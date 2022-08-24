TSLN Rep: Scott Dirk

Date of Sale: July 30, 2022

Location: Martin Ranch east of Sturgis, SD

Auctioneer: Seth Weishaar

Pedigrees: Bucky Derflinger

Averages:

47 Ranch and Arena horses – $15,388

10 Yearlings – $3,185

The Billy and Katie Martin family and their hand selected group of guest consignors, presented another fantastic set of quality horses for the annual South Dakota’s Elite Horse Sale.

There were horses at this sale to fit most level of rider. Horses ranged from finished arena horses to ranch horses along with a few yearlings, weanlings and a couple of ponies. Horses ridden by horsemen, selected by horsemen.

Top selling horse was lot 35, “Chill” Duel N Maverick, 4/2017 sorrel gelding sired by High Brow Cat x Dual Pep from Paul and Jana Griemsman selling to Wyoming buyer for $31,500.

Lot 40, “Bobbie” Bobbies Illusion, 5/2016 Palomino gelding sired by Frenchmans Easy Doc x Dashin Is Easy from Kristi Steffes to South Dakota buyer for $28,000.

Lot 54, Freckles, 2009 Palomino grade gelding from Mark Scherbenske to North Dakota buyer for $26,500.

Lot 8, “Chief” JAKT Dakota, 6/2011 brown gelding sired by Genuine Moon Shiner x Tillys Tappy from Travis & Melissa Byrne selling to South Dakota buyer for $25,000.

Lot 9, “Streak” R Stormy Streak, 5/2017 brown gelding sired by Streakin Shawne Yuma x Stormy Atlantic from Seth & Sarah Moreland sellng to South Dakota buyer for $24,500.

Lot 17, “Waco” LD Twisted Gold, 5/2018 gray gelding sired by Gold Credit x LD Rebels Panther from Jesse & LaNay Dale to Texas buyer for $23,000.

Lot 27, “Blackberry” VLW Blue Bourbon, 6/2017 blue roan gelding sired by Monkey Cue Bar x Smart Little Steps from Dakota Performance Horses, Levi Grimes selling to South Dakota buyer for $23,000.

The Martin Arena was full of activity for the annual South Daktoa's Elite Horse Sale.



The top selling horse at the South Dakota's Elite Horse sale was "Chill" at $31,500.

