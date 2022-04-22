Outside Circle by Jan Swan Wood: Rescheduled events, EIA in Iowa, clinics, Indian relays, Energy Downs meet

I sure hope that you got some moisture by now. Some have, though with much damage, and others just go cold and wind. Looking out the window as I write this, I have to have a pretty vivid imagination to see a green tinge to the pasture outside the yard fence. The cows think there’s some green though, and have apparently sharpened their lips to graze the tiny nubs. Like everyone else, I’m praying for rain.

Due to recent weather events, there have been some things rescheduled. One of those is the 16th Annual “REAL” Ranch Horse Sale, which will now be April 29-30, still at the Yellowstone Boys and Girls Ranch, Billings, Mont. The preview will be at 9 a.m., the sale 1:45.

The Miles City college rodeo has been rescheduled for May 5-6.Only the date is changed, time and all that is the same. Also, in Miles City, Mont.

The Race for the Range Barrel Jackpot has been rescheduled for May 13, 6:30 p.m., at Dickinson, N.D. Email Courtney at courtneyn@hotrnd.com .

Here’s some good news. The AQHA has extended, once again, the offer of registering older eligible horses for $170, which is the price to register a yearling. The new deadline is July 31. Take advantage of this as it’s a significant savings.

Equine Infectious Anemia (E.I.A.) has been confirmed in a horse in south central Warren County, Iowa. The infected horse and six others are at a private facility and under quarantine. EIA is what we Coggins test for and it is a serious disease. Horses either die of it, are completely debilitated and euthanized, or if they survive, are possible reservoirs of the pathogen for life and require strict quarantine practices. It’s transmitted by biting insects, contaminated instruments or needles. Coggins testing horses that are transported at all is required to cross state lines. If you travel at all, even locally, with your horses, it’s a good idea to have them Coggins tested annually.

I’ve already got this written on my calender! The Horse Nations Indian Relay Council has chosen the location for this years Championship of Champions Indian Relays! It will be at Ft. Pierre, S.D. on Sept. 23-25. It would be a good idea to get your motel reservations early if you’re planning to go, as it will draw a crowd!

The Belle Jackpot Association had the wrong address posted for mailing in membership forms. It would be: Sarah McCoy, 16860 Iron Mountain Rd, Belle Fourche, SD 57717. You can save $10 if you mail or email your forms and payment in by May 15.

The Cowboy States Reining Horse Association will be hosting a Reining and Ranch Riding Clinic with Mark Guynn on May 20-21 at Sheridan College, Sheridan, Wyo. Only 12 students allowed total, with six CSRHA members and six youth. It’s $250 for members, youth are sponsored. You can call Nancy at 307-673-1331 for info or go to http://www.cowboystatesreiners.com .

The Powder River Ladies Roping will be May 21 at Kaycee, Wyo. It’s enter at 9, rope at 10 a.m., and starts with breakaway. The will be ladies breakaway, all girl and mixed team roping. Cash only. Call Kelsey Ferguson at 406-202-1312 or Bobby Furnival 307-247-1191.

Energy Downs, Gillette, Wyo., has set the race dates for the 2022 meet. They are May 21-22, 28-30, June 4-5, 10-12, 17-19, and 24-26. They’ve done so much work to revive the tracks and it’s sure a good meet.

There’s a brand new batch of Little Britches Rodeos scheduled for N.D. The Roughriders LBR will be at Killdeer, N.D. May 21-22. There will be two rodeos, run consecutively, each day. Entries close May 10.

An Open Consignment Horse Sale will be at Bowman, N.D., May 22. Broke and loose horses accepted. A preview of the ride ins will be held that morning at Four Seasons Arena, Bowman, N.D. Call Harry Kerr for more info at 701-523-6711, or Bowman Auction Market at 701-523-5922.

Well, that winds up my windy circle for another week. Pray for rain, and for our nation. May God bless America.

