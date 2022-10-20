Thompson Livestock claims NILE Ranch Rodeo championship

The NILE Ranch Rodeo Finals took place on Saturday, October 15. It was a great night full of ranch rodeo events, honoring NILE Heroes, and the famous Dance in the Dirt with Kyle Shobe & the Walk ‘Em Boys. Thompson Livestock grabbed the champion title for the 2022 NILE Ranch Rodeo Finals. They took home a $2,500 paycheck, Legend Tack and Silver Buckles sponsored by the Montana Cowboy Hall of Fame, and a qualification to the WSRRA World Finals. South Pryor took home second place, which included a $2,000 check, NILE jackets and a qualification to the WSRRA World Finals.





Complete team scores can be viewed here at https://www.thenile.org/p/events/rodeo/ranch-rodeo-finals .



Top Ranch Bronc Ride goes to Sam Phipps





New to the NILE Ranch Rodeo Finals this year was the Open Ranch Bronc Ride. This was a standalone event that had no impact on team scores. Ten bronc riders vied for the top ride of the night, and Sam Phipps walked out on top. Phipps earned a check for $1,000 and a Legend Tack and Silver Trophy Buckle sponsored by the Montana Cowboy Hall of Fame. Taylor Merrill placed second, taking home a $750 check, Kelly Holmquist placed third earning a $500 check, andConnor Dove placed fourth earning a $250 check.



Results





Teams:

Thompson Livestock

South Pryor

Lazy J Hangin U Ranch

Steffler Ranch

Krutzfeldt Ranch

Bootheel 7 & Hageman Ranches

MonDak Ranches

Steppler Ranch

Dawson County Vet Clinic

A Hangin F





Top Horse: #651, “Mischief,” ridden by Jason Steffler of Steffler Ranch





Top Hand: Dusty Holland of South Pryor





Fastest Time Team Trailering: Bootheel 7 & Hageman Ranches





Fastest Team Branding: Lazy J Hangin U Ranch





Fastest Time Team Doctoring: Thompson Livestock





Fastest Time Wild Cow Milking: Steffler Ranch

–The NILE







