Sperry Quarter Horse Performance & Production Sale

TSLN Rep: Scott Dirk

Date of Sale: Aug. 14, 2022

Location: Sale held at the ranch near Trotters, ND

Auctioneer: Ty Thompson

Averages:

42 Riding horses – $12,842

15 Weanlings – $2,473

4 Ponies – $5,750

2 Two year olds – $3,500

Another great set of ranch and arena horses for the Sperry Quarter Horses Performance Production Sale. The sale is presented by Robert & Tamra Sperry along with sons Kolby and Kanon and the matriarch of the outfit Marcia Sperry. The weather was great, the horses were great and an enthusiastic crowd bidding on horses gave the Sperry family and their guest consignors a great sale.

Top horses:

$43,000 – Lot 41 – Docs Shinin Oak, 2016 Palomino mare by Sunday Mornin Shiner from Michels Performance Horses went to Thermopolis, WY.

$30,000 – Lot 13 – One Gun Tee, 2018 Gray gelding by One Gun Shy from Michels Performance Horses went to Marmarth, ND.

$29,000 – Lot 66 – Nifty Leo Lucky, 2015 Gray mare by A Nifty Duster from Michels Performance Horses went to Rhame, ND.

$25,500 – Lot 6 – Shiners Nupeppy Cat, 2015 Buckskin gelding by Shiners Genuine Gold from Michels Performance Horses went to Marmarth, ND.

$25,000 – Lot 14 – Diggers San Lena, 2014 Sorrel gelding by Diggers Rest from Sperry Quarter Horses went to Cartwright, ND.

Top weanlings:

$4,100 – Lot 52, Badlands Rain Noble, 2022 Red Dun filly by Rainin Whiskey from Sperry Quarter Horses went to Elk River, MN.

$3,600-Lot 58, Badlands Rain Nascar, 2022 Dunn stud cold by Ranin Whiskey sold to Wibaux, MT.

Top pony

$12,000 – Lot 47 – Lily, 2011 Paint mare from Chase King went to Medora, ND

Docs Shinin Oak was the top selling horse at the Sperry Quarter Horse Sale.



Diggers San Lena "Digger" finished all-around arena and ranch horse sold for $25,000 at the Sperry Quarter Horse sale.

