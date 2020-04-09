The American Quarter Horse Journal: Newest AQHA Member Benefit

The American Quarter Horse Association is pleased to announce that its flagship publication, the 72-year-old American Quarter Horse Journal, is becoming the official member publication in April.

Newly redesigned with beautiful photography and clean pages, AQHA has taken the best of the Journal and America’s Horse and reshaped it all under one title. The magazine includes lifestyle features about craftsmen who create horse tack or art that portrays the American Quarter Horse; history lessons on the ranches, breeders and horses who have influenced the breed; the personalities of the people who make our industry unique; and the many ways our members rely on their American Quarter Horses to have fun or get work done. Readers will also find industry news and information, insightful features on horse health, world championship show coverage and more.

The new Journal has 20 times the reach of its predecessor, as it will be delivered to each AQHA household as a benefit of their AQHA membership. International members will continue to receive the digital version of the Journal. The Journal will be sent to members eight times a year.

After the April-May issue is mailed, all Journal subscribers who are current AQHA members will be automatically refunded for the remaining time on their Journal subscriptions. If you’re not a member, but are a Journal subscriber, you will also receive the April-May Journal and successive issues of the magazine until your Journal subscription expires. If you like what you see, become an AQHA member to ensure you’ll continue receiving the magazine.

For more information on becoming a member of the American Quarter Horse Association, visit http://www.aqha.com/become-a-member.

–AQHA