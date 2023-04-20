SDQHA Cutting Horse Trainer of the Year

Matt Lopez.

Lopez2

Matt Lopez showing at 2007 NCHA Futurity. Courtesy photos | Matt Lopez

Lopez-1

Matt Lopez has been around ranching and horses his whole life. Growing up on his family’s ranch outside of Meadow, South Dakota, Matt says that handling cattle and training horses became first nature to him. It’s no surprise that he is this year’s Cutting Trainer of the Year for the South Dakota Quarter Horse Association, but he’ll be the first to tell you that this success didn’t happen without the help of many others over the years.

“Nobody can do this kind of stuff on their own, you always have help, and others that help you along the way and give you a break,” says Matt, after a long fall day of shipping calves with the help of neighbors and friends. “Luck goes a long way for all of this stuff.”

Growing up Hunkpapa Sioux on the Standing Rock Indian Reservation the sixth of nine kids, Matt says his adopted father, Lee Lopez, was one of the greatest influences in his life. Lee, along with Matt’s uncle, Geno Hunt, raised Matt and his siblings alongside the horses that they trained and put up for sale. They held an annual production sale with Bob and Karen Meyer. The Lopez, Hunt, Meyer Horse Sale ran for over three decades.

“My dad, uncle, and Leon Torvel really laid the foundation for me,” says Matt.

The list of Matt’s good friends and mentors could go on for miles. Frank Kenzie, a snaffle bitter out of Iona, South Dakota was the first person to have Matt try out a cutting horse.

“Frank let me ride his stud J.R. Freckles, and that was probably really the first cutting horse that I really got to get on and actually worked a cow with. That is when I really knew that that’s what I wanted to do,” says Matt.

From home, Matt found himself spending a summer with Glenn Barlow in Buffalo, Wyoming, in what he reflects as his first horse training experience. Working snaffle bitters with Barlow’s crew served as a great stepping stone for Matt.

“After that, I worked for a fella by the name of Lee Simpson. He was a world champion roping horse trainer, both team and calf roping. He showed lots of horses for the Pitzer Ranch and he sold rope horses for the Pitzer Ranch for many years,” explains Matt. “I went to work for him breaking colts and training rope horses.”

From there, Matt found himself in Rotan, Texas at the home of Buster Welch, who he said was ultimately his biggest influence in regard to cutting horses and ranching in general. Matt says that his time with Buster was his college education. For those not familiar, Buster Welch is considered the grandfather of the cutting horse industry. Buster preached the same, consistent wisdom of cutting horses and handling cattle from horseback in 2022 that he preached in the 1960s.

“I had an opportunity to buy a horse from Buster, he was the son of Dual Pep. And Dual Pep was the young up and coming stud of that time. I remember my dad telling me if you ever get a chance to get one of them good, young, up and coming studs before everybody else realizes it’s the deal, to just do it. So I bought a horse called Hunkey Tonk from Buster and I brought him home with me and started raising horses out of him,” says Matt.

Hunkey Tonk proved to be just the beginning of Matt’s career at home. From that stud, Matt built up his own breeding program. By using them in his daily life on the ranch, working cattle, he gained a reputation for training good using horses that can win in the cutting arena.

“I grow them up here and develop them here on the ranch and then sell them. I enjoy mostly getting them broke to ride and trained right here. I use them and make sure that they’re really good using horses,” explains Matt. “I make sure that they’re something that I enjoy riding before I try to sell it to somebody else, so I know that they’re getting the real deal.”

The late ’90s and early 2000s were the glory days for cutting horses in South Dakota. Matt recalls there being lots of talented trainers in South Dakota at that time, making the region highly competitive. In the early 2000s, Matt was the high earning cutting horse trainer in South Dakota. He also chalked up wins in the open, as well as 3,000 novice and 10,000 novice classes in the year 2000, and qualified for the Chevy Trucks Western Nationals, where broke the top 10 in the open finals. In spite of his numerous wins in the arena, he says that the best part of being involved in the cutting horse industry isn’t necessarily the belt buckle and check at the end of the day, it’s the relationships you build.

“My biggest highlight was being able to go back to Texas and spend time with Buster Welch and Gary Bellenfant, and show a three-year-old at big futurity in Fort Worth. Those are always great experiences, and every time you go show in Texas you always learn something,” says Matt. “Anytime you get away from home and go show, whether you win, lose or draw you learn something, and come back a better horse trainer for sure.”

Matt is passionate about agriculture, and specifically the horse industry. He knows the joys that early mornings and long days in the saddle can bring. But he also knows this lifestyle is not for the faint of heart. “If you want to be in any part of agriculture, you’re going to have to learn how to carve a living out of fencepost,” Matt jokes.

If you’re around any of the South Dakota Cutting Horse Association events this year, you’ll probably see Matt as he is this year’s SDCHA President. He is also a National Director for the NCHA Area 6, a certified judge for the NCHA, and can be found giving the occasional clinic at cutting horse events.

“I just want to raise a good ranch horse that I can ranch and rope on. I want to know that I can go get the job done on him and and still compete pretty competitively in the cutting horse thing.”

Tressa Lawrence is a corresponding writer for the Tri-State Livestock News. Send comments on this article to lawrenceranchbeefco@gmail.com .