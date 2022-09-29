Powder River Quarter Horse Breeders Association 45th Annual Horse Sale and Show

TSLN Reps: Matt Wznick, Jake Stamant

Date of Sale: Sept. 4, 2022

Location: Powder River County Fairgrounds-Broadus, Montana

Auctioneer: Lynn Weishaar

Averages:

12 Broke Horse – $9,292

2 Yearling Geldings – $3,900

4 Yearling Fillies – $2,563

23 Stud Colts – $2,409

22 Filly Colts – $1,713

What a great two days for PRQHBA at the 45th Annual Horse Sale & Show held Sept. 3-4, 2022 in Broadus, Montana. PRQHBA works hard to promote and enhance the future of the American Quarter Horse in Powder River County by offering high end weanlings, performance prospects, yearlings, and ranch horses along with a futurity and show for eligible colts each and every year. Congratulations on a great sale!

Lot 26 at $18,500, Badlands Rain Iceman, 2017 AQHA Red Roan Gelding, RAININ WHISKEY x BADLANDS IC CITATION, Consigned by Swenson/Martin Horse & Cattle Co.

Lot 40 at $17,500, Salsa Express, 2016 AQHA Sorrel Gelding, BODACIOUS DASH x MARGARITA, Consigned by Rod and Corrine Schaffer

Lot 42 at $13,000, Cats Iron Clad, 2020 AQHA Bay Gelding, RS CATS STARLIGHT x IRON CLAD TIGRESS, Consigned by Josh Miller

Lot 25 at $7,500, SSS DOXS LIL CUTTER, 2022 AQHA Bay Stallion, DOX SILVERADO SAND x SMART TIA MARIA, Consigned by Southern Springs Stable

Lot 38 at $4,000 LSA TWO MUCH TROUBLE, 2022 AQHA Chesnut Filly, SSS DOUBLE TROUBLE x DOX GOLDEN GIRL, Consigned by Southern Springs Stable