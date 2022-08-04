Weston County Mini Roughstock Rodeo
Cowboys and cowgirls from 4 to 18 years old came from Montana, North and South Dakotan Wyoming, gathering in Newcastle, Wyoming to vie for Championship titles in the Weston County Mini Roughstock Rodeo.
Over 120 head of Sheep, Pony Broncs, Mini Bulls and high school Broncs and Bulls poured through the chutes in an endless stream, furnished by Jason Whitney Mutton Buckers of Newcastle, WY, Hawk Rodeos from St. Francis, SD, 5F Mini Bulls from Gillette, WY and K-8 Bucking Bulls from Richardton, ND.
A lot of familiar names and faces were there attempting to defend their titles from 2021. A lot of new faces were there that night to challenge last year’s champions in each event.
New, this year was the Girl’s Ranch Bronc Riding, won by Erin Osmotherly, Hot Springs, SD with a score of 77 on Hawk Rodeo’s #5 Blueberry. Bull riding Champion was Colton Coffman, Lusk, WY and the Saddle Bronc title went to Pace Garrett, Wright, Wy.
Mutton Bustin (30 entries)
1BlazeLee Marty1st
6-8 Mini Bareback (11 entries)
1Lucas James761st
2Chase Heinrich652nd
3Cannon Cowger623rd
4Dixey Rathbun614th
5Kase Lambert595th
9-11 Mini Bareback (13 entries)
1Keaton Hampton621st
2Amanda Ayers602nd
3Layton Single523rd
12-14 Mini Bareback (7 entries)
1Adam Butler591st
2Aubrey Manning532nd & 3rd
3Ayonna Hunter532nd & 3rd
15-18 Bareback
1Dustin BoyerExhibition
15-18 Saddle Bronc (7 entries)
1Pace Garrett611st
15-18 Girls Ranch Saddle Bronc (2 entries)
1Erin Osmotherly771st
6-8 Mini Bulls (15 entries)
1Clancey Newlin681st
2Lucas James642nd
3Dixey Rathbun593rd
4Rowdy Rathbun584th
9-11 Mini Bulls (9 entries)
1Clay Sweet741st
2Tyke Coffman732nd
3Keaton Hampton623rd
4Baxton Amdahl584th
12-14 Mini Bulls (9 entries)
1Bre’zhon Spang671st
2Adam Butler632nd
3Ayonna Hunter563rd
15-18 Bull Riding (7 entries)
1Colton Coffman761
2Hayden Welsh752
Wild Pony Race (6 teams)
1Hollie Swentesky, Christine Swentesky, Josie Smith1st
