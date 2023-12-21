South Dakota Cowboys Hit the Jackpot in Las Vegas

Riding into the South Point arena to rope their last steer in the World Series 10.5 finale, Witt Crowser of New Underwood, South Dakota, had a few words of advice for his 21-year-old heeler from Rapid City, Rio Nutter. Knowing they had a lot of money on the line he said, “you know you can’t control what they run in the chute for us, but we can go out and make the best run we can on what’s there.”

To their surprise, the cards fell in their favor and they made a clean run on the hard-running steer, stopping the clock a second faster than what they needed to move to first place. Not only did they make a clean run, they were the last team to do so after the two teams in front of them roped legs.

“I knew we left it wide open when we rode out,” Crowser said, “I was very surprised when both teams roped legs, I was sure one of them would move us.

The team took home $342,000 after making four clean runs in 34.74 seconds total.

Prior to roping that day, Nutter looked at the payout from last year and knew they had the opportunity to win big, but this was this biggest payout the World Series of Team Roping had delivered up until that point. “I knew whatever it was going to be was a lot more money than I had in my bank account at the time, that’s all that mattered to me,” said Nutter.

“It was a lot of emotion,” Crowser explained, he watched Nutter grow up while he also found success partnered with Nutter’s dad, Tim. Crowser and Rio would rope together occasionally while Rio would help Crowser’s son, Kale, with calf-roping. “He’s such a good kid, very appreciative, I think that kid is going to do some wonderful things in life,” Crowser said. “He’s got a great personality and tries to do things right,” he added.

Nutter is primarily a header, however he was confident in Crowser’s ability to win and knew, “if we were in a spot to win a lot of money, he was going to come through.” His coaches at the University of Wyoming, where he is majoring in marketing with a minor in public relations, helped him prepare for this event by letting him practice on the heel side as much as needed.

Crowser, who started team roping when he was 33 years old, knew he could rely on Nutter to rope smart and stay consistent. Crowser has roped in Las Vegas at the big jackpots “probably 13 or 14 times,” so he knew what he was looking for in a partner, “Rio is very calculated, he doesn’t try something he’s not confident in and he ropes very smart for his age.”

“I was confident in him and he was confident in me, so it worked out,” said Nutter.

Nutter was aboard a 12-year-old horse he calls Cheeto. “He looks like a cheeto, not big, round, and pretty wide.” He bought the horse about three years ago from Tyler and Dee Haugen as a calf-horse, “I fell in love with him roping calves and bought him right there.” Since then Cheeto has proved to be a reliable partner whether he’s roping calves, hazing, or team roping.

Crowser was on a bay horse they call snip. He’s their “old-reliable” that he bought when they purchased their place. He put the first six rides on the horse than his kids, Kale and Jaden, took over. They used him for everything from ranching to goat tying and breakaway. “He’s the gentle horse that everyone can ride,” he said, “it was almost like you didn’t have to train him, he almost never makes a mistake twice.”

The hardest thing about competing in Las Vegas for Nutter was, “just the idea of everything behind it,” after practicing and all the work done to prepare, “the hardest part is that no matter what you put into the sport, there’s still a possibility to lose.” His trust in God kept him confident that no matter what happened, it was a part of a larger plan.

Having horses in Las Vegas during the National Finals Rodeo is no easy feat. For veterans like Crowser, he’s found where to keep his horses and a great group of people he can rely on if he needs to make a trip home for any reason. However, for a younger cowboy like Nutter, the bright city lights can be a distraction that can affect their roping.

Fortunately, Nutter kept his sights focused during the week, “it’s a finale for a reason,” he said. “It’s hard not to get run down, there’s lots of opportunities to wear yourself and your horse out in Vegas with that much money offered,” he added, “you want to prioritize one event and be on your best game, you need a game plan going into the finale to truly be successful.” Knowing this, he did what he could to keep himself and his horse healthy and fresh during their time there.

For both men, having family and friend’s support behind them meant the world. Crowser was “happy to be a part of the association,” as he knew that amount of money for a young man can be life changing and that the association as a whole, “keeps the kids interacting with us old guys.”

“It takes a village and there has been a tremendous amount of support from lot of people, God has his plan and I’m fortunate enough for all the good people he’s surrounded me with,” said Nutter.

Witt turns a steer for Rio during the 10.5 finale. Rio Nutter | Courtesy photos

