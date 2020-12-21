Participants Selected for 2021 AQHA Ranching Heritage Young Horse Development Program

Forty American Quarter Horse Youth Association members will record their progress training a yearling bred by an American Quarter Horse Association Ranching Heritage Breeder. At the end of the 2021 AQHA Ranching Heritage Young Horse Development Program, a select number of scholarships and prizes will be awarded.

Created in 2011, the Young Horse Development Program is celebrating its ten-year anniversary. The program was created to give AQHYA members an opportunity to learn the fundamentals of horsemanship. The horses used in the program are bred by AQHA Ranching Heritage Breeders, which are working cattle ranches with a remuda of at least five AQHA-registered mares that produce ranch horses. The participating Ranching Heritage Breeders donate weanlings for the program participants to evaluate, raise and train. Young Horse Development participants get to keep their horses.

“The Young Horse Development Program was created to help youth gain hands-on experience in raising and training horses,” said AQHA Executive Vice President Craig Huffhines. “The program gives youth a variety of ways to learn and then showcase their hard work and dedication to their project. This will, in turn, give participants a skill set that will set them apart when applying for scholarships, college and jobs.”

The 2021 Young Horse Development program participants are:

Addison Wilson of Gilmer, Texas

Ranching Heritage Breeder: Freeman Family Ranch LTD of Texhoma, Oklahoma

Addyson Sherbeck of Norfolk, Nebraska

Ranching Heritage Breeder: West Brothers Inc of Lusk, Wyoming

A. J. Kendrick of Shallowater, Texas

Ranching Heritage Breeder: Spade Ranches of Lubbock, Texas

Allison Slaughter of Corydon, Indiana

Ranching Heritage Breeder: Haythorn Land & Cattle Co of Arthur, Nebraska

Alora Carey of Hurleyville, New York

Ranching Heritage Breeder: Clark Farms of Hustontown, Pennsylvania

Ana Idoeta of Burns, Oregon

Ranching Heritage Breeder: 7X Ranch of Mountain City, Nevada

Anna Horsch of Kamloops, British Columbia

Ranching Heritage Breeder: KT Ranch of Connell, Washington

Ava Larson of Ponder, Texas

Ranching Heritage Breeder: Harlan House of Goodland, Kansas

Ava Widman of Manhattan, Kansas

Ranching Heritage Breeder: Oleen Brothers of Dwight, Kansas

Avery Edwards of Wausau, Wisconsin

Ranching Heritage Breeder: Raymond Sutton Ranch of Gettysburg, South Dakota

Breann Williamson of Anaconda, Montana

Ranching Heritage Breeder: Open Box Rafter Ranch of Faith, South Dakota

Brylee Morgan of Friendsville, Tennessee

Ranching Heritage Breeder: Chesterfield Farm of Knoxville, Tennessee

Charlsie Reeder of Wellsville, Utah

Ranching Heritage Breeder: Mill Iron S Ranch of Kyle, South Dakota

The Mill Iron S Ranch of Kyle, South Dakota, donated a weanling to the 2021 AQHA Ranching Heritage Young Horse Development Program. Photo courtesy Mill Iron S Ranch



