 Thompson Livestock claims NILE Ranch Rodeo championship | TSLN.com
YOUR AD HERE »

Thompson Livestock claims NILE Ranch Rodeo championship

Horse & Rodeo Horse-rodeo |

The top hand of the night was Dusty Holland of the South Pryor Team.
The top hand of the night was Dusty Holland of the South Pryor Team.
The NILE Ranch Rodeo Finals took place on Saturday, October 15. It was a great night full of ranch rodeo events, honoring NILE Heroes, and the famous Dance in the Dirt with Kyle Shobe & the Walk ‘Em Boys. Thompson Livestock grabbed the champion title for the 2022 NILE Ranch Rodeo Finals. They took home a $2,500 paycheck, Legend Tack and Silver Buckles sponsored by the Montana Cowboy Hall of Fame, and a qualification to the WSRRA World Finals. South Pryor took home second place, which included a $2,000 check, NILE jackets and a qualification to the WSRRA World Finals.


Complete team scores can be viewed here at https://www.thenile.org/p/events/rodeo/ranch-rodeo-finals.

Top Ranch Bronc Ride goes to Sam Phipps


New to the NILE Ranch Rodeo Finals this year was the Open Ranch Bronc Ride. This was a standalone event that had no impact on team scores. Ten bronc riders vied for the top ride of the night, and Sam Phipps walked out on top. Phipps earned a check for $1,000 and a Legend Tack and Silver Trophy Buckle sponsored by the Montana Cowboy Hall of Fame. Taylor Merrill placed second, taking home a $750 check, Kelly Holmquist placed third earning a $500 check, andConnor Dove placed fourth earning a $250 check.

Results


Teams:
Thompson Livestock 
South Pryor 
Lazy J Hangin U Ranch 
Steffler Ranch 
Krutzfeldt Ranch 
Bootheel 7 & Hageman Ranches 
MonDak Ranches 
Steppler Ranch 
Dawson County Vet Clinic 
A Hangin F 


Top Horse: #651, “Mischief,” ridden by Jason Steffler of Steffler Ranch


Top Hand: Dusty Holland of South Pryor


Fastest Time Team Trailering: Bootheel 7 & Hageman Ranches


Fastest Team Branding: Lazy J Hangin U Ranch


Fastest Time Team Doctoring: Thompson Livestock


Fastest Time Wild Cow Milking: Steffler Ranch
–The NILE



The top horse of the night went to #651, “Mischief,” ridden by Jason Steffler.
The top horse of the night went to #651, “Mischief,” ridden by Jason Steffler.
The top hand of the night was Dusty Holland of the South Pryor Team.
The top hand of the night was Dusty Holland of the South Pryor Team.
Top Ranch Bronc Ride – Sam Phipps.
Top Ranch Bronc Ride – Sam Phipps.
Thompson Livestock. The NILE | Courtesy photos
Thompson Livestock. The NILE | Courtesy photos
Horse & Rodeo
See more