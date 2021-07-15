Outside Circle by Jan Swan Wood: Rain!, open rodeo, clinic, Old Men’s breakway, youth rodeos, ranch rodeos, mini broncs, King of the Cowboys

Some of the desperately dry country in the Tri-State region finally got some rain. Hallelujah! There was 1.45 where I’m staying this week near Belle Fourche, S.D. I’m hearing good reports from the Alzada, Mont., and Hulett, Wyo. country, as well as north and east of Sturgis. I’m so glad, and am sure hoping this has broken the blockage and the rains will continue.

There’s going to be an Open Rodeo at the Platte Co. Fairgrounds, Wheatland, Wyo. on July 25. They’ll have all the regular events, with slack at noon, grand entry at 4 p.m., and the rodeo to follow. Entries are open July 19, 5-9 p.m., $60/event, $250 added per event. Call to enter at 307-321-5062.

There will be a Working Equitation Clinic with Trisha Reed at the Buffalo Berry Arena, Sturgis, S.d. on July 23-25. It’s $325/rider, audit for free. A $100 non-refundable deposit is required to hold your spot. Call Shar at 605-490-9560.

The Harold Gerdes Old Men’s Breakaway Memorial Roping will be July 25, noon, at Timber Lake, S.D. It’s for 60 and older, four steer average. Entry fee is $150, 100% payback. Entries are open July 19-21. Call John Hoven to enter at 605-823-2404 of 605-823-3507.

Aug. 5 is the date for the Campbell County Fair Ranch Rodeo Bronc Match and Mini Broncs at the CamPlex, Gillette, Wyo. Calcutta is 5 p.m., final round 6 p.m. They’re taking 15 bronc riders, $100 entry, 100% payback. Entries close July 26. To enter call 307-687-0200. Burch stock.

The Dawson Youth Rodeo is July 29 at 5 p.m., at Glendive Mont. It’s held in conjunction with the Dawson Co. Fair. The rodeo is open to ages 0-18 in five divisions, plus open youth team roping. For info, call Ashley at 406-939-1356. Entry forms can be found at http://www.dawsonjackpotassociation.com .

Entries are open NOW for the Jerry Small “King of the Cowboys” Memorial timed event rodeo. There’s $20,000 added! Contestants must compete in tie down roping, steer wrestling, team roping both heading and heeling. Entry fee is $500, cash only. The rodeo will be Aug. 14 at Bighorn County Fairgrounds, Hardin, Mont. There will also be youth Dummy Roping with $1000 cash and prizes up. It’s for 12 and under, in two age groups. Enter on sight, rope at noon. This is an American Qualifier event too. To enter, call or text 406-850-7990. For more information, call Clayton Small at 406-850-6073. This will be a spectacular event to watch as well, so mark the date down!

Rancher’s Olympics will be July 31, 1 p.m., at McGinley Arena, Gordon, Neb. Events are Hay Bale Toss, Milking Contest, Post Pounding, Pole Bending, and Barrel Rancher Race. It’s $80/team, with 100% payback. To enter call 308-882-0259 or 308-360-3357. This should be a riot to watch and compete in!

South Dakota’s Elite Horse Sale will be July 31 at the Martin Arena, 15 miles east of Sturgis, S.D. on Hwy 34. They are offering foundation bred colts and 50 saddle horses, all by invitation. The horses will be carefully vetted for ability, disposition and soundness. The preview will be at 9 a.m., sale at 2 p.m. For more info, call Billy Martin at 605-515-0503. Yout can see the lineup at http://www.SouthDakotaElite.com .

The Butte-Lawrence County Fair Youth Rodeo for ages 0-18 will be at the historic fairgrounds in Nisland, S.D. on July 31. Entries will open at 8 a.m., rodeo to start at 9. To pre-enter or for questions, contact alicia.mailread@gmail.com or text 605-210-1171. NLBRA website.

The Fall River Co. Fair has some new events lines up for Aug. 1 at Edgemont, S.D. There will be 4D barrels (pee, youth and open), team roping jackpot, calf roping (limited entries) and breakaway. You can pre-enter by calling Megan at 605-890-0959.

Aug. 5th will be a busy day at Morning Side Park, CamPlex, Gillette, Wyo. There will be Mini Bronc Riding, a a ranch rodeo, and a bronc match. The Mini Broncs can pre-enter at http://www.lazy3Srodeo.com . The ranch rodeo will take 20 teams, $400/team, $2500 added. Entries for it close July 25, so call 307-687-0200. Entries for the Bronc Match close July 26. They are taking 15 bronc riders, $100 fee, $1000 added and 100% payback. Call the same number as for the ranch rodeo.

Well, that’s my circle for another week. Keep praying for rain and for our nation. God bless America.

