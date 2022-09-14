Not bad at all: Badlands Circuit Finals selects top notch crew

Minot, N.D. (September 12, 2022) – An all-star cast is set for the 2022 Badlands Circuit Finals Rodeo in Minot Oct. 14-16.

From the announcers to the arena entertainment to the people behind the scenes, some of the best in the rodeo industry congregate in Minot to produce three rodeo performances.

Announcers Bob Tallman and Wayne Brooks will be behind the microphone. Between the two men, who hail from Poolville, Texas and Lampasas, Texas, respectively, they have announced a combined 33 Wrangler National Finals Rodeos and have won fourteen time- PRCA Announcer of the Year Awards.

In the arena, specialty act Rider Kiesner and Bethany Iles make their first trip to Minot. The 2020 PRCA Dress Act of the Year, the pair will entertain with the western arts of trick roping, trick riding, gun slinging, and whip cracking. Rider will also serve as barrelman.

It’s important to hire good people, said Jason Jensen, Badlands Circuit Finals Rodeo committee member.

“That’s one thing we pride ourselves on, in Minot,” he said, “is hiring top notch personnel. We have the best of the best, with the best entertainment going down the road.”

The Badlands Circuit bull riders vote on the bullfighters chosen for the rodeo, and their choice this year is Dayton Spiel, Faith, S.D., and Justin Ward, Killdeer, S.D.

Working as pickup man for the circuit finals rodeo is Donnie Moore, Lower Brule, S.D. and Brent Sutton, Onida, S.D.

Behind the scenes, Jill Loden, two-time PRCA Music Director of the Year will handle “sound and song” duties, and the mother-daughter duo of Kim Sutton and Amy Sutton Muller will be timers. Lisa Bailey, with Montex Big Screen, will provide the video replay work.





In the rodeo office, Rowena Nelson, Minot, will work as rodeo secretary, and Alaina Stangle will serve as official PRCA photographer.

The rodeo is competition for the best Badlands cowboys and cowgirls, but it’s also entertainment for the fans, Jensen said. “We make sure the crowd in Minot gets to see a good show, and has a great rodeo to watch.”

The Badlands Circuit Finals Rodeo showcases the top twelve cowboys and cowgirls in eight events: bareback riding, steer wrestling, team roping, saddle bronc riding, breakaway roping, tie-down roping, barrel racing and bull riding.

The rodeo takes place at 7 pm on Oct. 14-15 and at 1 pm on Oct. 16.

Tickets are $20 for adult general admission and $10 for kids ages 3-10. Gold buckle seats, the five rows closest to the arena floor, are $30 for all ages.

Tickets can be purchased online at RodeoMinot.com and at North Country Mercantile in Minot (2000 20th Avenue SE).

For more information, visit the website at BadlandsCircuitFinals.com or its Facebook and Instagram pages.

–Badlands Circuit Finals Rodeo