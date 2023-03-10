Teton Ridge launches western equine sports event to debut during The American Rodeo

Expanding upon its commitment to elevate and positively impact the western industry, Teton Ridge unveiled an unprecedented new event, The American Performance Horseman , that will make its debut on Friday, March 10, 2023, in Arlington, Texas, during The American Rodeo.

Teton Ridge owner and founder Thomas Tull, center, with performance horse industry representatives who worked together to support the unprecedented American Performance Horseman. Chelsea Schneider for Teton Ridge | Courtesy photo

American

For the first time ever, the top five year-end money-earning professionals in cutting, reined cow horse and reining will come together to compete for $1 million in prize money in a competitive exhibition format. The American Rodeo will provide a global stage for the athletes of each western equine sports discipline to compete not only for individual prize payouts, but also a first of its kind team format as well. The American Performance Horseman is a prestigious competitive exhibition that is supported by the American Quarter Horse Association, American Paint Horse Association, National Reining Horse Association, National Cutting Horse Association and National Reined Cow Horse Association, with all associations excited for their respective communities to be celebrated and showcased to the world in this unparalleled and innovative format.

The American Performance Horseman will consist of the top five riders from each discipline, with the highest show earnings from the 2022 show season as tracked by each association. Standings were finalized and announced following each discipline’s 2022 Futurity event.

The American Performance Horseman Teams

Team Red: Lloyd Cox (cutting) | Shawn Flarida (reining) | Justin Wright (reined cow horse) – view Team Red horses

Team Burnt Orange: Austin Shepard (cutting) | Matt Mills (reining) | Lee Deacon (reined cow horse) – view Team Burnt Orange horses

Team Green: Lindy Thorn (cutting) | Casey Deary (reining) | Chris Dawson (reined cow horse) – view Team Green horses

Team Blue: Adan Banuelos (cutting) | Fernando Salgado (reining) | Sarah Dawson (reined cow horse) – view Team Blue horses

Team Purple: Wes Galyean (cutting) | Andrea Fappani (reining) | Corey Cushing (reined cow horse) – view Team Purple horses

–AQHA