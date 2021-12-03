WNFR contestants and awards, barrel and breakaway jackpots, event series, SDQHA banquet

This nice weather has sure been welcome as far as getting late fall work done. We sure do need moisture, but am hoping it waits until later winter and comes as wet snow followed by a wet spring.

I’m enjoying the dry conditions as I’m still getting around with a walker post-surgery. Slick ground would sure make me pucker up! I’m healing, but it will take time. I’ll be in my body brace for three months yet, but it will be worth it in the end as I want my back surgery to be a success and the route to success is following Dr.’s orders. Physical therapy will be starting this next week too.

I want to offer belated but heartfelt congratulations to all those regional contestants who are at the WNFR. In the barrels are Amanda Welsh, Gillette, Wyo., Lisa lockhart, Oelrichs, S.D., Jessica Routier, Buffalo, S.D., and Molly Otto, Grand Forks, N.D. Barebacks are Tim O’Connell, Zwingle, Iowa, Caleb Bennett, Corvallis, Mont., Richmond Champion, Stevensville, Mont, Cole Reiner, Kaycee, Wyo, Garrett Shdbolt, Merriman, Neb., Tanner Aus, Granite Falls, Minn., and Ty Breuer, Mandan, N.D. Saddle Broncs are Brody Cress, Hillsdale, Wyo., Chase Brooks, Deer Lodge, Mont., Sage Newman, Melstone, Mont., Wade Sundell, Boxholm, Iowa, and Shorty Garrett, Eagle Butte, S.D. Bulls are Parker Breding, Edgar, Mont. Steer wrestlers are ty Erickson, Helene, Mont., and Eli Lord, Sturgis, S.D. Team Ropers are header Clay Tryan, Billings, Mont., heelers are Chase Tryan, Helena, Mont, and Carson Johnson, Casper, Wyo. Tie Down Roping is Haven Meged, Miles City, Mont. Breakaway ropers are Sawyer Gilbert, Buffalo, S.D. and Joey Williams, Volberg, Mont. Steer Roping, which isn’t held during the WNFR, has Jess Tierney, Hermosa, S.D.

Also, congratulations to our regional rodeos that won awards at the PRCA ceremony that kicked off the WNFR. Black Hills Roundup, Belle Fourche, S.D., won the Medium Rodeo of the Year while Rodeo Rapid City, held during the BHSS, won Large Indoor Rodeo of the Year. Jill Franzen Loden was awarded Music Director of the Year.

There’s going to be a Breakaway Jackpot Dec. 17, 7 p.m., at the W.H. Lyons Fairgrounds, Sioux Falls, S.D. Entries will open at 5:30 p.m., CST. Cash only. The first roping will be Ladies Any Age and Men over 40, $50 entry, 2 head guaranteed. If you catch both, you go to the short go. You can enter twice on each horse. The second roping is Open To Everyone, $100 entry, $500 added. For more information, call 605-212-8917.

The Toofpik Barrel Series New Year’s Bash will be Dec. 31-Jan. 2 at Niehwohner Arena, Albion, Neb. Barrels and poles will be run with $1000 added! It’s also BBR approved.

The SDQHA Awards Banquet is going to Jan. 8, 4 p.m., at the Ramkota, Pierre, S.D.

The dates are set for the Crushin’ Cans and Ropin’ Calves barrel and breakaway series at Circle T Arena, Hermosa, S.D. They are Jan. 8, 22, 23; Feb. 19 and March 13.

There’s a new horse sale coming up in March. It’s the Cowboy Country Horse Sale and Trade Show and will be held at the CamPlex, Gillette, Wyo., on March 18-20. Consignments are being taken now through Jan. 20. Consignment sheets can be foud on http://www.cowboycountryhorsesale.com . For more information, call Tom Ford at 307-299-4144.

Well, that’s my circle for this week. Be sure and send me any tidbits of news or upcoming events to the email at the top of this column. I’m always glad to share them here. Have a great week, pray for our nation and may God bless America.

DECEMBER 4 FALL/WINTER EVENT SERIES: >ARP FALL BREAKAWAY/GOAT TYING JACKPOTS: Dec.11, Arthun Arena, Gillette >ARP WINTER BARREL AND POLE SERIES: Dec. 12, Jan 16, Feb. 13, Gillette, Wyo. > BITS AND SPURS WINTER SERIES;Dec.18, Feb.12, Mar.12, Apr 16, May 15, Circle T Arena, Hermosa, S.D. >BH SORTING AND CUTTING CLUB Practice: Jan 9, Event Center, Rapid City, S.D. >BUST’N MINI BRONCS AND BULLS, Dec. 19, Jan. 9, Mar.13,Dickinson, ND > CENTRAL WYOMING CUTTING CLUB shows, Dec. 17-19; Jan 14-16; Feb. 18-20; Mar. 17-19 Thermopolis, Wyo >CRUSHIN’ CANS AND ROPIN’ CALVES barrel and breakaway jackpots; Jan .8, 22, 23; Feb. 19, March 13, Circle T Arena, Hermosa, S.D. >GILLETTE COLLEGE FALL JACKPOTS: Dec.12, Gillette College Arena, Gillette, Wy >IT’S FREEZING DOUBLE HEADER BARREL JACKPOTS: Dec. 11, 18, Jan. 8, 15, 22, Feb. 12, 26, March 5, 12, 19, 26, April 2, 9, 15, 29 and 30,May 7, Graham Arena, Baker, Mont. > HAMMOND ROPING CLUB, Dec. 12, 19; Jan.9,16, 23, Feb. 6, 13, 20, finals Mar. 6 Broadus, Mont. >HUSTLE HOME FOR THE HOLIDAYS Barrel Series: Dec.18, Jan.8, Feb.12, March 19, Apr. 9, May 14, Lazy 3S Arena, Parker, S.D. >JOBMAN’S Lazy E7 Arena WED. NIGHTS TEAM ROPINGS Nov. 3 through Mar 16, McGrew, Neb. >KPH ARENA TRAIL CHALLENGE SERIES; Jan. 15, Feb. 12, Mar.12, Gillette, Wyo >THERMOPOLIS SORTING SERIES Dec. 11, Jan. 8, Feb. 12, Mar 12, April 9, Thermopolis, Wyo >TILTRUM’S CIRCLE T ARENA Team Roping Practice, Friday nights, Hermosa, S.D. >TOOFPIK Barrels, Breakaway, Goats, Dec. 18; Jan. 2, 29-30;Feb. 5-6, 19-20; Mar. 12-13, 26-27; finals April 8-10 Niehworner Arena, Albion, Neb. >WEBB RANCHES TEAM PENNING/RANCH SORTING SERIES: Dec.8,17; Jan. 8, 15, Feb. 5, 19; Mar. 5, 19; April 2, 16, Volin, S.D. >WINTER PLAYDAY SERIES, Dec. 18, Feb. 12, Mar.12, Apri.16, May21, Tiltrums Arena, Hermosa, S.D.