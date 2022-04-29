Outside Circle by Jan Swan Wood: Ropings, clinics, Bible camps, Jordan Valley Big Loop, horse shows, event series

It’s a beautiful day here with the wind finally down and the sun shining. The moisture has gotten the grass trying to green up and it sounds like there’s a chance of some more rain coming. I’ve heard of some folks having cows going down to grass tetany on the very sparse green grass, so bet that magnesium in front of them somehow.

Due to the storm, the W. Fargo High School Rodeo has been rescheduled to May 13 and will be held in Bismarck, N.D.

The Matt Dean Memorial Roping will be May 21-22 at Charles Mix County Saddle Club Arena, Geddes, S.D. On the 21st there will be breakaway, enter at 10, rope at 11. Team Roping won’t start before 2 p.m. The 22nd will be enter at 9, rope at 10. Cash only. For more information, contact Ty Dean 605-680-2012 or John Dean 605-680-1972.

There’s going to be a Wanda Brown Barrel Clinic May 20-21 at Reinert’s Arena, Wall, S.D. It’s $300 and only 10 spots offered. It will start at 9 a.m. both days. For info and to get on the list, call Anna at 605-840-8984.

The 60th Annual Jordan Valley Big Loop Rodeo will be May 20-22 at Jordan Valley, Ore. It’s a great get together of buckaroos and craftsman, with exciting events all weekend. If you’ve never been to it, you really ought to go.

The South Dakota Versatility Ranch Horse page on Facebook has the entry forms available for the May 21-22 show at Hermosa, S.D. Judges/clinicians for the show will be Kathy Hart and Jeff Barnes.

There are many wonderful playday series going on this summer so I’m going to start sharing the dates with you on here. Rapid City Boots and Saddle Club playdays will be May 22, June 12, July 10, 24,Aug. 28 and Sept. 11. Leadline and ride alone classes start at 9 a.m., all other age groups start at 10:30 a.m. They will be held at the Central States Fairgorunds in Rapid City, S.D.

Dates for the Broomstick 4D Barrel and Pole Series will be May 25, June 1, 22, July 6, 27, and Aug. 3. It will be at the Tripp County Fairgrounds, Winner, S.D. To pre-enter, text Kortni Kauer at 605-842-5168 by noon the day of the event. Include rider name, horse name, and what classses entering. For more info, go to Broomstick Barrel Productions on Facebook.

The Pitchfork Ranch Horse Sale will be May 27-29 at Meteetsee, Wyo. The sale will be preceded by a ranch horse competition of the sale horses, in multiple events. You can find out more and peruse the horses offered at http://www.PitchforkRanch.com .

The High Country Cowboy Church is holding a Cowgirl Up Women’s Ranch rodeo for novices/beginners on May 28, 9 a.m., at Hamilton, Mont. Events are trailer loading, cow milking, goat dressing, pony express relay, and branding. Four woman teams, two ride, two don’t.You can see the rules at http://www.highcountrycowboychurch.com or call 307-752-0685. There will be a chuckwagon breakfast at 7:30 a.m. too. Also, no entry fees!

Mattson Arena, Sturgis, S.D., is hosting an Open Ladies Breakaway jackpot on Saturday, May 28. Enter at 1 p.m., rope at 2. It’s two head and a short go, $150. You can enter two times and is cash only. For more info, call Jay at 605-920-1532 or Brodie at 605-920-1137.

Back When They bucked All Day Rodeo is May 29-30 at the Days of 76 Arena, Deadwood, S.D. The 29th there will be WPRA Breakaway, PRCA Xtreme Broncs, SDHSRA breakaway and saddle bronc match; the 30th, PRCA steer wrestling, SDHSRA steer wrestling and bareback match, plus PRCA bareback shootout. There will also be live music and lots of vendors.

The Bares, Broncs, Bulls and Bibles Rodeo Bible Camp will be May 31-June 1. It’s a free, two day roughstock and spirituality clinic for ages 14-19 and will be at Faith, S.D. Call 605-787-8335 for further details.

Well, that’s my circle for this week. I hope you’ve gotten some moisture by now. Have a good week and please, pray for rain, and for our nation. May God bless America.

