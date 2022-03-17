Outside Circle by Jan Swan Wood: Two fundraisers, fun events, clinics, ropings, barrel races

It’s another beautiful, cold, warm, but always windy week here. So, March as usual! The clouds looked like rain last night but looks were deceiving. A white frost on the ground was the moisture for the week.

The Big Horn Rodeo Circuit has its schedule of rodeos lined out. Membership is required to be eligible for year end awards. Youth, 14 and under, is $10, adult, 15 and up, is $20. You can email for an application at http://www.bighornrodeocircuit@gmail.com .

Don’t forget the Bares, Broncs and Bulldogging March 26, 7 p.m., at the McKenzie County Fairgrounds indoor arena, Watford City, N.D.

There’s going to be the “Catch for Casyn” Fundraiser Roping and Silent Auction Mar. 27 for two year old Casyn Cates of Sheridan, Wyo. The fundraiser is at the Ag Complex, Wright, Wyo., and the roping will be enter at 9:30 and rope at 10:30. Silent auction will run during the roping. Little Casyn and his folks, Chantz and Cashlee, are currently in Denver starting treatments for the recently disagnosed leukemia. All the proceeds from the event will go to the family to help with expenses. Silent auction items can be sent to Lisa Fordyce, Box 876, Wright, WY 82732. Prayers, of course, are welcome.

The Coors Bull Riding Classic will be April 1-2 at the Brown Co. Fairgrounds, Aberdeen, S.D. The calcutta will be at 7 p.m. both nights with the bulls to follow.

The Be Intentional Breakaway and Goat Tying Clinic with Kaylee Moyer-Gregg, will be at the All Seasons Arena, Minot, N.D., on April 4-6. Breakaway will be April 4, is for ages 12 and up and costs $200. Goats are for ages 9 and up and is $300. A $100 deposit is required to hold your spot in either by March 25. To register, text or call Shane Gunderson at 701-400-4534.

April 9 is the High On Corona Shootout barrel race at the All Seasons Arena, Minot, N.D. There’s $1500 added and peewee, youth and open 4D divisions. Entries are limited and will be taken online only until filled or April 5. Entries are open now.

There’s going to be a team roping at Arthun Arena, Gillette, Wyo., on April 9. It’s $40/person, #7, 9, 11 and all girl. Must pre-enter. All are three head progressives after one. Heats will run on the hour starting at noon. It’s a qualifier for the WCRA rodeo. Pre-enter at http://www.artunenterprisesllc.com .

The Historic Saddle Club arena is hosting an Easter Egg Scramble on April 9, 1 p.m., in Scottsbluff, Neb. You can wear a costume, so can your horse, and have a fun time with prizes and building skills. Call 308-631-5700 for more info.

Buffalo Livestock Auction, Buffalo, Wyo., is hold their Annual Spring Open Consignment Horse Sale on April 23. You can get a consignment form off of their Facebook page, by emailing office@buffalolivestock.com , or call 307-684-0789.

The Miles City Ranch Rodeo crew is hosting a raffle for one of the board members, Tom Plant. Tom has been diagnosed with cancer and 100% of the money raised will go to him and his wife to help with expenses and treatments. Being raffled are a Savage .223 Model 110 Apex Hunter rifle and a hand beaded headstall and breast collar set. Tickets are $10/each or six for $50. Drawing will be May 1. Contact any board member for tickets, including Ryle Harms 406-223-5419 or Elle Parker 406-620-7360.

Doblars’ Arena Roping Series in Madison, S.D. has set their schedule. Dates are May 1, 22; June 5, 26; July 10, 24; Aug.4 saddle roping, and Sept. 5. For more info, call 605-270-1458.

The Jake Barnes/Clay O’Bryan Cooper team roping school will be May 7-8 at Sweetwater Co. Complex, Rock Springs, Wyo. It’s $630/roper, all includes one stall and one RV hookup. For more information call Shae at 307-389-5618. This will fill fast so don’t dilly dally around getting signed up.

Well, that’s my circle for another week. I hope calving, foaling, lambing is going well for all of you. Pray for rain or wet snow, and please, pray for our nation like your living and lifestyle depends on it. May God bless America.

EVENT SERIES: >BELLE JACKPOT ASSOCIATION May 25, June 1, 8, July 13, 27, Aug. 3 rain date, Belle Fourche, S.D. > BITS AND SPURS WINTER SERIES; Apr 16, May 15, Circle T Arena, Hermosa, S.D. > BUFFALO YOUTH RODEO SERIES: June 8, 22; July 6, 20, 27 Buffalo, S.D. >CHASE THE ACE barrel/breakaway series Apr. 3, Event Center, Rapid City, S.D. July 3, 31; Aug. 6, Sept. 5 (finals) New Underwood, S.D. > COWBOY COOL ROUGH STOCK SERIES: Apr 16, Healing Horse Ranch, Parshall, N.D. > DOBLAR’S ARENA ROPINGS: May 1, 22, June 5, 26, July 10, 24, Aug. 14, Madison, S.D. >IT’S FREEZING DOUBLE HEADER BARREL JACKPOTS: March 26, April 2, 9, 15, 29 and 30, May 7, Graham Arena, Baker, Mont. >ENERGY DOWNS HORSE RACING MEET: May 21-22, 28-30, June 4-5,10-12,17-19, 24-26, Morningside Park, Gillette, Wyo. >HUSTLE HOME FOR THE HOLIDAYS Barrel Series: Apr.9, May 14, Lazy 3S Arena, Parker, S.D. >JOBMAN’S Lazy E7 Arena WED. NIGHTS TEAM ROPINGS Nov. 3 through Mar 16, McGrew, Neb. >MT. RUSHMORE RODEO AT PALMER GULCH: June 11, 25; Aug. 4, 20, 27, 6 p.m., Hill City, S.D. > PRUITT ARENA THURSDAY NIGHT BARRELS June 2 through Aug. 25, Gering, Neb. >SUNDANCE SUMMER RODEO SERIES June 14,18, July 12, Sundance, Wyo >THERMOPOLIS SORTING SERIES April 9, Thermopolis, Wyo >TILTRUM’S CIRCLE T ARENA Team Roping Practice, Friday nights, Hermosa, S.D. >TOOFPIK Barrels, Breakaway, Goats, Mar. 26-27; finals April 8-10 Niehworner Arena, Albion, Neb. >WEBB RANCHES TEAM PENNING/RANCH SORTING Series April 2, 16, Volin, S.D. >WINTER PLAYDAY SERIES, Apr.16, May 21, Tiltrums Arena, Hermosa, S.D.