Outside Circle by Jan Swan Wood: Rescheduled events, EIA in Iowa, clinics, Indian relays, Energy Downs meet

I sure hope that you got some moisture by now. Some have, though with much damage, and others just go cold and wind. Looking out the window as I write this, I have to have a pretty vivid imagination to see a green tinge to the pasture outside the yard fence. The cows think there’s some green though, and have apparently sharpened their lips to graze the tiny nubs. Like everyone else, I’m praying for rain.

Due to recent weather events, there have been some things rescheduled. One of those is the 16th Annual “REAL” Ranch Horse Sale, which will now be April 29-30, still at the Yellowstone Boys and Girls Ranch, Billings, Mont. The preview will be at 9 a.m., the sale 1:45.

The Miles City college rodeo has been rescheduled for May 5-6.Only the date is changed, time and all that is the same. Also, in Miles City, Mont.

The Race for the Range Barrel Jackpot has been rescheduled for May 13, 6:30 p.m., at Dickinson, N.D. Email Courtney at courtneyn@hotrnd.com .

Here’s some good news. The AQHA has extended, once again, the offer of registering older eligible horses for $170, which is the price to register a yearling. The new deadline is July 31. Take advantage of this as it’s a significant savings.

Equine Infectious Anemia (E.I.A.) has been confirmed in a horse in south central Warren County, Iowa. The infected horse and six others are at a private facility and under quarantine. EIA is what we Coggins test for and it is a serious disease. Horses either die of it, are completely debilitated and euthanized, or if they survive, are possible reservoirs of the pathogen for life and require strict quarantine practices. It’s transmitted by biting insects, contaminated instruments or needles. Coggins testing horses that are transported at all is required to cross state lines. If you travel at all, even locally, with your horses, it’s a good idea to have them Coggins tested annually.

I’ve already got this written on my calender! The Horse Nations Indian Relay Council has chosen the location for this years Championship of Champions Indian Relays! It will be at Ft. Pierre, S.D. on Sept. 23-25. It would be a good idea to get your motel reservations early if you’re planning to go, as it will draw a crowd!

The Belle Jackpot Association had the wrong address posted for mailing in membership forms. It would be: Sarah McCoy, 16860 Iron Mountain Rd, Belle Fourche, SD 57717. You can save $10 if you mail or email your forms and payment in by May 15.

The Cowboy States Reining Horse Association will be hosting a Reining and Ranch Riding Clinic with Mark Guynn on May 20-21 at Sheridan College, Sheridan, Wyo. Only 12 students allowed total, with six CSRHA members and six youth. It’s $250 for members, youth are sponsored. You can call Nancy at 307-673-1331 for info or go to http://www.cowboystatesreiners.com .

The Powder River Ladies Roping will be May 21 at Kaycee, Wyo. It’s enter at 9, rope at 10 a.m., and starts with breakaway. The will be ladies breakaway, all girl and mixed team roping. Cash only. Call Kelsey Ferguson at 406-202-1312 or Bobby Furnival 307-247-1191.

Energy Downs, Gillette, Wyo., has set the race dates for the 2022 meet. They are May 21-22, 28-30, June 4-5, 10-12, 17-19, and 24-26. They’ve done so much work to revive the tracks and it’s sure a good meet.

There’s a brand new batch of Little Britches Rodeos scheduled for N.D. The Roughriders LBR will be at Killdeer, N.D. May 21-22. There will be two rodeos, run consecutively, each day. Entries close May 10.

An Open Consignment Horse Sale will be at Bowman, N.D., May 22. Broke and loose horses accepted. A preview of the ride ins will be held that morning at Four Seasons Arena, Bowman, N.D. Call Harry Kerr for more info at 701-523-6711, or Bowman Auction Market at 701-523-5922.

Well, that winds up my windy circle for another week. Pray for rain, and for our nation. May God bless America.

