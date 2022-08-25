Outside Circle by Jan Swan Wood: Super Horse Challenge entries, stray gatherings, breakaway roping, Indian Relay tickets, Traci Routier benefit

As I’m writing this today there are nice rain showers passing through. Not a tremendous amount each time but it’s sure soaking in. The cooler temperature is very welcome as well. I recently saw a picture posted by a farmer in eastern Montana who had been harvesting peas. Piled in the corner of the field were several pickup boxes worth of grasshoppers that had been sifted out of the peas by the combine. It was a stunning picture of sheer volume of hoppers. I hope the cycle of hoppers will break this season. There’s been enough adversity for a while.

Entries are open NOW for the Super Horse Challenge at the Roundup Grounds, Belle Fourche, S.D., on Sept. 4. You’ll need your horse’s registered name, if registered, age, sex and the rider’s name. The five events are heading, heeling, goat tying, breakaway, and barrels. There will be two full rounds. Team ropers, you’ll have to bring or line up your partners. Call or text Curt at 605-210-3329 with questions or to enter.

Winner Broncs and Bulls will be Sept. 3, 7 p.m., at the Tripp Co. Fairgrounds, Winner, S.D. The calcutta will be at 7 p.m., with the event at 7:30. There’s $2500 added for each event and good Sutton stock. To enter call 605-381-4251.

The Badly Scattered Cattle Company Stray Gathering and Breakaway Roping will be Sept. 3, starting at noon, at Wibaux, Mont. The stray gathering will have 32 teams, double elimination and can enter three times. It’s $100/person. The breakaway is youth 12 and under, youth 12-18, women’s and Senior. Youth can enter two times at $25, adults two times at $50. For more info, contact Cody at 406-939-5555.

Sept. 3 is the Pavillion Ranch Rodeo, Iron Woman event, and ranch bronc riding starting at noon at Pavillion, Wyo. The Iron Woman event is breakaway, barrels, and goat tying, with three back for the short go. It’s $500 added with $100 entry fee. The ranch rodeo will follow the Iron Woman with four person teams, one member must be a woman or kid, and everyone will rope, It’s $600/team. Ranch broncs will wind up the day and they’re taking 15 with five back for the short go and $200 entry. To enter or to get more info, call Dom at 307-340-1460 or Jake at 307-349-9366.

In conjunction with the Rope, Ride and Slide, OK Livestock will have a Ropin’ On The Rez breakaway with $3000 added. It will all be on Sept. 9, with the breakaway at 1:30, Rope, Ride and Slide at 6:30. The open ladies breakaway will have $3000 added, three head format with 12 back to the short go. Entry fee is $400, limited to 50 ropers, and the calves will be fresh. To enter, call or text 605-200-1658.

The 29th Annual Open Box Rafter Horse Sale will be Sept. 10, 1 p.m., at the James Kjerstad Event Center, Rapid City, S.D. You can view the offering on-line at http://www.RafterRanch.com . For more info or to request a catalog, call Jim and Joni Hunt at 605-538-4450.

Consignments are on-line for the Gordon Livestock Fall Catalog Sale, Sept. 18. at Gordon, Neb. Go to http://www.gordonlivestock.com for a look at the offering.

The Horse Nations Indian Relay Championship of Champions races will be Sept. 23-25 at Stanley Co. Fairgrounds, Ft. Pierre, S.D. Tickets are on sale now and are selling fast with the possibility of being sold out due to limited seating. Here’s the link to get yours: http://www.etix/ticket/v/26675/indian-relay-championship-of-champions.com . The link is also on the Facebook page and easy to access there too. See you there!

A benefit to help Traci Routier, Buffalo, S.D., will be held Sept. 24 at the Harding Co. Rec Center, Buffalo, S.D. Tracy was diagnosed with Stage III breast cancer last winter and has been undergoing treatments since then., including chemo, a double mastectomy, radiation and more surgery and treatments to come. This wife and Mom needs our help, so lets get on board! There will be a Taco Bar starting at 5:30 p.m., with a silent and live auction and a band to follow. To donate items for the auction, drop them at the Buffalo Town Office or call Kacie at 605-569-6367, Jaylene at 307-299-1764 or Erica at 701-229-0173.

Well, that’s my soggy circle for this week. Have a great week folks. Keep reminding yourself, in spite of the circus that is our current leadership, God is still sovereign and IN CHARGE! So, pray for rain, pray for our nation, and may God Bless America!

EVENT SERIES >BIG SKY RODEO SERIES: Tuesdays, 6 p.m., June 7-Sept. 13, Lone Mountain Ranch, Big Sky, Mont. >BOOTS AND SADDLE CLUB: Sept. 11, Rapid City, S.D. >CHASE THE ACE barrel/breakaway series: Sept. 5 (finals) New Underwood, S.D. > GIDDY UP OPEN HORSE CLUB:Western Dressage show Oct. 1;Thunder Horse Stables, Rapid City, S.D. > PRUITT ARENA BREAKAWAY AND TIE DOWN ROPING: every other Tuesday starting June 7, Pruitt Arena, Gering, Neb. > PRUITT ARENA THURSDAY NIGHT BARRELS: June 2 through Aug. 25, Gering, Neb. > RENEGADE BARREL RACES SERIES: Sept. 1, 8, 15, Ft. Pierre, S.D. > SADDLE UP RODEO SERIES: finals Sept. 17, Wagner, S.D. >SHERIDAN VAQUERO RANCH ROPING SERIES: finals Sept. 3, Buffalo, Wyo. >TILTRUM’S CIRCLE T ARENA Team Roping Practice: Friday nights, Hermosa, S.D.