South Dakota Horsemen’s Association honors many

The SDQHRA, SDTA, and the SOUTH DAKOTA HORSEMENS ASSOCIATION held their annual meetings Dec 2 in Ft. Pierre, South Dakota. Business meetings were conducted and issues discussed. The 2024 race dates have been set for Oct. 5 – 6, 2024. The officers of the SDQHRA are as follows Pres Mike Lemburg, Vice Pres Scott Shoun and Sec/Treas Melissa Cross. The SDTA officers are Pres Mike Coleman, Vise Pres Kent Cross, Sec/Treas Melissa Cross. The officers of the SD Horsemen’s Association are Pres Skip Moody, Vise Pres Bob Johnson, Sec/Treas Melissa Cross. Awards were presented. The out of state Leading Money Earners are as follows Two year old One Fabulous Dynasty, Owned by Casey Foster and Deanna Anderson, Trained by Bob Johnson, sponsored by Scott and Valarie Shoun. Three year old BHR The Bomb Dot Com, owned by Broken Heart Ranch trained by Bob Johnson and sponsored by Ryan Maher. Aged was BHR Light My Spark owned by Broken Heart Ranch, trained by Bob Johnson and sponsored by Scott and Valarie Shoun. The in state Champions for the two years old were That Reckless Pete and JJ’s Royal time. That Reckless Pete Owned by Valarie Shoun trained by Bob Johnson sponsored by Johnson Racing. JJ’s Royal time owned by Jerry and Betty Oxner and Jerry and Shirley Olson trained by Bill Geditz and Tyler Stein sponsored by Oxner Storage and Groton Vet. Three year old Champion WB Dashing Brat, Owned by Valarie Shoun, trained by Bob Johnson and sponsored by Bison Ag Service and Supply. The Leading Breeder was Valarie Shoun sponsored by Johnson Racing. The leading Jockey was Larren Delorme sponsored by Scott and Valarie Shoun. The Leading Trainer was Bob Johnson sponsored by Cindy’s Crop Insurance.

Bricelyn Pederson Broken Heart Ranch and Ryan Maher buckle sponsor for BHR The Bomb Dot Com Three-year-old out of state Leading Money Earner. image-7

Three-year-old Champion WB Dashing Brat, owned by Valarie Shoun, trained by Bob Johnson and sponsored by Bison Ag Service and Supply. Pictured Scott and Valarie Shoun and Mike Lemburg President SDQHRA image-8

Leading Breeder was Valarie Shoun sponsored by Johnson Racing. Pictured Shilo Johnson Scott and Valarie Shoun Bob Johnson and Mike Lemburg President SDQHRA image-9

The In-State Champion for the two years old That Reckless Pete, owned by Valarie Shoun trained by Bob Johnson sponsored by Johnson Racing. Pictured Shilo Johnson Scott and Valarie Shoun Bob Johnson and Mike Lemburg President SDQHRA image-10

Out of state Leading Money Earner Two-year-old One Fabulous Dynasty, owned by Casey Foster and Deanna Anderson, Trained by Bob Johnson, sponsored by Scott and Valarie Shoun. Pictured Valarie and Scott Shoun Deanna and Hadley Anderson Casey Foster Jaida Woodward and Mike Lemburg President SDQHRA image-11

In State Champion two year old JJ’s Royal time owned by Jerry and Betty Oxner and Jerry and Shirley Olson trained by Bill Geditz and Tyler Stein sponsored by Oxner Storage and Groton Vet. Picured Bill Geditz Jerry Oxner and Mike Lemburg President SDQHRA image-12

Leading Trainer was Bob Johnson sponsored by Cindy’s Crop Insurance. Pictured Cindy Kopren Bob Johnson and Mike Lemburg President SDQHRA image-13

