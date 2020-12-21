Participants Selected for 2021 AQHA Ranching Heritage Young Horse Development Program
Forty American Quarter Horse Youth Association members will record their progress training a yearling bred by an American Quarter Horse Association Ranching Heritage Breeder. At the end of the 2021 AQHA Ranching Heritage Young Horse Development Program, a select number of scholarships and prizes will be awarded.
Created in 2011, the Young Horse Development Program is celebrating its ten-year anniversary. The program was created to give AQHYA members an opportunity to learn the fundamentals of horsemanship. The horses used in the program are bred by AQHA Ranching Heritage Breeders, which are working cattle ranches with a remuda of at least five AQHA-registered mares that produce ranch horses. The participating Ranching Heritage Breeders donate weanlings for the program participants to evaluate, raise and train. Young Horse Development participants get to keep their horses.
“The Young Horse Development Program was created to help youth gain hands-on experience in raising and training horses,” said AQHA Executive Vice President Craig Huffhines. “The program gives youth a variety of ways to learn and then showcase their hard work and dedication to their project. This will, in turn, give participants a skill set that will set them apart when applying for scholarships, college and jobs.”
The 2021 Young Horse Development program participants are:
Addison Wilson of Gilmer, Texas
Ranching Heritage Breeder: Freeman Family Ranch LTD of Texhoma, Oklahoma
Addyson Sherbeck of Norfolk, Nebraska
Ranching Heritage Breeder: West Brothers Inc of Lusk, Wyoming
A. J. Kendrick of Shallowater, Texas
Ranching Heritage Breeder: Spade Ranches of Lubbock, Texas
Allison Slaughter of Corydon, Indiana
Ranching Heritage Breeder: Haythorn Land & Cattle Co of Arthur, Nebraska
Alora Carey of Hurleyville, New York
Ranching Heritage Breeder: Clark Farms of Hustontown, Pennsylvania
Ana Idoeta of Burns, Oregon
Ranching Heritage Breeder: 7X Ranch of Mountain City, Nevada
Anna Horsch of Kamloops, British Columbia
Ranching Heritage Breeder: KT Ranch of Connell, Washington
Ava Larson of Ponder, Texas
Ranching Heritage Breeder: Harlan House of Goodland, Kansas
Ava Widman of Manhattan, Kansas
Ranching Heritage Breeder: Oleen Brothers of Dwight, Kansas
Avery Edwards of Wausau, Wisconsin
Ranching Heritage Breeder: Raymond Sutton Ranch of Gettysburg, South Dakota
Breann Williamson of Anaconda, Montana
Ranching Heritage Breeder: Open Box Rafter Ranch of Faith, South Dakota
Brylee Morgan of Friendsville, Tennessee
Ranching Heritage Breeder: Chesterfield Farm of Knoxville, Tennessee
Charlsie Reeder of Wellsville, Utah
Ranching Heritage Breeder: Mill Iron S Ranch of Kyle, South Dakota
Chloe Lowrimore of Woodruff, South Carolina
Ranching Heritage Breeder: Clark Farms of Hustontown, Pennsylvania
Cooper Noland of Amarillo, Texas
Ranching Heritage Breeder: Durrett Cattle of Wildorado, Texas
Emma Albertson of Elberton, Georgia
Ranching Heritage Breeder: Chesterfield Farm of Knoxville, Tennessee
Emma Brents of Aspermont, Texas
Ranching Heritage Breeder: Nixon Ranch of Nara Visa, New Mexico
Emma Sherwood of Clovis, New Mexico
Ranching Heritage Breeder: Nixon Ranch of Nara Visa, New Mexico
Hana Craycraft of Keller, Texas
Ranching Heritage Breeder: The Daube Company of Ardmore, Oklahoma
Isobel Cook of Sandpoint, Idaho
Ranching Heritage Breeder: Mahlstedt Ranch Inc of Circle, Montana
Kailey Israel of Pawnee, Oklahoma
Ranching Heritage Breeder: Timmerman Quarter Horses of Kimball, Nebraska
Kayla Hurl of Shandon, California
Ranching Heritage Breeder: Campbell Ranch of Seligman, Arizona
Kaylee Klein of Edawall, Washington
Ranching Heritage Breeder: KT Ranch of Connell, Washington
Lily Krumm of Ranchester, Wyoming
Ranching Heritage Breeder: Open Box Rafer Ranch of Faith, South Dakota
Lily Thomas of Longmont, Colorado
Ranching Heritage Breeder: West Brothers Inc of Lusk, Wyoming
Luke Barber of Clarkton, North Carolina
Ranching Heritage Breeder: Clark Farms of Hustontown, Pennsylvania
Madison Beckham of Winchester, California
Ranching Heritage Breeder: KT Cattle Inc of Amado, Arizona
Madison Edwards of Leitchfield, Kentucky
Ranching Heritage Breeder: St. Clair Farms of Kahoka, Missouri
Mesa Svedberg of Hardin, Montana
Ranching Heritage Breeder: Davis Quarter Horses of Sonnette, Montana
Olivia Anderson of New Richmond, Wisconsin
Ranching Heritage Breeder: Wetz Stirrup Ranch of Vale, South Dakota
Paige Soper of Baldwin City, Kansas
Ranching Heritage Breeder: Box O Quarter Horses of Gordon, Nebraska
Rachel Wynans of Brenham, Texas
Ranching Heritage Breeder: Waters Ranch of Utopia, Texas
Randi Childress of Larchwood, Iowa
Ranching Heritage Breeder: Open Box Rafer Ranch of Faith, South Dakota
Rebecca Kennedy of Godley, Texas
Ranching Heritage Breeder: Hal Bogle Estate of Dexter, New Mexico
Rylie Weyhrich of Boone, Iowa
Ranching Heritage Breeder: Harlan House of Goodland, Kansas
Sarah Jones of Sapulpa, Oklahoma
Ranching Heritage Breeder: Harlan House of Goodland, Kansas
Serena Connelly of Placerville, California
Ranching Heritage Breeder: Lazy K Ranch of Chowchilla, California
Shelby Lynch of Newell, Iowa
Ranching Heritage Breeder: Open Box Rafer Ranch of Faith, South Dakota
Sylvia Speelman of East Berlin, Pennsylvania
Ranching Heritage Breeder: Clark Farms of Hustontown, Pennsylvania
Taylor Gibson of Milo, Iowa
Ranching Heritage Breeder: Open Box Rafer Ranch of Faith, South Dakota
The Young Horse Development Program participants raise their weanlings-turned-yearlings and document their monthly progress; participate in webinars; complete monthly management assignments; track goals; engage in mentoring sessions with local AQHA Professional Horsemen; and compile videos of themselves with their horses completing assignments including trailering, an in-hand trail pattern and more. Following project completion, a select number of scholarships and prizes are awarded.
The priority deadline to apply for the 2022 AQHA Ranching Heritage Young Horse Development program is August 15, 2021, with a final deadline of October 1, 2021, to apply.
To learn more about the program, visit http://www.aqha.com/young-horse-development.
AQHA News and information is a service of the American Quarter Horse Association. For more news and information, follow @AQHA on Twitter and visit http://www.aqha.com/news.