Summer Event Series >ARP SUMMER SERIES, June 22; Aug. 24; Sept. 21, CamPlex, Gillette, Wyo. > BADLANDS RANCH RODEO SERIES, July 18, Aug.15, Sept.12, Medora, N.D. >BAKKEN BULL BASH, June 23, July 30, Aug. 22, Coonradt Ranch, Dickinson, N.D. >BEAR RIVER PLAYDAYS July 17, Aug. 21, Sept. 18, Nov. 6; Evanston, Wyo >BELLE JACKPOT ASSOCIATION July 14, 18; Aug. 4; Belle Fourche, S.D. >BUFFALO YOUTH RODEO June 22; July 7, 21, 28; Buffalo, S.D. >BUFFALO (WY)NIGHT RODEO June 16, 30; July 7, 21; Aug.11, Buffalo, Wyo >CAMPBELL CO. 4-H PROJECT SHOWS June 14, 28; July 12, 19; CamPlex, Gillette, Wyo >COAL COUNTRY RODEO NIGHTS June 17, 24; July 1, 8; CamPlex, Gillette, Wyo. >COUNTRY PHIT TRAIL-RANCH RIDING Sept. 10, Casper, Wyo. >CRUSHIN’ CANS BARREL AND BREAKAWAY June 21; July 12, 26, Aug. 2,16; Hermosa, S.D. >DOUBLE B JACKPOTS June 15, 20; July 13, 27; Aug. 3, 17, 31; Sept.14, 18, Kilgore, Neb. >FLANDREAU BARRELS June 15, 29; July 13, 30; Aug.17, 27; Sept.10,12, Flandreau, S.D. >FREEDOM FRIDAYS BARRELS July 9, 30; Aug 13, 27; Sept.10, 24; Dickinson, N.D >GRAND RIVER RODEO AND RANCH BRONCS, July 17, Mobridge, S.D. >GRAND RIVER RODEO AND RANCH BRONCS, Aug. 28, Timber Lake, S.D. >HAMMOND ROPING CLUB, June 14, 28; July 5, 19; Aug. 9, 23(finals), Broadus, Mont. >HELL ON WHEELS RODEOS, June 25, July 9, 16; Aug. 6, 13, 27, Sept. 3, Cheyenne, Wyo. >HERMOSA BIT AND SPUR PLAYDAYS, June 19; July 17; Aug. 21, Sept.18; Oct.9, Hermosa, S.D. >HERMOSA ROPING CLUB TEAM ROPING June 25; Aug. 20, 29, Hermosa, S.D. >HISTORIC SADDLE CLUB RUN & ROPE JACKPOTS Spring June 19, 26 > Summer July 17, 24; Aug. 21, 28 Scottsbluff, Neb. >HUNTER MEMORIAL SUMMER RODEOS June 14, 21, 28; July 12, 19, 26; Kyle, S.D. >JOHNSON CO. COWGIRLS SUMMER RODEOS June 15, 22, 29; July 6, 13, 20, 27; Buffalo,Wyo >JS CATTLE CO. CALF ROPING, July 11, 18, 25, Aug.1, Broadus, Mont. >KAYCEE NIGHT RODEO, June 18, 25; July 9, 23; Aug. 13, 27; Kaycee, Wyo. >LADIES BREAKAWAY SERIES, June 14; July 8, 22; Aug.12, 26; Buffalo, Wyo. >LITTLE EAGLE RODEO SERIES June 18, Crawford, Neb. >MATTSON ARENA TUESDAY NIGHT TEAM ROPING June 22, 29, Sturgis, S.D >M+M BARRELS AND BREAKAWAY, June 14, 28; July 5, 19; Aug.9, 23, N.Underwood, S.D. >MT. RUSHMORE/PALMER GULCH RODEOS June 26; Aug.12, 21; Sept. 5; Hill City, S.D. >NEWELL FAMILY SUMMER SERIES June 28, July 5, 12,19; Newell, S.D. >NEW UNDERWOOD PLAYDAYS June 15 ,22, 29; July 6, 13; New Underwood, S.D. >OELRICHS YOUTH RODEOS June 9, 23, 30; July 14, 18, Oelrichs, S.D. >PROSPECTOR CHALLENGE BARRELS June 9-11; Aug. 13-15 Rapid City, S.D. >SHERIDAN VAQUERO RANCH ROPINGS July 3, Aug. 7, Sept. 4-5, Sheridan, Wyo. >SUNDANCE YOUTH SERIES June 14, 25, July 13, Sundance, Wyo. >TATON STEER ROPING/TEAM TYING June 19-20; July 17-18; Sturgis, S.D >THREE MILE CREEK OPEN BULLRIDING CHUTE OUT, June 16, Kyle, S.D. >WAHOO BARREL SERIES, June 29, July 11 (double); Wahoo, Neb. >WESTON COUNTY YOUTH GYMKHANAS June 24; July 6, 20; Aug.10, Newcastle, Wyo >WILD WEST WED.at HART RANCH Every Wednesday, July 7-Aug. 18, Rapid City, S.D.