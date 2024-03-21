The American Dream: Rodeo cowboys, cowgirl hit big payday at the American rodeo in Texas

The American Dream just became more real for several rodeo cowboys and cowgirls.

When the American Rodeo wrapped up in Arlington, Texas at Globe Life Field on March 9, nine people walked out with checks for no less than $100,000.

Winning the 11th annual American was saddle bronc rider Sage Newman, Melstone, Mont.; steer wrestler JD Struxness, Milan, Minn.; bareback rider Kade Sonnier, Carencro, La.; team ropers Luke Brown, Rock Hill, S.C. and Hunter Koch, Vernon, Texas; tie-down roper Shad Mayfield, Clovis, N.M.; barrel racer Brandon Cullins, Dublin, Texas; breakaway roper Sarah Angelone, Lipan, Texas, and bull rider Creek Young, Rogersville, Mo.

For saddle bronc rider Newman, it was his third time to compete at the American, and it was “unbelievable,” he said. “I got to get on some great horses, got to see my buddies, and it’s one of my favorite rodeos, all year long.”

In the ten-man round, he rode the Frontier Rodeo Co. horse Prime News for 87 points and a third place finish; in the four-man round, he rode Calgary Stampede’s Dandy Delight for 89.5 points and the win.

Newman has wanted to win the American for a long time.

“It’s been on my bucket list for a long time, to get that win,” he said. “It’s always a great rodeo, always a lot of fun.”

The 26 year old man is the 2023 PRCA reserve champion and things are going well this winter. “I haven’t been to many rodeos, but it’s been going really good. The winter rodeos have been treating me good. I’m blessed, super healthy, feeling good, and taking it easy.”

Newman hasn’t cashed the $100,000 check he won for his win in Arlington yet.

“I still can’t believe it. I’m holding on to it. It’s crazy.” The $100,000 is the largest one-day payout he’s ever had; the closest is the $50,000 he won at Rodeo Houston in 2022 and 2023.

Sage Newman competed at the American rodeo for the third time this spring. The American | Courtesy photos image-46

He’s not sure what he’ll spend the money on, but it may go for “more cows and more hay.”

The American staff also gives the winners the big check, used for the presentation ceremony after the rodeo. That’s going somewhere in his house. “It will be neat to hang up,” he said. “I’ll find a place for that son of a gun.’

For native Minnesotan JD Struxness, his win at the American was a big win for his career.

“It’s been something I’ve looked forward to for a long time,” he said. “That’s a huge stage for rodeo, and to be able to get the win there, is big.”

He was 4.19 seconds in the first round to finish second and advance to the four-man round, where he had a time of 4.60 to win it all.

Struxness, who now lives in Perrin, Texas, was aboard Ty Erickson’s horse Crush. The twelve-year-old black gelding carried not only Struxness at the American but also Erickson and Matt Reeves. The horse “is a big athletic horse,” Struxness said. “He stands in the corner good, scores good, and he just makes a guy’s job easy and gives you the chance to compete on pretty much every steer you draw.”

Struxness rode Crush at the 2023 Wrangler National Finals Rodeo and at the winter shows as well.

His $100,000 winnings “will spend quicker than you think,” he said. Some of it will be invested; some of it will go towards expenses throughout the rest of the rodeo season. “Definitely, this early in the year, it gives a guy some breathing room. It covers a bunch of financials and takes some weight off your shoulders, to move forward into the year.”

In the barrel racing, a new face to the pro rodeo crowd won $1.1 million.

J.D. Struxness won the steer wrestling at the American Rodeo. The American | Courtesy photo image-47

Brandon Cullins, Dublin, Texas, rounded the barrels in 15.17 to win the title. He was the only person to come through the qualifying system for the win, and for that, won $1 million, plus the additional $100,000 for being the champ. He was aboard MJ Segers Fast Lane, who is owned by Grant and Rayel Little.

The format for the American is different than other rodeos.

For the tie-down roping, steer wrestling and barrel racing, contestants qualify by competing at qualifiers throughout the nation. Those qualifiers can be side pots, held in conjunction with other rodeo events. Those with the most points won qualify to compete at Regional Finals.

The nation is broken into three sections, with regional finals held in each section: the West, with regional finals in Las Vegas; the Central, with regional finals in Oklahoma City, and the East, with finals in Lexington, Kentucky.

The top five in each event from regional finals go on to the Contender Finals, held this year on February 10 in Abilene, Texas. From that event, the top ten finishers go on to the American, along with the invitees, the top five from the 2023 PRCA world standings.

Contestants will often try to qualify for the regional finals in all three regions, to improve their chances of making it to the Contender Finals. If they would qualify in more than one region, they are allowed only one advancement.

Contestants in the team roping, bareback riding, saddle bronc riding and bull riding go straight to regional finals before advancing on to the contender finals.

The regional finals pays $10,000 to the winner of each event; the contender finals pays $15,000. Overall, the regional and contender finals combined pay out $1.4 million.

The format for the American is designed for those who may not want to rodeo full time, said James Miller, Senior Vice President of Competition for Teton Ridge.

“It’s what we call the contenders versus the pros,” he said. “It’s an opportunity for someone like Brandon (Cullins), or any weekend contestant, or someone who has a job and a family and doesn’t want to rodeo for a living, to have the opportunity to win big money. A contestant can stay within their region, win money, and advance through the system.”

At the American, the five contestants in each event who are invited because of their 2023 world standings finish are not eligible for the million dollar bonus. For those who qualify through the system, their bonus is a cool $1 million.

In addition to the rodeo, the American also hosted a performance horse competition on March 8 with a $1 million payout.