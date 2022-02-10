Rapid City Xtreme Bulls results
Jan. 28, 2022, Rapid City, SD
Place, score, contestant name, City, state, draw, money won
1.87, Riker Carter, Stone, Idaho, 86 C, Rock N Roll Fantasy SU, $4,004.40
2.86, Blaine Beaty, Deer Creek, MN, 1625 George’s Hotline PP, $3,070.04
3.85, Payton Dean Nelson, Smithfield, UT, 21 Mad Money NF, $2,269.16
4.84.5, 32, Chance Schott, Mclaughlin, SD, 524 Trump 2020 MC, $1,468.28
5.84.0, 20, D.J. LaFleur, Liberty, TX, 603 El Diablo BH, $934.36
6.83.5, Tyler Ray Taylor, Stephenville, TX, 521 Law Dog BS, $667.40
7.82.5, Maverick Potter, Waxahachie, TX, D48 Night Slinger SU, $533.92
8.82.0, Reid Oftedahl, Raymond, MN, 70 Tin Star BS $400.44
–Sutton Rodeo
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User
Rapid City Xtreme Bulls results
Place, score, contestant name, City, state, draw, money won