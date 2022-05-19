Outside Circle by Jan Swan Wood: Ranch Broncs, Ranch Rodeos, clinic, shows, event series

May is sure busy. Lots of brandings going on, rodeo season has kicked off for kids and grownups alike, and gardens are being planted. As I write this, there’s a change in weather predicted that could sure cool things off, but hopefully bring some more moisture. Some areas in the readership are still dryer than a bone, so hope the rains spread out even more.

Entries are open now for the June 18 Chugwater Roundup Ranch Broncs and Ranch Rodeo at Chugwater, Wyo. They are taking 15 entries in each and entry forms can be found on the website at http://www.tomhorndays.com . The day will kick off with a chili cookoff starting at 9 a.m., then Ranch Rodeo and broncs at 3 p.m.

MJ Productions Summer Rodeo Nights dates are set. It will be held at the Wrangler Arena, CamPlex, Gillette, Wyo. It’s open for all ages and has all timed events except steer wrestling, and an 80% payout. Dates are May 26, June 2, 15, 23, 30, with the finals Aug. 11. For info, call or text Jordan Ann at 307-240-0029.

The Gerald Kirk Memorial 19th Annual McNess Appreciation roping will be May 27 at the Dally Up Arena, Box Elder, S.D. It’s enter at 9, rope at 10. Call Duane Kirk at 815-238-0950 for details.

Dates have been set for the Saddle Up Ranch Rodeo series at Wagner, S.D. It’s $100/team membership, $400/team entry fee, with 70% payback. Events are doctoring, trailer loading and cowboy relay. The dates are May 28, June 25, July 30, Aug. 13 and finals Sept. 17. For more info, call Sara VanDuysen at 605-413-6924.

The Paws Up Rodeo at Greenough, Mont., will be June 4, 6 p.m. They’ll have team roping, breakaway, barrels and team sorting/penning in several divisions, plus ranch bronc riding. To enter, call or text Leland at 406-498-9249.

An NVRHA Let’s Get Western Ranch Versatility Clinic and show will be June 4-5 at the South Rec. Complex, Glenrock, Wyo. Saturday’s clinic will be with Matt Kelly and Rick Jones. The show will be under judge Margo Ball. For registration forms and info, text Heather Hart at 307-277-1419 or email her at Heather.Gabbard@yahoo.com .

The Juel Afdahl Memorial Roping will be June 4-5. On June 4 will be tie down roping and breakaway, starting with tie down. Enter by 9:45, roping starts at 10 a.m. Both will have open, 16 and under, and Over 40 divisions. Breakaway is for women and men both. The team roping on June 5 will be #13 pick and draw and #9.5 handicap pick and draw. Entries close at 9:45, roping starts at 10.It’s all at the goshen Co. Pavillion at Torrington, Wyo. To pre-enter, call Blake at 307-575-9782.

The Cowboy States Reining Horse Association Fun Days will be June 4-5 at KPH Arena, Gillette, Wyo. Reining classes for all levels, plus ranch riding and ranch trail is open to all, plus novice and youth. Entry forms are on the website http://www.cowboystatesreiners.com . For more info, call Nancy Pfeiffer at 402-641-4163 or 307-673-1331.

Wyoming Downs at Evanson, Wyo., will have an historic high purse of $1.35 million for their longest ever race meet June 4 through Aug. 7. Horses from six states will run there. The gates open at 11:30 a.m., with the first race running at 1 p.m. The track is located 15 miles north of Evanson.

The Silks and Spurs Bronc Match will be June 5, 4:30 p.m., after the last race of the day. Held at Energy Downs in Gillette, Wyo., one should take in the full day of racing and cap it with outstanding bronc riding.

A S.D. Versatility Ranch Horse clinic and show will be June 11-12 at Cicle T Arena, Hermosa, S.D. The clinic will be the 11th and start at 9 a.m. It’s $350, $150 non-refundable deposit due by June 5. For more info, contact Sherry Sidle at 605-381-3781.

Becoming Champions Rodeo Bible Camp is June 6-9 at Meteetsee, Wyo. All events, plus bull fighting, will be offered.It’s for ages 8-18. Check it all out on Facebook at Cowboys With A Mission. For more info, call 307-868-2238.

Well, that’s my circle for the week. I hope there’s been some rain where it’s needed. Have a blessed week, pray for rain, pray for our nation, buy more ammo, and may God bless America.

