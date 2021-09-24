TSLN Rep: Matt Wznick

Date of Sale: Sept. 18, 2021

Location: Montana Expo Park-Great Falls, Montana

Auctioneer: Lynn Weishaar

Averages:

30 Weanling Fillies – $7,092

32 Weanling Colts – $6,078

62 Total Weanlings – $6,569

10 Bred Mares – $6,300

1 Yearling Stud – $12,000

1 Broke Gelding – $14,500

74 Total Lots – $6,713

It was a beautiful warm fall day for Weaver Quarter Horses 26th Annual Production Sale, Held Sept. 18, 2021, at Montana Expo Park-Great Falls, Montana. Stan and Nancy Weaver have a long history of producing some of the finest Quarter Horses to come out of the of Montana by focusing on crossing proven genetics that result in cow horses with speed, good bone, feet and withers. Congratulations on a great sale.

Top Weanling Fillies:

Lot 56 at $33,000, WEAVERS CALL ON ME, 5/4/21, AQHA Buckskin Filly, ORIGINALLY SMOOTH x WEAVERS CALL ME CEE, Sold to Brad Gwinnup, Connersville, Indiana.

Lot 1 at $12,500, WEAVERS TOPAZ SQUALL, 4/25/21, AQHA RED ROAN FILLY, SMART TOPAZ x SNW HEAVENLY, Sold to Brad Gwinnup, Connersville, Indiana.

Lot 7 at $12,000, WEAVERS LOOK N CEE, 5/21/21, AQHA BAY ROAN FILLY, SMART TOPAZ x WEAVERS MISS BOOGER, Sold to Brad Gwinnup, Cornersville, Indiana.

Top Colts:

Lot 18 at $20,000, WEAVERS TWO PERKSTER, 5/5/21, AQHA BLACK STALLION, PERKSTER x WEAVERS TUF TWO MISS, Sold to Dennis DeSmet, Ontario Canada.

Lot 62 at $14,000, WEAVERS MR SMOOTH, 4/14/2021, AQHA SORREL STALLION, ORIGINALLY SMOOTH x WEAVERS FRENCH CALL, Sold to John Fort, Big Timber, Montana.

Lot 36 at $10,000, WEAVERS HESA BOONCAT, 4/25/21, AQHA BLACK STALLION, BET HESA ECHO CAT x WEAVERS LAURA BOON, Sold to Michael Bruneau, Blaine, Washington.

Top Broke Gelding

Lot 72 at $14,500, WEAVERS TUF N BUSY, 5/20/18, AQHA PALOMINO GELDING, IMA TUF LENA x WEAVERS BROKE N BUSY, Sold to Cory Marquis, Belt, Montana.

Top Yearling Stud

Lot 73 at $12,000, SCR SWEET LIL DINERO, 4/17/20, AQHA BAY STALLION, PC FRENCHMANS HAYDAY x SWEET ROYAL KATE, Sold to High Desert Quarter Horses, Izee, Oregon.

Top Mare:

Lot 71 at $10,000, GOINGTOTHETOPPERRY, 5/11/09, AQHA GRAY MARE, TOP PERRY x SHEZ LEGAL, Sold to Chris Cooler, Lewistown, Montana.

Stan Weaver makes a few opening remarks with the Weaver family lined up beside him.

