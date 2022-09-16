RQHBA Quarter Horse Futurity and Production Sale

TSLN Rep: Scott Dirk

Date of Sale: Aug. 28, 2022

Location: Beslers’ Cadillac Ranch, Belle Fourche, SD

Auctioneer: Seth Weishaar

Averages:

37 Weanlings – $2,378

12 Riders – $13,604

5 Yearlings – $,3640

1 Driving Team – $5,500 each

Great sale and another packed house for the annual Ranchers Quarter Horse Breeders Association Production sale. This was the 22nd Annual sale for this group of progressive Quarter Horse breeders and select guest consignors.

Top weanlings

$6,500 – Lot 13, Dun filly from Crago/Schmidt QH by Loves Jessie James x Taylor Jess Tivio out of a Dry Doc bred mare to Lorence Edoff, Hermosa, SD.

$3,300 – Lot 6, Rodeo Ropin Express, Bay stud colt by Rodeo Roan Express x Badgers Rodeo Red our of a Bee Lowa Cowboy mare from Bender Ranch to Mark Morrow, Ashton, NE.

$3,000 – lot 3, Playguns Ammo, buckskin stud colt by Wuz N Shup x Sadies Frostie Drift out of Playgun mare from Bender Ranch to Kay Dee Olson, Hysham, MT.

$3,000 – Lot 20, Hasta Be Stylin, bay filly by Hasta Be Fast x Pritzi Dash out of High Style Hickory mare from Long Ranch to Wade Arledge, Ekalaka, MT.

$3,000 – Lot 21, Shakers Streakin Shadow, bay stud colt by Roller And A Shaker x Bogi Biankus out of A Streak of Fling mare from Long Ranch to Ryan Casteel, Vale, SD.

$3,000 – Lot 29, Boonys Dual Pep, sorrel stud colt by Boonylensma x Peptoboonsmal out of a Cutter’s Blake mare from Shield Bar Quarter Horses to Jay Smith, Dupree, SD.

Top selling riders

$21,000 – Lot 37, Rockys Casino Dixie, 2015 buckskin mare by AJ Oak Rocker x PC Ikewood Oaks from Nixon J Bar 3 Quarter Horses to L-G Land & Cattle, LLC, Casper, WY.

$20,500 – Lot 40, My Socks Are on Fire, 2008 bay mare by Alive N Firen x Fire Water Flit from Carlson Romero to Amanda Moore, Douglas, WY.

$19,000 – Lot 47, Docs Especial Chex, 2017 palomino gelding by ER Hot Chex x Nu Chex to Cash from Broken Arrow Livestock to Janice Anderson, Stanley, ND.

$14,000 – Lot 16, CK Beckwith Six, 2019 bay gelding by Sixes Pick x Tanquery Gin from Crago/Schmidt Quarter Horses to Janice Anderson, Stanley, ND.

$14,000 – Lot 61, Katwood Hot Oak, 2018 bay gelding by Dot Com Guy x Frenchmans Guy from Ryan Smith to Tyree & Kerry Larmer, Molt, MT.

This dun filly from Crago/Schmidt Quarter Horses was the top selling filly at the RQHBA sale.



Topping the stud colts at the RQHBA sale was Rodeo Ropin Express from Bender Ranch.

