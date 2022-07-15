Outside Circle by Jan Swan Wood: Youth rodeos, ranch rodeos, ranch broncs, high school challenge, Indian relays, clinics

Well, the frost sure went off the punkins this past week. It’s not the first time it’s been hot and it won’t be the last time either. Everyone sure complains about it though. Admittedly, I’m not fond of extreme heat as there just isn’t enough stripping down one can do to get cool, plus you can get arrested if you go too far. In winter you can add more layers without that problem. It averages out.

There’s going to be a Ranch Rodeo at Sundance, Wyo., on July 26, calcutta at 6p.m., ranch rodeo to follow at 6:30. Entries are open now and will close July 21. It’s $300/team to enter. Call Zach Steele to get entered at 307-210-1077. Admission is only $5 for adults, kids 5 and under are free, so a great, affordable family event.

Sundance, Wyo. is also the location for the Youth Rough Stock Rodeo on July 28, 5:30 p.m. There will be mutton bustin’, wild pony riding, and mini bulls. Pre-entry is required and you can do that at http://www.crookcountyfair.com/contest-entry-forms .

The 3rd Annual Brian Curtis Memorial Bull Riding will be Aug. 12, 6:30 p.m. at the Black Hills Roundup Grounds, Belle Fourche, S.D. There’s $6000 added this year and entries open on Aug. 1. It’s $100 entry, $50 for Jrs, and mutton bustin’ is there the day of the event. For info call 605-639-3143.

August 4, 6 p.m., is the Butte-Lawrence Co. Fair Ranch Rodeo. It’s $150/team to enter and there’s a 10 team limit. For more info or to enter, call Roxie 605-641-8175, Tim 605-641-0328 or Alicia at 605-210-1171.

There’s going to be a WSRRA Ranch Bronc Riding at Lewellyn, Neb., on Aug. 5-6, 7 p.m. To enter, call Megan at 303-514-5020.

A Tom Curtin Horsemanship and Ranch Roping Clinic will be at Custer, Mont., on Aug. 5-7. for more information, contact Bob Lile at 406-855-9003.

The Butte-Lawrence Co. Fair Youth Rodeo is Aug. 6. You enter at 8 a.m. and the event starts at 9:30. You can pre-enter as well. Cash only. Call or text Alicia at 605-210-1171 to enter. There are four divisions for 0-18 years.

Aug. 7 is the date for the Indian Relay Races at the Philips Co. Fair, Dodson, Mont. There’s over $18,000 payout and members get a berth into the Championship of Champions races.

There’s going to be a Mike Major Ranch Riding Clinic Aug. 27-28, 9 a.m. both days, at the Rafter MB Arena, Wheatland, Wyo. The clinic is $525, $$15/day to audit. A deposit is due by Aug. 7 to get on the list. Contact Brigit at 719-896-0969.

The Broadus High School Rodeo Challenge is Aug. 9, 6 p.m., at Broadus, Mont. There will be bareback, saddle bronc, steer wrestling, calf roping, bull riding and breakaway offered, with $500 added to each event. To get entered call Heather Cunningham at 406-853-1960.

The 112th Annual Faith Stock Show and Rodeo will be Aug. 9-12. There are so many events going on that I’m afraid I’ll miss something, so find them on their Facebook page to get a listing. I guarantee, if you can’t have fun at Faith, you can’t have fun anywhere.

The 3rd Annual Tom Horn Days is Aug. 12-14 at the Selle Ranch, Bosler, Wyo. On the 12th is the ranch rodeo at 5 p.m.; on the 13th is the pasture team roping and pasture ranch broncs at 10 a.m.; on the 14th is cowboy church, breakfast, stray gathering and muley roping. Every night will feature a concert as well. Find more details on the Tom Horn Days Facebook page.

The Select Horse Sale is being held in conjunction with the Bennett Co. Fair and Rodeo on Aug. 13, Martin, S.D. There will be 40 head being offered. For more info, contact Joe Waln at 605-515-0257.

Entries are open NOW for the Custer Co. Fair 3rd Annual Ride For The Brand Ranch Bronc Riding at Hermosa, S.D., Aug. 13. There’s $2500 added money. To enter, go to http://www.custercountyfair.com or contact Tif at 605-545-7865 or Tyler at 605-391-4557.

Well, that’s my circle for this week. Be careful out there in the heat, pray for rain and our nation and may God bless America.