Chloe Lowrimore of Woodruff, South Carolina

Ranching Heritage Breeder: Clark Farms of Hustontown, Pennsylvania

Cooper Noland of Amarillo, Texas

Ranching Heritage Breeder: Durrett Cattle of Wildorado, Texas

Emma Albertson of Elberton, Georgia

Ranching Heritage Breeder: Chesterfield Farm of Knoxville, Tennessee

Emma Brents of Aspermont, Texas

Ranching Heritage Breeder: Nixon Ranch of Nara Visa, New Mexico

Emma Sherwood of Clovis, New Mexico

Ranching Heritage Breeder: Nixon Ranch of Nara Visa, New Mexico

Hana Craycraft of Keller, Texas

Ranching Heritage Breeder: The Daube Company of Ardmore, Oklahoma

Isobel Cook of Sandpoint, Idaho

Ranching Heritage Breeder: Mahlstedt Ranch Inc of Circle, Montana

Kailey Israel of Pawnee, Oklahoma

Ranching Heritage Breeder: Timmerman Quarter Horses of Kimball, Nebraska

Kayla Hurl of Shandon, California

Ranching Heritage Breeder: Campbell Ranch of Seligman, Arizona

Kaylee Klein of Edawall, Washington

Ranching Heritage Breeder: KT Ranch of Connell, Washington

Lily Krumm of Ranchester, Wyoming

Ranching Heritage Breeder: Open Box Rafer Ranch of Faith, South Dakota

Lily Thomas of Longmont, Colorado

Ranching Heritage Breeder: West Brothers Inc of Lusk, Wyoming

Luke Barber of Clarkton, North Carolina

Ranching Heritage Breeder: Clark Farms of Hustontown, Pennsylvania

Madison Beckham of Winchester, California

Ranching Heritage Breeder: KT Cattle Inc of Amado, Arizona

Madison Edwards of Leitchfield, Kentucky

Ranching Heritage Breeder: St. Clair Farms of Kahoka, Missouri

Mesa Svedberg of Hardin, Montana

Ranching Heritage Breeder: Davis Quarter Horses of Sonnette, Montana

Olivia Anderson of New Richmond, Wisconsin

Ranching Heritage Breeder: Wetz Stirrup Ranch of Vale, South Dakota

Paige Soper of Baldwin City, Kansas

Ranching Heritage Breeder: Box O Quarter Horses of Gordon, Nebraska

Rachel Wynans of Brenham, Texas

Ranching Heritage Breeder: Waters Ranch of Utopia, Texas

Randi Childress of Larchwood, Iowa

Ranching Heritage Breeder: Open Box Rafer Ranch of Faith, South Dakota

Rebecca Kennedy of Godley, Texas

Ranching Heritage Breeder: Hal Bogle Estate of Dexter, New Mexico

Rylie Weyhrich of Boone, Iowa

Ranching Heritage Breeder: Harlan House of Goodland, Kansas

Sarah Jones of Sapulpa, Oklahoma

Ranching Heritage Breeder: Harlan House of Goodland, Kansas

Serena Connelly of Placerville, California

Ranching Heritage Breeder: Lazy K Ranch of Chowchilla, California

Shelby Lynch of Newell, Iowa

Ranching Heritage Breeder: Open Box Rafer Ranch of Faith, South Dakota

Sylvia Speelman of East Berlin, Pennsylvania

Ranching Heritage Breeder: Clark Farms of Hustontown, Pennsylvania

Taylor Gibson of Milo, Iowa

Ranching Heritage Breeder: Open Box Rafer Ranch of Faith, South Dakota

The Young Horse Development Program participants raise their weanlings-turned-yearlings and document their monthly progress; participate in webinars; complete monthly management assignments; track goals; engage in mentoring sessions with local AQHA Professional Horsemen; and compile videos of themselves with their horses completing assignments including trailering, an in-hand trail pattern and more. Following project completion, a select number of scholarships and prizes are awarded.

The priority deadline to apply for the 2022 AQHA Ranching Heritage Young Horse Development program is August 15, 2021, with a final deadline of October 1, 2021, to apply.

To learn more about the program, visit http://www.aqha.com/young-horse-development.

AQHA News and information is a service of the American Quarter Horse Association. For more news and information, follow @AQHA on Twitter and visit http://www.aqha.com/news.

Dec 18, 2020 | Ranching , Ranching , Ranching

Participants Selected for 2021 AQHA Ranching Heritage Young Horse Development Program

Dec 14, 2020 | American Quarter Horse Youth Association (AQHYA) , Championship shows , Showing

Hold Fast to What Ignites Your Soul

Dec 09, 2020 | Get Started with Horses , American Quarter Horse Youth Association (AQHYA) , Horse Ownership

What to Expect: From Regular Parent to Horse Parent

Dec 10, 2020 | RHC Cutting , Ranching , Ranching

How to Make a Mechanical Cow Flag

Dec 10, 2020 | Ranching , Ranching , Ranching heritage breeders program

Ranching Heritage Breeder: Big Valley Ranch

Dec 10, 2020 | Ranching , Training , Ranching

What Judges Look for in Ranch Riding Gaits

aqha

What are you interested in?

Explore the vast and exciting world of AQHA and American Quarter Horses. Sign up for our newsletter by choosing your favorite topics below.

First name:*

Last name:*

Email:*

Gender

What are you interested in:*

Ranching

Racing

Showing

Timed or Speed Events

Recreational or Trail Riding

Lifestyle

Youth

Breeding

Check if 18 or younger as of January 1.

Racing

Ranching

Trail Riding

Showing

Timed Events

AQHA SERVICES

Forms and Resources

AQHA Memberships

YOUTH

News and Publications

American Quarter Horse Foundation

Museum

About AQHA

Event Calendar

Contact

For general inquiries please use our contact form

Contact American Quarter Horse Foundation

Visit the American Quarter Horse Hall of Fame and Museum

Address

American Quarter Horse Association

1600 Quarter Horse Drive

Amarillo, TX 79104

806-376-4811

Follow

FAQ | Copyright | Privacy Policy | Sitemap | Advertise with AQHA

dialog featured image

Get $5 off a new membership or renewal

Receive a promo code that can be used at checkout for $5 off a new AQHA membership or renewal.

–AQHA