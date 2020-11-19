Outside Circle by Jan Swan Wood: Thieves, NFR Calcutta, ‘dogging school, ranch roping, rescheduled sort, horse first aid kit

Fall works continue on for many. The weather in my area has been pretty good, so, I know everyone is scrambling to get everything done before the snow flies again. Preg checking will be all done for my cows by the time you read this. I was pleased with the outcome, and look forward to next year’s calf crop.

I’m seeing more and more ads about missing/stolen stock, both horses and cattle, as well as saddles and vehicles. What’s the world becoming that others feel they are entitled to what someone has worked hard for? I have no use for a thief and think there would be less of it if the consequences were more dire. Maybe the old cottonwood limb and a rope was a better way. It sure eliminated repeat offenders.

There will be an NFR Calcutta at the Medicine Creek Bar, Blunt, S.D., on Nov. 27. Sign up and a free chili feed will be at 6 p.m. with the calcutta at 7 p.m., CST. The calcutta will have both individuals and teams.

If you have an aspiring bulldogger, there willl be a Bulldogging School Nov. 27-28 at Miller’s Barn, Broken Bow, Neb.. For 8th grade and under it is $35 for both days, 9th grade and above is $75 for both days. Call 402-376-5096 for details and to get your name on the list.

The Jeff Fleming Memorial Roping will be Nov. 29 at Jobman’s Lazy E7 Arena, Bayard, Neb. Pre-entries only and it will start at noon. They’re taking 20 headers/20 heelers, $250 for 20 runs, round robin format. Call or text your entries to Sherry at 308-631-1646.

There will be a No Lopin’ Ropin’ at the Rafter MB Arena, Wheatland, Wyo., on Dec. 5. It’s a three man team doctoring, $180/team, and will emphasize horsemanship and quiet cattle handling. There will also be a trade party so bring your trade bag. You must enter before the 5th so they know how many cattle they need. Call or text your entry to Reo at 406-839-7395.

Thar’s Ranch Sorting RSNC Wyo. State Finals, which was to have been held Nov. 21-22, was rescheduled to Feb. 21-22 and will still be at the CamPlex East Pavillion, Gillette, Wyo. The next Thar’s Ranch Sorting will the BHSS sort on Jan. 16-17 at the James Kjerstad Event Center, Rapid City, S.D.

Way off on the horizon is the 1st Annual Johnson County Skijor Wars on Feb. 27 in Buffalo, Wyo. If you like fast horses and adrenaline rushes, this is the event to be in or at least go watch! I’ll have more details as they become available.

Folks with horses should always be prepared for emergencies, whether injuries or illness. I have a small cooler that I keep anything I might need in an emergency, and it’s easy to grab and go with. In it is a bottle of Banamine (or Equiox) in a ziplock bag along with a syringe and multiple new 20 gauge needles; alcohol wipes; a tube of Bute paste; a bottle of surgical scrub (mild); gauze pads (individually wrapped); vet wrap; heavy pads (sanitary napkins) for pressure bandages; duct tape; a sterile, pre-threaded suture needle; newborn baby diaper (covers a hoof nicely). In the event of an injury, keeping it clean and covered until it can be addressed either by you or your vet, is imperative. If your horse colics, having Banamine or Equiox on hand is going to save time and misery for your horse. If a horse founders, getting Bute into them immediately could save it’s feet. I do most of my own vet work, but even if you don’t, having the horse in the best possible circumstance when you arrive at the vet is always good. If you have to call every neighbor you have for what you need, especially at 10 p.m. on a Saturday night, it’s going to set back the healing/ relief for your horse considerably. Keep that box where it won’t freeze or bake, and always know where it’s at.

Well, that’s my circle for another week. Be careful out there and continue to pray for our nation and way of life. I’m thankful for the life I lead and have led and for where I was born. Spend some time in thankfulness this week, it will do your heart good.