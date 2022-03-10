Women’s Rodeo World Championship set for Ft. Worth, May 18

AUSTIN, Texas – Fort Worth and the Cowtown Coliseum will make Western sports history in 2022, when the Women’s Rodeo World Championship rides into the Fort Worth Stockyards on May 18. The all-women’s rodeo will bring Cowtown edge-of-the-seat action where cowgirls from around the country will compete for the largest purse in the history of women’s rodeo.

For one night only, the Top 40 women in the world will compete in one of the most exciting live sporting events to witness, going head-to-head in team roping, breakaway roping, and barrel racing. A collective $750,000 will be on the line, with $182,500 being paid out in each discipline and each event champion leaving the Cowtown Coliseum with a minimum of $60,000.

Each event Champion will walk away with $60,000 while the All-Around World Champion will earn a $20,000 cash bonus. WRWC will also award each World Champion a $5,000 bonus per discipline per leaderboard.

The event will be the second of four Major rodeos comprising the 2022 WCRA Triple Crown of Rodeo. Should the victor in any discipline at the Women’s Rodeo World Championship also take the top spot on the podium at the subsequent two WCRA Majors, the athlete will be eligible to win an additional $1 million cash bonus.

In 2021, world title holder and Texas Native Madison Outhier captured her second consecutive Women’s Rodeo World Championship, propelling the 19-year-old to the fifth richest athlete in the WCRA. As the only athlete to earn the WRWC breakaway roping world champion title, Outhier has won over $124,000 in the championship event, edging legendary Cowgirls Jackie Crawford and Hope Thompson.

Outhier was also joined in the winner’s circle at the 2022 world championship by All-Around World Champion Cowgirl Shelby Boisjoli, Team Roping World Champions Lari Dee Guy and Jimmi Jo Montera along with then 17-year-old Barrel Racing World Champion Rainey Skelton.

WRWC is a culmination of a year-long race of women’s rodeo events worldwide. Athletes qualify for the WRWC by earning points and leaderboard positions using the VRQ (Virtual Rodeo Qualifier). Add All Around $20 and World Champions $5K bonuses?

The Women’s Rodeo World Championship begins at 7:30 p.m. CT on Wednesday, May 18. All 40 athletes will go head-to-head in a long round with the top three best runs advancing to the Triple Crown of Rodeo round following an intermission. The top athlete in each discipline from the TCR round will be crowned the next Women’s Rodeo World Champion.

Tickets will go on sale Monday, March 7 and start at $20. They can be purchased at the Cowtown Coliseum Box Office, or online at cowtowncoliseum.com.

Since launching in May of 2020, the WRWC and has awarded more than $1,500,000 in new money to women rodeo athletes. All rodeo athletes interested in learning more about the WRWC should be directed to wrwc.rodeo.

–Women’s Rodeo World Championship