UPCOMING EVENTS: > Belle Fourche Roundup Grounds barrels,breakaway,calf roping, April 30, Belle Fourche, SD > 36th Annual Korkow Ranch Rodeo School, April 22-24, Korkow Ranch, Pierre, S.D. > SDJrHS Practice Rodeo, April 22-23, J. Kjerstad Event Center, Rapid City, S.D. > Zilverbergs Breakaway and Horsemanship Clinic, Apr. 23-24, Burke Arena, Burke, S.D. > Kirk Hall Working Cowhorse Clinic, April 23-24, Thermopolis, Wyo. > 16th Annual “REAL” Ranch Horse Sale, rescheduled to April 29-30, Billings, Mont. > John Forbes Bronc Riding School, April 29, Kaycee, Wyo. > Teresa Jorgenson Memorial Barrel Race, April 29-30, Graham Arena, Baker, Mont. > Spring Catalog Horse Sale, April 30, Gordon Livestock, Gordon, Neb. > SD NBHA Barrel Race, April 30, Stanley Co. Fairgrounds, Ft. Pierre, S.D. > Gillette H.S. Rodeo Club barrel and pole jackpot, May 4, CamPlex, Gillette, Wyo. > Miles City Community College Rodeo, rescheduled to May 5-6, Miles City, Mont. > SDJrHS Regional Rodeo, May 6-7, J. Kjerstad Event Center, Rapid City, S.D. > Black Hills Spring Classic Horse Show, May 7-8, Weston Co. Fairgrounds, Newcastle, Wyo. > Jake Barnes/Clay O’Bryan Cooper Team Roping School, May 7-8, Rock Springs, Wyo. > Race for the Range Barrel Jackpot, rescheduled to May 13, Dickinson, N.D. > Harding Co. Saddle Bronc Riding Clinic, May 13, 9a.m., Tipperary Arena, Buffalo, S.D. > KPH Arena Ranch Horse Show, May 14, KPH Arena, Gillette, Wyo. > Race For The Range Jackpot Barrel Race, May 14, Stark Co. Fairgrounds, Dickinson, N.D. > Shannon Lakner Memorial NVRHA-WY Show, May 14-15, Rafter MB Arena, Wheatland, Wyo. > FREE Tom Reeves Bronc Riding School, May 18-19, Ogallala, Neb. > World Famous Miles City Bucking Horse Sale, May 19-20, Miles City, Mont. > SDJrHS State Finals, May 20-21, J. Kjerstad Event Center, Rapid City, S.D. > Matt Dean Memorial Roping, May 21-22, Saddle Club Arena, Geddes, S.D. > Open Consignment Horse Sale, May 22, Bowman Livestock, Bowman, N.D. > Ty Tuff Goat Tying Clinic, May 24-25, Buffalo, S.D. > Cody Ward Ranch Sorting Clinic, May 27, 5:30 p.m., CamPlex, Gillette, Wyo. > Buck Brannaman Clinic, May 27-29, Spearfish, S.D. > Open Ladies Breakaway, May 28, Mattson Arena, Sturgis, S.D. > Hell’s A’Roarin’ Horse Drive, May 28, Gardiner, Mont. > Cowgirl Up Women’s Ranch Rodeo, May 28, Hamilton, Mont. > 13th Annual Full House Elite Performance Horse Sale, May 28, Newcastle, Wyo. > Back When They Bucked All Day Rodeo, May 29-30, Days of 76 Arena, Deadwood, S.D. > Elsabe Hausauer Horsemanship Clinic, May 28-29, Schantz Ranch, Glenn Ullin, N.D. > Dane Kissack-Jay Mattson Calf Roping/Breakaway school, May 29-June 2, Sturgis, S.D. > Buck Brannaman Colt Starting Clinic, June 2-5, Houlihan Ranch, Sheridan, Wyo. > Healing Horse Ranch Horse Sale, June 3, Parshall, N.D. > FunDay Shows, June 4-5, KPH Arena, Gillette, Wyo. > Becoming Champions Rodeo Bible Camp, June 6-9, Meteetsee, Wyo. > NDHSRA State Finals, June 8-12, Bowman, N.D. > Paul and Robin Tierney Breakaway Clinic, June 9-10, Buffalo, S.D. > Gridiron Barrel and Pole Futurity, June 9-11, Seven Down Arena, Spearfish, S.D. > Deadwood PBR, June 10-11, Days of 76 Arena, Deadwood, S.D. > Custer Ranch Rodeo, June 11, Custer, Mont. > Hollers-Golliher Adult Ladies Breakaway Clinic, June 13-14, Golliher Arena, Belle Fourche, S.D. > KPH Arena Ranch Horse Show, June 18, KPH Arena, Gillette, Wyo. > Broken Bit Ranch Rodeo, June 25, Richey, Mont. > NHSRA Finals, July 17-23, Cam-Plex, Gillette, Wyo. > 2nd Annual South Dakota Elite Horse Sale, July 30, Martin Arena, Sturgis, S.D. > Sugar Bars Legacy Futurity and Sale, Sept. 17-18, Sheridan, Wyo. > Championship of Champion Indian Relays, Sept. 23-25, Ft. Pierre, S.D.