UPCOMING EVENTS: > Belle Fourche Roundup Grounds barrels,breakaway,calf roping, April 30, Belle Fourche, SD > 36th Annual Korkow Ranch Rodeo School, April 22-24, Korkow Ranch, Pierre, S.D. > SDJrHS Practice Rodeo, April 22-23, J. Kjerstad Event Center, Rapid City, S.D. > Zilverbergs Breakaway and Horsemanship Clinic, Apr. 23-24, Burke Arena, Burke, S.D. > Kirk Hall Working Cowhorse Clinic, April 23-24, Thermopolis, Wyo. > 16th Annual “REAL” Ranch Horse Sale, rescheduled to April 29-30, Billings, Mont. > John Forbes Bronc Riding School, April 29, Kaycee, Wyo. > Teresa Jorgenson Memorial Barrel Race, April 29-30, Graham Arena, Baker, Mont. > Spring Catalog Horse Sale, April 30, Gordon Livestock, Gordon, Neb. > SD NBHA Barrel Race, April 30, Stanley Co. Fairgrounds, Ft. Pierre, S.D. > Gillette H.S. Rodeo Club barrel and pole jackpot, May 4, CamPlex, Gillette, Wyo. > Miles City Community College Rodeo, rescheduled to May 5-6, Miles City, Mont. > SDJrHS Regional Rodeo, May 6-7, J. Kjerstad Event Center, Rapid City, S.D. > Black Hills Spring Classic Horse Show, May 7-8, Weston Co. Fairgrounds, Newcastle, Wyo. > Jake Barnes/Clay O’Bryan Cooper Team Roping School, May 7-8, Rock Springs, Wyo. > Race for the Range Barrel Jackpot, rescheduled to May 13, Dickinson, N.D. > Harding Co. Saddle Bronc Riding Clinic, May 13, 9a.m., Tipperary Arena, Buffalo, S.D. > KPH Arena Ranch Horse Show, May 14, KPH Arena, Gillette, Wyo. > Race For The Range Jackpot Barrel Race, May 14, Stark Co. Fairgrounds, Dickinson, N.D. > Shannon Lakner Memorial NVRHA-WY Show, May 14-15, Rafter MB Arena, Wheatland, Wyo. > FREE Tom Reeves Bronc Riding School, May 18-19, Ogallala, Neb. > World Famous Miles City Bucking Horse Sale, May 19-20, Miles City, Mont. > SDJrHS State Finals, May 20-21, J. Kjerstad Event Center, Rapid City, S.D. > Matt Dean Memorial Roping, May 21-22, Saddle Club Arena, Geddes, S.D. > Open Consignment Horse Sale, May 22, Bowman Livestock, Bowman, N.D. > Ty Tuff Goat Tying Clinic, May 24-25, Buffalo, S.D. > Cody Ward Ranch Sorting Clinic, May 27, 5:30 p.m., CamPlex, Gillette, Wyo. > Buck Brannaman Clinic, May 27-29, Spearfish, S.D. > Open Ladies Breakaway, May 28, Mattson Arena, Sturgis, S.D. > Hell’s A’Roarin’ Horse Drive, May 28, Gardiner, Mont. > Cowgirl Up Women’s Ranch Rodeo, May 28, Hamilton, Mont. > 13th Annual Full House Elite Performance Horse Sale, May 28, Newcastle, Wyo. > Back When They Bucked All Day Rodeo, May 29-30, Days of 76 Arena, Deadwood, S.D. > Elsabe Hausauer Horsemanship Clinic, May 28-29, Schantz Ranch, Glenn Ullin, N.D. > Dane Kissack-Jay Mattson Calf Roping/Breakaway school, May 29-June 2, Sturgis, S.D. > Buck Brannaman Colt Starting Clinic, June 2-5, Houlihan Ranch, Sheridan, Wyo. > Healing Horse Ranch Horse Sale, June 3, Parshall, N.D. > FunDay Shows, June 4-5, KPH Arena, Gillette, Wyo. > Becoming Champions Rodeo Bible Camp, June 6-9, Meteetsee, Wyo. > NDHSRA State Finals, June 8-12, Bowman, N.D. > Paul and Robin Tierney Breakaway Clinic, June 9-10, Buffalo, S.D. > Gridiron Barrel and Pole Futurity, June 9-11, Seven Down Arena, Spearfish, S.D. > Deadwood PBR, June 10-11, Days of 76 Arena, Deadwood, S.D. > Custer Ranch Rodeo, June 11, Custer, Mont. > Hollers-Golliher Adult Ladies Breakaway Clinic, June 13-14, Golliher Arena, Belle Fourche, S.D. > KPH Arena Ranch Horse Show, June 18, KPH Arena, Gillette, Wyo. > Broken Bit Ranch Rodeo, June 25, Richey, Mont. > NHSRA Finals, July 17-23, Cam-Plex, Gillette, Wyo. > 2nd Annual South Dakota Elite Horse Sale, July 30, Martin Arena, Sturgis, S.D. > Sugar Bars Legacy Futurity and Sale, Sept. 17-18, Sheridan, Wyo. > Championship of Champion Indian Relays, Sept. 23-25, Ft. Pierre, S.D.