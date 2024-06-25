Prime Time Gala presents check to Feeding South Dakota for $303,622

Total donation from South Dakota Cattlemen’s Foundation exceeds $2.7M in 11 years

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — On Saturday night during the Prime Time Gala, the South Dakota Cattlemen’s Foundation presented a donation to Feeding South Dakota, on-stage at the Denny Sanford PREMIER Center, in the amount of $303,622. This makes the overall donation to Feeding South Dakota $2,720,044 in the last 11 years. As of May 31, funds raised from past galas have helped to purchase 1,543,890 pounds of beef for those that need it the most across South Dakota.

“On behalf of the entire board of directors for the South Dakota Cattlemen’s Foundation, I’d like to express my deepest appreciation to every attendee, sponsor, and supporter of the Prime Time Gala,” exclaimed Ryan Eichler, President of the South Dakota Cattlemen’s Foundation. “Our job of facilitating the beef industry’s generosity in South Dakota is an honor and one that is made simple by everyone who has believed in the foundation and the causes we support.

The results of the 11th Annual Prime Time Gala underscores the impact of delivering beef to communities around South Dakota and allows us to use the most powerful protein on earth to improve people’s lives. Our foundation will continue to work tirelessly to support this message and deliver protein to those who need it the most!

More than 106,000 South Dakotans struggle with food insecurity, one in six of them being children. High quality protein, like beef, plays an important role in overall health, including weight control, by increasing satiety and helping to build and maintain muscle mass.

“In South Dakota, food insecurity nearly doubled in just one year, so more of our neighbors need support to access food,” said Lori Dykstra, Feeding South Dakota CEO. “The funds raised through the Prime Time Gala have been essential in helping us put millions of pounds of beef into all 66 counties of our state, and on the plates of those neighbors that need it most.”

During the Prime Time Gala, a total of $15,000 in scholarships were awarded to five students attending South Dakota schools who are interested in the improvement of beef production and promotion to aid in their education. This year’s scholarship winners included:

● $1,000 – Henry Wright – Brandon, South Dakota

● $2,000 – Kenidey Effling – Highmore, South Dakota

● $3,000 – Lily Fods – Colton, South Dakota

● $4,000 – Megan Sanders – Oral, South Dakota

● $5,000 – Miles Hoffman – Leola, South Dakota

On Saturday evening, the Fed Cattle Challenge winners were also announced. The goal of this program is to help develop the next generation of feed yard owners and managers in our state. The Fed Cattle Challenge provided an opportunity for youth, ages 14 to 18, to learn about the science and economics of finishing cattle by participating in a cattle finishing program. Those youth that were awarded included:

● $500 – Chance Blum – Reliance, South Dakota

● $1,000 – Karin Sweeter – Worthing, South Dakota

● $1,500 – Olivia Hadrick – Faulkton, South Dakota

Before dinner guests departed for the concert featuring Parker McCollum, Warren Zeiders, and Julie Eddy, the gala concluded with a Billion Chevrolet of Sioux Falls truck raffle drawing. Exactly 1,000 tickets were sold this year for a chance to win a 2024 Chevrolet Silverado 2500 Duramax Crew Cab 4WD LT. The lucky winner of the truck was Christopher Berry.

The 12th Annual Prime Time Gala & Concert will be held Saturday, June 21, 2025 at the Sioux Falls Convention Center and Denny Sanford PREMIER Center. Additional details about next year’s Prime Time Gala will be available soon on http://sdcattlemensfoundation.com .

Ryan Eichler, President of South Dakota Cattlemen’s Foundation, Lori Dykstra, CEO of Feeding South Dakota, Todd Wilkinson, Vice President of South Dakota Cattlemen’s Foundation. Photo courtesy South Dakota Cattlemen’s Foundation GalaCompressed_Check

–South Dakota Cattlemen’s Foundation