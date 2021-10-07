Outside Circle by Jan Swan Wood: Montana brand renewal, horse sale, jackpots, Iron Cowgirl, barrels, Golliher’s

The cooler fall weather has been lovely. Some places are pretty dusty so it’s been tough working cattle. I’m hearing that weaning weights are higher than expected on calves and lambs, so that’s always good news. The horse market is staying strong, which in view of hay prices, is a bit of a surprise.

Congrats to the current Miss South Dakota High School Rodeo queen Tashina Red Hawk on being chose as the recipient for the 2022 4-H Youth in Action Award for Agriculture. She is a member of the Mellette Co. Mavericks 4-H Club.

Montana brand owners, don’t forget that the 10 year renewal on your brands is due before Dec. 31. You can re-record your brands on-line by going to http://www.liv.met.gov/Brands-Enforcement/Brands-Re-records-2021 . If you let your brand lapse, there’s no guarantee you can get it back. Incidently, there are 55,576 brands recorded in Mont.

The catalog deadline is right away for the Fall Finale Catalog Horse Sale at Gordon Livestock, Gordon, Neb., Nov. 6. You can call Link at 308-360-3750 or Deb at 308-360-0966 for more information.

The Yellow Jacket Rodeo Breakaway and Goat Tying Jackpot series will be Oct. 15, 29 and Nov. 6. Entries will open at 5:15, jackpot at 6 p.m. Breakaway entries will close at 6 p.m. It will start with goat tying. It’s cash only, you may enter on multiple horses. Goats are 2/$40, Open Breakaway 2 head and short-go/$80. For more information, call 605-381-9541 or 605-642-6852.

The Ethel Whitcher Memorial Iron Cowgirl and Calcutta will be Oct. 16, at the James Kjerstad Event Center, Rapid City, S.D. There’s $2500 added and a saddle to the champ. It will start at 9 a.m. Events are cowgirl trail course, breakaway, goat tying, barrels, and sorting. Entry fee is $300. The top 10 will come back with a calcutta at 5 p.m. Pre-entries required by Oct. 11 by texting Amanda Wells at 605-490-7661. Text Amanda if you are late on the entry, she might be able to get you in if event isn’t full. On the 17th, there will be an Open 4D barrel race, pre-enter Oct. 5 6-9 p.m., by texting Amanda, or on site until noon day of. Peewees at noon, open to follow.

The Powder River 8 Steer Roping will be Oct. 16-17 at Broadus, Mont. You can enter at 9 a..m., rope at 10. They’re using Wrangler numbers.

Bust’n Mini Broncs and Bulls new season starts Oct. 17, 10 a.m., at DSU Arena, Dickinson, N.D. Entries are open on oct. 14 and close at 8 p.m. To enter ponies text Kerry at 701-880-8372, bulls text Hunter at 612-223-0759.Age groups are peewee 8 and under, jr.9-11, Sr 12-14, and novice 15-17. Stock is matched to the age group. Remaining series dates are Nov. 14, Dec. 19, Jan. 9, and March 13. There will be a school on Jan. 15-16.

The Vianna Gurney Memorial Barrel Race will be Oct. 23 at the Goshen co. Pavillion, Torrington, Wyo. Open riding will be from 9-9:30, exhibitions 9:30-11:30, open 4D at 12:15 with youth 3D to follow. Go to barrelblastproductions@gmail.com to enter Oct. 18-Oct.21. For information, call Deb Vach at 970-466-0612.

Oct. 23 will be the Creepy Can Chase at Thornton Arena, Sidney, Mont. Exhibitions will be 9:30-11:15, run at noon. Pee, Youth 3D and open 4D. Halloween costumes are encouraged! Go to Thornton Arena on Facebook or call 406-798-3301 for details.

Golliher Arena, Belle Fourche, S.D. will be having a sweetened/condensed Fall Barrel Series Oct. 23 and 30. Exhibitions will start at 9:30, noon will have the peewee runs, open to follow. For more info, call Jerry or Sue at 605-642-5363 or Zeann at 605-641-2926.

A Cowhorse Fundamentals Clinic with Kirk Hall, will be Oct. 23-24. It’s suitable for most riders and will cost $400. A $200 deposit is required to hold your spot as there are limited numbers. It will be at Kirk’s new facility at Torrington, Wyo. Call Kirk at 605-431-3607 for information.

There will be a Family Roping Day at the Barn at the Crook Co. Fairgrounds, Sundance, Wyo, on Oct. 23. Ladies breakaway will start at noon, 2 and 4 p.m., team roping and other breakaway will run concurrently in heats of 10. Divisions in breakaway are ladies, old man, youth 14 and under, and open. Entry is $40/person. For more information, or to pre-enter, call Heath Turbiville at 307-290-0248. You can enter day of as well.

Well, that’s my circle for the week. I hope forecasted rain arrives and quenches the parched country. Be safe, and please, pray for our nation. She’s in distress.

FALL/WINTER EVENT SERIES: >ARP WINTER BARREL AND POLE SERIES: Dec. 12, Jan 16, Feb. 13, Gillette, Wyo. >BEAR RIVER PLAYDAYS Nov.6; Evanston, Wyo >BUST’N MINI BRONCS AND BULLS, Oct. 17, Nov. 14, Dec. 19, Jan. 9, Mar.13,Dickinson, ND > CENTRAL WYOMING CUTTING CLUB shows, Nov. 19-21; Dec. 17-19; Jan 14-16; Feb. 18-20; Mar. 17-19 Thermopolis, Wyo >GOLLIHER ARENA FALL BARRELS Oct. 23, 30 Belle Fourche, S.D. >HERMOSA BIT AND SPUR PLAYDAYS, Oct.16, Hermosa, S.D. >HISTORIC SADDLE CLUB FALL GYMKHANAS Oct. 19, 23, Scottsbluff, Neb. >HUSTLE HOME FOR THE HOLIDAYS Barrel SeriesOct.23,Nov.13,Dec.18,Jan.8,Feb.12,March19, Apr.9,May14, Lazy 3S Arena, Parker, S.D. >KPH ARENA RANCH HORSE SHOWS, Oct. 16, Nov. 6: Gillette, Wyo. >KPH ARENA FALL FUNDAYS SERIES Nov. 20,Dec. 4, KPH Arena, Gillette, Wyo. >TOOFPIK Barrels, Breakaway, Goats, Oct. 16-17,30-31; Nov. 26-28; Dec. 18; Jan. 2, 29-30; Feb. 5-6, 19-20; Mar. 12-13, 26-27; finals April 8-10 Niehworner Arena, Albion, Neb. >WINTER PLAYDAY SERIES, Oct.30, Nov.20, Dec. 18, Feb. 12, Mar.12, Apri.16, May21, Tiltrums Arena, Hermosa, S.D. >YELLOW JACKET RODEO Breakaway and Goat Tying Jackpot Series, Oct. 15,29 and Nov. 6, Seven Down Arena, Spearfish, S.D.