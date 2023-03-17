WCRA world championship week May 14-20

The WCRA and PBR proudly welcome the inaugural Women’s Rodeo World Championship Week. May 14 -20 will now mark the richest women’s-only week of rodeo in Western sports. The week-long schedule of events is slated to pay out $1.145 million in prize money and will now include a new Last Chance Qualifier.

The Women’s Rodeo World Championship Week will feature the 2023 Women’s Rodeo World Championship (WRWC), the WRWC Last Chance Qualifier, and The Cowgirl Gathering. All events will be held at Cowtown Coliseum.

The week will kick off with The Cowgirl Gathering Barrel Race, Breakaway Roping, and Team Roping from May 14 – 16.

The 2023 Women’s Rodeo World Championship will begin with the new WRWC Last Chance Qualifier, allowing athletes not qualified for the WRWC the chance to compete.

The Last Chance Qualifier (LCQ) will be held on May 17 beginning at 8 a.m., featuring a Pro and Challenger Open Barrel Race, Pro and Challenger Breakaway Roping, and Pro and Challenger Team Roping, and it will end with the Pro and Challenger Barrel Race Buy Back Round. Entry fees will be $150 for the Barrel Racing and $250 for the roping events. The one-day tournament is anticipated to award $40,000. All details regarding the LCQ can be found HERE.

We will jump right into the WRWC competition on May 18-20. The final qualifiers for the event will include the top 20 athletes from the Pro Leaderboard and Challenger Leaderboard per discipline, the Last Chance Qualifiers, and the Qualifier Series generic qualifiers that are not already inside of the Top 20.

We look forward to paying out another $750,000 for the fourth year in a row and crowning our World Champions and All-Around Champion. As a reminder, each event champion will be awarded $60,000, the World Champions in each discipline will receive a $5,000 bonus, and the All-Around World Champion will receive a $20,000 prize.

–WCRA