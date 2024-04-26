PRCA award-winning saddle bronc horse Lunatic From Hell dies

Burch Rodeo’s Lunatic From Hell, the 2018 PRCA Saddle Bronc Horse of the Year, passed away April 22. He was 16.



Chad Burch of Burch Rodeo told ProRodeo Sports News Lunatic From Hell passed away from colic on the way from the stock contractor’s ranch in Gillette, Wyo., to Clovis, Calif.



“We did everything we could and tried our hardest and he just ended up passing away,” Burch said. “This (him passing) dang sure makes a guy blue just because he was more like family than anything and not being able to do something for him was really tough.



“He was the second horse we ever had that won (PRCA) Bucking Horse of the Year and a guy doesn’t come across those kinds of horses but once in a lifetime,” Burch said. “He was fun to be around all the time and was just a great horse.”



Colic is a term used to describe a symptom of abdominal (belly) pain, which in horses is usually caused by problems in the gastrointestinal tract. There are over 70 different types of intestinal problems that cause colic symptoms, which range from mild to severe (life-threatening) in nature.



Lunatic From Hell competed at the Wrangler National Finals Rodeo from 2014-23.



The highlight of the horse’s Wrangler NFR appearances was Jake Watson winning Round 5 aboard Lunatic From Hell in 2019 with a 92-point ride.

PRCA | Courtesy photo image-1

–PRCA



