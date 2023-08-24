TSLN Rep: Scott Dirk

Date of Sale: July 29, 2023

Location: Martin Arena, Sturgis, SD

Auctioneer: Seth Weishaar





Announcer: Bucky Derflinger



Averages:

Top 5 Ride in horses avg. $28,900

Top 10 Ride in horses avg. $25,500

Riders overall avg. $16,596

Top 5 Lead in horses avg. $3690

Top 10 Lead in horses avg. $3205

Lead in overall avg. $2,832



Comments

The Martin Family, Billy, Katie, Traylin, Tyler and Tripp along with hand selected guest consignors hosted the 3rd Annual South Dakota’s Elite Horse sale at the Martin Arena east of Sturgis, SD. The quality of horses in this sale from finished arena horses to top prospects and brood mares would be hard to find in any sale.



Buyers and spectators from across a huge area filled the seats to make for a great sale.



Some sale highlights include:

Lot 4, WPH Forbidden Image a 2017 dun gelding by Frenchmans Image out of Colonel Wild Cutter mare. “Glaze” is an all-around horse that was ranch raised and used plus hauled and headed on to numerous jackpots from SD to AZ. He was consigned by Jon Peterson and sold to ND buyer for $32,500.



Lot 1, RM Mi Sparkle Bar, “Cisco” a 2012 bay gelding by SCQH Cisco Frost out of Mr. Sparkle Bar mare from Levi and Lindsey O’Keefe sold to WY buyer at $30,000.



Lot 37, KJW Kelcis Boon, “Battle Cat”, 2017 red roan gelding by Weavers Boon Bar out of Little Ninety mare from SK Performance Horses/Sam Huffman sold at $30,000 to SD buyer.



Lot 17, Wee Carbon Copy Poco, “Wort” a 2018 dun gelding by Wee Snips ZP Poco out of Battys Diamond Boy mare from Clint Weeding sold to MT buyer at $27,000.



Lot 7, Bet Hesa Acre “Paco”, 2015 red roan gelding by Bet Hesa Cat out of Bob Acre Doc mare from Paul and Jana Griemsman sold to ND buyer at $25,000.



Lot 25, Peptos Highbrow Cat, “Coke” 2011 bay roan tobiano gelding by Peptos Pretty Pep out of Cat Prints mare from Roger and Gayla Schofield sold at $23,500 to SD buyer.

sreliteFull_house_