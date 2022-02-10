 Rapid City Xtreme Bulls results | TSLN.com
Rapid City Xtreme Bulls results

Jan. 28, 2022, Rapid City, SD

Place, score, contestant name, City, state, draw, money won

1.87, Riker Carter, Stone, Idaho, 86 C, Rock N Roll Fantasy SU, $4,004.40

2.86, Blaine Beaty, Deer Creek, MN, 1625 George’s Hotline PP, $3,070.04

3.85, Payton Dean Nelson, Smithfield, UT, 21 Mad Money NF, $2,269.16

4.84.5, 32, Chance Schott, Mclaughlin, SD, 524 Trump 2020 MC, $1,468.28

5.84.0, 20, D.J. LaFleur, Liberty, TX, 603 El Diablo BH, $934.36

6.83.5, Tyler Ray Taylor, Stephenville, TX, 521 Law Dog BS, $667.40

7.82.5, Maverick Potter, Waxahachie, TX, D48 Night Slinger SU, $533.92

8.82.0, Reid Oftedahl, Raymond, MN, 70 Tin Star BS $400.44

–Sutton Rodeo