Event Series >BELLE NIGHT RODEO SERIES: Every Tuesday in May, Roundup Grounds, Belle Fourche, S.D. >BELLE JACKPOT ASSOCIATION: May 25, June 1, 8, July 13, 27, Aug. 3 rain date, Belle Fourche, S.D. > BITS AND SPURS WINTER SERIES: May 15, Circle T Arena, Hermosa, S.D. >BREAKAWAY AND MULEY SLIDE: June 12, 26, July 17, 31, Aug. 14, 21, Lander, Wyo. >BROOMSTICK 4D BARREL/POLE SERIES: May 25, June 1, 22; July 6, 27; Aug. 3, Winner, S.D. > BUFFALO YOUTH RODEO SERIES: June 8, 22; July 6, 20, 27 Buffalo, S.D. >CATTLE CAPITAL RODEO Youth Playdays: June 30, July 7, 14,21, Alliance, Neb. >CHASE THE ACE barrel/breakaway series: July 3, 31; Aug. 6, Sept. 5 (finals) New Underwood, S.D. > CRUSHIN’ CANS ROPIN’ CALVES series: June 7, July 11, 18, 25, Aug. 15, Oelrichs, S.D. > DOBLAR’S ARENA ROPINGS: May 1, 22, June 5, 26, July 10, 24, Aug. 14, Madison, S.D. >IT’S FREEZING DOUBLE HEADER BARREL JACKPOTS: April 29 and 30, May 7, Graham Arena, Baker, Mont. >ENERGY DOWNS HORSE RACING MEET: May 21-22, 28-30, June 4-5,10-12, 17-19, 24-26, Morningside Park, Gillette, Wyo. > FLANDREAU BARREL SERIES: April 29, May 10, 17, 31, June10, 11, July 8, 15, 29, Aug. 5, 14, Flandreau, S.D. > GIDDY UP OPEN HORSE CLUB: Hairy Horse Show April 30, Western Dressage show May 7, Oct. 1; Open Horse Shows, June 4, July 16, Sept. 10, Thunder Horse Stables, Rapid City, S.D. > HELL ON WHEELS CHUCKWAGON DINNER AND RODEO: June 10, 24, July 8, 15, Aug.19, 26, Archer Arena, Cheyenne, Wyo. >HUSTLE HOME FOR THE HOLIDAYS Barrel Series: May 14, Lazy 3S Arena, Parker, S.D. > KPH ARENA SPRING FUN DAYS: Apr. 23, May 21, KPH Arena, Gillette, Wyo >LONGMIRE NIGHT RODEO: June 15, 29, July 20, Aug. 10, 17, 21, Buffalo, Wyo. >MT. RUSHMORE RODEO AT PALMER GULCH: June 11, 25; Aug. 4, 20, 27, 6 p.m., Hill City, S.D. >NEW UNDERWOOD PLAYDAY SERIES: June 3, 14, 21, 28, July 5, 12, New Underwood, S.D. >OELRICHS YOUTH RODEO SERIES: June 8, 22, 29; July 2 finals, Oelrichs, S.D. >PRCA RODEO ACADEMY ROUGHSTOCK SCHOOL: June 1-July 30, Cody, Wyo. > PRUITT ARENA THURSDAY NIGHT BARRELS: June 2 through Aug. 25, Gering, Neb. >BOOTS AND SADDLE CLUB: May 22, Jun 3, 12, July 12, 24, Aug. 28, Sept. 11, Rapid City, S.D. >SANDHILLS SUMMER SERIES: June 15, 29, July 13, 17, Aug. 3, Haythorn Arena, Arthur, Neb. >SHERIDAN COWGIRLS ASSOC. RODEO series: June 9, 23, 27, July 21, 28, Aug. 11, Sheridan, Wyo > STADHEIM ARENA SPRING ROPINGS: Apr. 24, May 1, Stadheim Arena, Belle Fourche, S.D. >SUNDANCE SUMMER RODEO SERIES June 14, 18, July 12, Sundance, Wyo >TILTRUM’S CIRCLE T ARENA Team Roping Practice: Friday nights, Hermosa, S.D. >WINTER PLAYDAY SERIES: May 21, Tiltrums Arena, Hermosa, S.D. April 23, 2022