UPCOMING EVENTS: > Ty Tuff Goat Tying Clinic, May 24-25, Buffalo, S.D. > Sitting Bull College Youth Rodeo, May 25, 1 p.m., Ft. Yates, N.D. > Gerald Kirk Mem. 19th Annual McNess Appreciation Team Roping, Dally Up Arena, Box Elder, S.D. > Cody Ward Ranch Sorting Clinic, May 27, 5:30 p.m., CamPlex, Gillette, Wyo. > Buck Brannaman Clinic, May 27-29, Spearfish, S.D. > Open Ladies Breakaway, May 28, Mattson Arena, Sturgis, S.D. > Hell’s A’Roarin’ Horse Drive, May 28, Gardiner, Mont. > Cowgirl Up Women’s Ranch Rodeo, May 28, Hamilton, Mont. > 13th Annual Full House Elite Performance Horse Sale, May 28, Newcastle, Wyo. > OK Spring Shootout Steer Wrestling Jackpot, May 28, Dupree, S.D. > Youth Bronc Riding School, May 28-30, Poplar Rodeo Grounds, Poplar, Mont. > Indian Relay Races, May 29, 4:30 p.m., Energy Downs, Gillette, Wyo. > Back When They Bucked All Day Rodeo, May 29-30, Days of 76 Arena, Deadwood, S.D. > Elsabe Hausauer Horsemanship Clinic, May 28-29, Schantz Ranch, Glenn Ullin, N.D. > Dane Kissack-Jay Mattson Calf Roping/Breakaway school, May 29-June 2, Sturgis, S.D. > Buck Brannaman Colt Starting Clinic, June 2-5, Houlihan Ranch, Sheridan, Wyo. > Healing Horse Ranch Horse Sale, June 3, Parshall, N.D. > North Dakota Horse Fair. June 3-5, N.D. State Fairgrounds, Minot, N.D. > Rusty’s Saloon Bulls and Ranch Broncs, June 4, St. Anthony, N.D. > Casey Tibbs Match of Champions, June 4, Ft. Pierre, S.D. > Paws Up Rodeo, Ranch Broncs, June 4, 6 p.m., Greenough, Mont. > Juel Afdahl Mem. Roping, Goshen Co. Forrington, Wyo. > NVRHA Let’s Get Western Clinic and Show, June 4-5, S. Rec. Complex, Glenrock, Wyo. > Silks and Spurs Bronc Match, June 5, 4:30 p.m., Energy Downs, Cam-Plex, Gillette, Wyo. > FunDay Shows, June 4-5, KPH Arena, Gillette, Wyo. > Becoming Champions Rodeo Bible Camp, June 6-9, Meteetsee, Wyo. > NDHSRA State Finals, June 8-12, Bowman, N.D. > Wyoming Stockgrowers 150th Anniversary Rodeo, June 9, Archer Arena, Cheyenne, Wyo. > Paul and Robin Tierney Breakaway Clinic, June 9-10, Buffalo, S.D. > Gridiron Barrel and Pole Futurity, June 9-11, Seven Down Arena, Spearfish, S.D. > Prairie Village Bull Riding and Mini Bull Riding, June 10, Madison, S.D. > Deadwood PBR, June 10-11, Days of 76 Arena, Deadwood, S.D. > Kimball WSRRA Ranch Rodeo, June 11, Kimball, Neb. > Custer Ranch Rodeo, June 11, Custer, Mont. > S.D. Versatility Ranch Horse Clinic and Show, June 11-12, Circle T Arena, Hermosa, S.D. > 75th Annual Hulett Rodeo, June 11-12, Hulett, Wyo. > Hollers-Golliher Adult Ladies Breakaway Clinic, June 13-14, Golliher Arena, Belle Fourche, S.D. > 73rd Annual SDHSRA Finals, June 14-19, Ft. Pierre, S.D. > NWBRA Finals, June 17-19, James Kjerstad Event Center, Rapid City, S.D. > Ranch Broncs and Ranch Rodeo, June 18, Chugwater, Wyo. > 3rd Annual Grindstone Ranch Pasture Roping, June 18, Daniel, Wyo. > 7th Annual Brandon Delzer/Pedro Dennis Mem.Bull Riding, June 18, Bothwells, Rapid City, S.D. > KPH Arena Ranch Horse Show, June 18, KPH Arena, Gillette, Wyo. > Sitting Bull Stampede Indian Relays, June 18-19, Mobridge, S.D. > 53rd Annual Jordan Xtreme Broncs, June 19, Jordan, Mont. > 6th Annual Moorcroft Rodeo Club Youth Rodeo, June 24, Moorcroft, Wyo. > 2nd Annual Hadley McCormick Memorial Roping, June 25, Harrison, Neb. > Broken Bit Ranch Rodeo, June 25, Richey, Mont. > Black Hills Sorting and Cutting Club practice, June 26, Tiltrum’s Arena, Hermosa, S.D. > Little Missouri Saddle Club Kid Rodeo, July 2, Marmarth, N.D. > Moorcroft Jubilee Riverside Bronc Ride, July 9, 1 p.m., Moorcroft, Wyo. > NHSRA Finals, July 17-23, Cam-Plex, Gillette, Wyo. > Wyoming Ranch Bronc Challenge, July 21, Douglas, Wyo. > Team Branding, July 23, 6 p.m., Ag Center, Big Piney, Wyo. > Black Hills Sorting and Cutting Club practice, July 24, Tiltrum’s Arena, Hermosa, S.D. > 2nd Annual South Dakota Elite Horse Sale, July 30, Martin Arena, Sturgis, S.D. > Sugar Bars Legacy Futurity and Sale, Sept. 17-18, Sheridan, Wyo. > Championship of Champion Indian Relays, Sept. 23-25, Ft. Pierre, S.D.