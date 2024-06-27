ROPING IT IN: Days of ’76 Rodeo adds women’s event of breakaway to the competition

Deadwood, S.D. (June 24, 2024) – A new event will make its debut in Deadwood for the Days of ’76 rodeo July 24-27.

Women’s breakaway roping will be held during the PRCA rodeo.

The breakaway roping is a modified version of the tie-down roping. In the breakaway, the cowgirl, on horseback, nods her head when she’s ready, and the calf is released from the chute. The cowgirl ropes the calf, stops her horse, and while the calf runs, the end of the rope, which is attached to the saddle horn, breaks away, signaling the end of the run. Good breakaway runs will be two or three seconds in length.

Adding the breakaway roping to the Days of ’76 was an easy decision, said Travis Rogers, committee member and past president.

“We needed to add it because our South Dakota cowgirls are doing so well,” he said, noting that three South Dakotans competed at the National Finals Breakaway Roping last year.

“To me, they’re hometown cowgirls. Even if they’re not from Deadwood, we’re rooting for them.”

It will be a crowd pleaser, Rogers said. “When you watch the barrel racing, the crowd gets into it. I think they like the female competitors. It’s a fast event, and it’s a big plus for everybody.”

The number five breakaway roper in the world standings, Spearfish’s Rickie Fanning Engesser, is pleased to be able to compete in Deadwood.

“I’m super excited they decided to add breakaway,” she said.

Rogers said the committee had debated for several years about adding the breakaway roping event, but had logistics to work out, such as the parking that would be needed for additional trailers.

Contestants can park in the municipal parking lot at the Deadwood Welcome Center for Monday through Thursday of rodeo week, Rogers said. “That should alleviate some of our parking issues.”

For sisters Brooke Howell Curuchet and Shayla Howell Hall, both breakaway ropers, adding the women’s event makes it even more of a family sport.

The sisters grew up in Belle Fourche; their dad, Guy Howell, has team roped at the Days of ’76 event many times, as have their husbands, Riley Curuchet and Brenten Hall. The Curuchets live in Belle Fourche; the Halls live in Stephenville, Texas.

This year, the women can join their dad and husbands as competitors at Deadwood.

“I love that rodeo is such a family affair,” Hall said.

The sisters grew up going to the Deadwood rodeo grounds, as their parents had a roping association that held its finals there.

“We’d camp there for several days,” Curuchet recalled. “We grew up at those fairgrounds, and it’s a place I’m not numb to. It’s an awesome historical place and it’s super cool they’re having breakaway.”

The breakaway at Deadwood will be tough competition, Curuchet said. “It’s a pretty level playing field, and you have to be aggressive, score sharp, and be mounted really well.”

A check won at the Days of ’76 will help the circuit cowgirls get to the Badlands Circuit Finals Rodeo.

The purse for the breakaway is $7,000, which is one of the larger purses in the Badlands Circuit.

Breakaway at the Days of ’76 “is great for everybody but it’s really good for us circuit cowgirls,” Engesser said. “It’s great to be running at more added money. It’s a bonus for us, to have another good circuit rodeo.”

“I imagine this will be a rodeo everybody’s going to compete at,” Curuchet said. “Us circuit cowgirls, we’re not going to miss it.”

The 102nd edition of the Days of ’76 takes place July 21-27, Performances are July 24-27 at 7 pm nightly with a 1:30 pm matinee on July 27. Steer roping slack is July 21. WPRA breakaway roping slack will be held on July 22, along with WPRA barrel racing. Timed event slack is July 23-25. Admittance for slack is free.

Tickets range in price from $10-$100 and can be purchased online at Daysof76.com or at the gate. For more information, visit the website.

In 2011, Days of ’76 was inducted into the PRCA’s Pro Rodeo Hall of Fame.