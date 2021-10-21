Outside Circle by Jan Swan Wood: PRCA Stock of the year, ropings, Smoker, annual meeting, clinics

There was another round of snow in the area, but not as much as last week’s. I probably got 2-3 inches here. It’s sloppy wet and soaking in. Every drop is welcome.

The stock has been chosen for the WNFR in December. Congratulations to Korkow Rodeo for having their great saddle bronc Onion Ring be chosen as PRCA Saddle Bronc of the Year. Powder River Rodeo’s bull Chiseled was chosen as PRCA Bucking Bull of the Year. This is voted on by the contestants themselves, so it’s a huge honor to have their stock so respected.

Tiltrums have started their Friday night team roping practices at the Triple T Arena, Hermosa, S.D. As usual, if the weather is bad, call before you go.

I read this item on an equine veterinary site from the United Kingdom. According to studies, every excess centimeter of toe length on a horse’s hoof will increase the force on the deep digital flexor tendon by 110 pounds. If your horse has long toes, just think of how much more force is being rendered on the delicate structure of the foot. Food for thought.

The annual Sturgis High School Rodeo Booster Club Smoker Fundraiser will be Oct. 29 at the Knuckle Saloon, Sturgis, S.D. The Smoker will feature a steak tip dinner from 5-9 p.m., for $15.00 Tickets are at the door. There will also be live and silent auctions and a great time to have a good visit and support the local high school rodeo club.

Oct. 29 and 30 is the Bowman Round Robin Team Roping and Muley Roping. The Round Robin will be the 29th at 6:30 p.m., $200 per team. Text entries to Lindsey at 307-401-2555, The 30th will be enter at 10, rope at 11 a.m. Wrangler numbers will be used. It’s cash only. For more information call Levi at 701-721-9248. This will be at Bowman, N.D.

There will be a meeting of the South Dakota Versatility Ranch Horse association on Oct. 30, 9 a.m. They will be deciding on the show dates for the 2022 season. Memberships are due for the 2021/22 show season as well. There will be a clinic after the meeting at 11 a.m. and you’ll need to let Sherry Sidle know if you are planning to participate.

A Steer Wrestling clinic will be Oct. 30,. 9 a.m., at Beach, N.D. All ages and levels are welcome and will cost $250 for the day. Eli Lord is the instructor. Call or text Robert Sperry to get a spot in it at 701-290-7966.

Here’s an interesting combination! The Creator’s Game Horsemanship Clinic and Rodeo School will be Oct. 30-31 at Poplar, Mont. The horsemanship clinic will be with Vaness Hardy and Rachel Azure. It will be for 5-18 year olds. The Rodeo School will be with saddle bronc great Monte “Hawkeye” Henson and is open to those 18 and up. Contact Carrie Manning at 406-650-4456 or Dale Four Bear at 406-768-7063 for more information and to get your spot reserved.

The Sheridan Family Rodeo Series has started at the Agri Park at Sheridan, Wyo. Divisions are peewee, Junior, Senior and Open, with barrels, poles, goat tying, steer riding (beginner and advanced), calf breakaway, steer breakaway, mixed team roping, drawpot team roping. Peewees will be goat tail untying, Junior and senior will tie goats, and the breakaway is senior and open only. Enter on site. For more info, call Gary Mefford at 307-751-2062.

The WSRRA National Finals will be Nov. 4-7 at Winnemucca, Nev. There is vendor space available there for the finals. Go to http://www.wsrra.org or call 916-296-2326 for more information.

The NRCA finals will be at the CamPlex in Gillette, Wyo., on Nov.5-7.

Now that there’s been a hard freeze, you can go ahead and deworm your horses with a good quality botacide. This will catch those bot larvae before they get to the gut of the horse where they can cause colic, anemia, blockages, and make a hard keeper of a horse. An ounce of prevention is worth a pound of cure!

Also, now that the flies are gone, if your weanling stud colt is done fretting for his mama, he can be gelded. While you have him on those great “I don’t care” drugs, brand him, pull any wolf teeth, and any other things that require sedation.

That’s my circle for another week. Don’t forget, PRAY FOR OUR NATION!

FALL/WINTER EVENT SERIES: >ARP WINTER BARREL AND POLE SERIES: Dec. 12, Jan 16, Feb. 13, Gillette, Wyo. >BEAR RIVER PLAYDAYS Nov.6; Evanston, Wyo >BH SORTING AND CUTTING CLUB Practice: Nov. 4, Dec.5, Jan 9, Event Center, Rapid City, S.D. >BUST’N MINI BRONCS AND BULLS, Nov. 14, Dec. 19, Jan. 9, Mar.13, Dickinson, ND > CENTRAL WYOMING CUTTING CLUB shows, Nov. 19-21; Dec. 17-19; Jan 14-16; Feb. 18-20; Mar. 17-19 Thermopolis, Wyo >FAMILY RODEO SERIES, Oct. 31, Nov. 14, 28, 10 a.m., Sheridan, Wyo. >GOLLIHER ARENA FALL BARRELS Oct. 30 ,Belle Fourche, S.D. > HAMMOND ROPING CLUB, Nov.13, 20, Dec. 12, 19; Jan. 9, 16, 23, Feb. 6, 13, 20, finals Mar. 6, Broadus, Mont. >HUSTLE HOME FOR THE HOLIDAYS Barrel Series: Nov.13, Dec.18, Jan.8, Feb.12, March 19, Apr.9, May 14, Lazy 3S Arena, Parker, S.D. >KPH ARENA RANCH HORSE SHOWS, Nov. 6: Gillette, Wyo. >KPH ARENA FALL FUNDAYS SERIES Nov. 20, Dec. 4, KPH Arena, Gillette, Wyo. >THERMOPOLIS SORTING SERIES Nov. 13, Dec. 11, Jan. 8, Feb. 12, Mar 12, April 9,Thermopolis, Wyo >TILTRUM’S CIRCLE T ARENA Team Roping Practice, Friday nights, Hermosa, S.D. >TOOFPIK Barrels, Breakaway, Goats, Oct. 30-31; Nov. 26-28; Dec. 18; Jan. 2, 29-30; Feb. 5-6, 19-20; Mar. 12-13, 26-27; finals April 8-10 Niehworner Arena, Albion, Neb. >WINTER PLAYDAY SERIES, Oct. 30, Nov. 20, Dec. 18, Feb. 12, Mar. 12, April 16, May 21, Tiltrums Arena, Hermosa, S.D. >YELLOW JACKET RODEO Breakaway and Goat Tying Jackpot Series, Oct. 29 and Nov. 6, Seven Down Arena, Spearfish, S.D.