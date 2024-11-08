Rapid City team named National Champion for FFA Horse Evaluation

com.nhncorp.m2app 19.0.5

The Rapid City Stevens FFA Horse Evaluation Team was named National Champions at the 97th National FFA Convention held Oct. 22-26, 2024, in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Team member Elliot Hendrix received specialty recognition as fourth place individual in performance classes and tenth place individual overall. The team won the SD FFA State Contest held in April which qualified them to compete at the National contest this fall. They are the first team from South Dakota to win in this contest event.

The team consisted of four Stevens students – one current student and three recent graduates. They have competed together representing Rapid City Stevens FFA for three years. Patty Timmons, a senior at Stevens High School, plans to pursue a degree in Agronomy. She grew up on her family’s ranch in White Owl, SD. Kaiva Coleman, a freshman at the University of Wisconsin-River Falls is pursuing a degree in Animal Science; Equine Science. She owns three horses and competes in the English riding sport of Eventing. Ethan Hendrix, a freshman at South Dakota State University is pursuing an Animal Sciences; Pre-Veterinarian degree and is currently serving as the SD FFA State Secretary. Elliot Hendrix, a freshman at Cornell University in New York, is pursuing a degree in Agricultural Sciences; Policy Concentration. Ethan and Elliot grew up on their family ranch and worked for a bovine and equine genetics company. The advisor, Genetie Hendrix, is a commercial cattle producer and has been teaching Agricultural Education at Stevens High School for ten years.

Students who participate in the National FFA Horse Evaluation Career Development Event (CDE) gain new insights into equine science by evaluating and ranking horses based on breed characteristics, conformation and performance. Participants defend their decisions through oral reasons in front of a panel of judges.

In this team CDE, students solve problems related to everything from the nutrition and reproduction of horses to the tack/equipment and feed used to care for horses. Participants strengthen their leadership, observation, analysis, critical thinking and communication skills while also developing and exercising a competitive team spirit and building an awareness of career opportunities within the equine industry.

States send their top qualifying team to compete at the National Convention. There were 48 States consisting of 190 individuals in the Horse Evaluation Contest. These members’ dedication, commitment and passion for the horse industry is truly inspiring. Thank you to all who have helped this team’s success over the years. Countless individuals, volunteers, FFA advisors, the South Dakota and National FFA Organizations and our sponsors: K Bar J Leather, Newell and Rodney Yost Horsemanship through the SD FFA Foundation and Red Valley Genetics, Piedmont.