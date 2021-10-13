Ruzsa Quarter Horses “Fall Extravaganza” Horse Sale

TSLN Rep: Scott Dirk, Dennis Ginkens, Dan Piroutek

Date of Sale: Sept. 25, 2021

Location: Rapid City, SD

Auctioneer: Lynn Weishaar

Averages:

33 Weanlings – $4,653

12 Yearlings – $4,958

1 – 3 Year old $5,000

Jennifer Ruzsa and family along with select guest consignors held the annual Fall Extravaganza Horse sale in Rapid City, SD. Colts and prospects with a future and a proven past highlighted the sale offering. Several graduates of this sale have gone on to be proven winners in the rodeo arena, race track and also to succeed as top ranch horses.

Lot 47, SH Streakin Irish, 5/21 Bay stallion by A Streak of Fling X Paddys Irish Whiskey from Huffman Ranch to Doug Moody, Verna. UT for $20,000.

Lot 8, Sawyers Lover Boy, 5/21 Perlino stallion by Sawyers Game Changer X Frenchmans Guys from Ruzsa Quarter Horses to Sabra Moore Barrel Horses, Mount Ulla, NC for $16,000.

Lot 18, Hop Skip and Famous, 5/21 Bay stallion by Aint Seen Nothin Yet X Sticks N Stones from Ruzsa Quarter Horses to Jereme Skiles, Inwood, IA for $10,500.

Lot 31, Hasta Have Soul, 5/20 Black gelding by Hasta Be Fast X No Brakes Now from Johnson Stables to Lori Nelson, Towner, ND for $9,000.

Lot 33, French Cat Blaze, 4/20 Sorrel gelding by Mr. Sassy Frenchman X Red Storm Cat from Johnson Stables & Alan Ham to Kristen Ham, Shadehill, SD for $8,500.

