TSLN Rep: Scott Dirk



Date of Sale: July 27, 2024



Location: Martin Arena, Sturgis, SD



Auctioneer: Seth Weishaar



Averages:

36 Saddle Horses avg. $16,167

1 Yearling at $4,000





Excellent sale and fantastic line of of horses for the annual South Dakota’s Elite Horse Sale. The sale is hosted by Billy and Katie Martin and sons Traylin, Tyler and Trypp and was held at the Martin Ranch east of Sturgis, SD.



The sale consists of horses from select, invited, horsemen and women. Started prospects to proven ranch and arena horses were on the sale and sold very well to the large crowd that came out to the sale. This was the 4th Annual sale and is proving to get better each year.

Zee Kid, beautiful palomino gelding that had done all aspects of ranch and arena work from Cody Taton was the top selling horse at the South Dakota’s Elite Horse sale. 674b0e1d6da8-Lot_3_

JRW Slicks Silverguy a two year old black gelding from Justin Collins sired by Slick by Design sold for $25,000 at the South Dakota’s Elite Horse Sale. 59c37c3480f0-Lot_7

Wee Frosty Guy, a 4 year old buckskin gelding that has seen done all the ranching chores and been hauled to Jr. High rodeos from Clint Weeding sold for $30,000 at the South Dakota’s Elite Horse sale. 4a8dcf6973d2-Lot_36





Sale highlights:

Lot 3, Zee Kid, “Vince”. Apr. 2017 palomino gelding by Zisco x Humbolt Duster from Cody Taton sold to NE buyer for $37,000.



Lot 36, Wee Frosty Guy, “Bucky”. June 2020 buckskin gelding by TC Cross Ima Tuff Guy x Zan Parrs Poco from Clint Weeding to TX buyer for $30,000.



Lot 7, JRW Slicks Silverguy, “Willy”. June 2022 black gelding by Slick By Design x Tour De Kas from Justin Collins to SD buyer for $25,000.



Lot 32, Boons Sun Shine, “Goose”. June 2020 chestnut gelding by RBL Peptoboonshine x Colonels Red Player from Guy Fransua to SD buyer for $25,000.



Lot 2, RY Lakota Cat, June 2020 buckskin gelding by Little Catstep x EL Docs Lakota Bar from Rodney & Erin Yost to WY buyer for $24,500.



Lot 14, HR Profits Ajax, “Ajax”. May 2019 buckskin gelding by Profit Power x Cook N Oak from Paul & Jana Griemsman to IA buyer for $24,000.

