Wrangler NFR Round 10 Results and Final Standings
December 17, 2017
Bareback
|Perf
|Place
|Contestant
|Score/
Time
|Stock Contractor
|Stock Name
|Prize Money
|10
|1/2
|Mason Clements
|88.00
|Pickett Pro Rodeo
|Top Flight
|$23,480.77
|10
|1/2
|Steven Dent
|88.00
|Pete Carr’s Classic Pro Rodeo
|Scarlett’s Web
|$23,480.77
|10
|3
|Bill Tutor
|87.50
|Frontier Rodeo
|Gun Fire
|$15,653.85
|10
|4/5
|Ty Breuer
|86.50
|Pete Carr Pro Rodeo
|Dirty Jacket
|$8,884.61
|10
|4/5
|Richmond Champion
|86.50
|Hi Lo ProRodeo
|Wilson Sanchez
|$8,884.61
|10
|6
|JR Vezain
|86.00
|Pete Carr Pro Rodeo
|Good Time Charlie
|$4,230.77
|10
|Tim O’Connell
|85.50
|Wayne Vold Rodeo
|Mucho Dinero
|$0.00
|10
|Caleb Bennett
|84.00
|Pickett Pro Rodeo
|Scarlet Belle
|$0.00
|10
|Tanner Aus
|82.50
|J Bar J
|Colorado Bulldog
|$0.00
|10
|Clayton Biglow
|82.00
|Brookman Rodeo
|Risky Business
|$0.00
|10
|Orin Larsen
|81.50
|Pete Carr’s Classic Pro Rodeo
|Fancy Free
|$0.00
|10
|Wyatt Denny
|81.00
|Korkow Rodeos
|Onion Ring
|$0.00
|10
|R.C. Landingham
|79.50
|J Bar J
|Blessed Assurance
|$0.00
|10
|Jake Brown
|C
|Pickett Pro Rodeo
|Uncapped
|$0.00
|10
|Jake Vold
|INJ
|$0.00
2017 NFR Final Standings
|Contestant
|Current As Of
|Average Score
|Average Placement
|Projected World Standings
(Total Money + Projected Average Payout)
|Tim O’Connell
|10
|853.5/10
|1
|1
|Richmond Champion
|10
|847.5/10
|2
|2
|Tanner Aus
|10
|829.5/10
|5
|3
|JR Vezain
|10
|842.0/10
|3
|4
|Clayton Biglow
|10
|750.0/9
|9
|5
|Caleb Bennett
|10
|835.5/10
|4
|6
|Jake Vold
|10
|598.5/7
|14
|7
|Orin Larsen
|10
|727.0/9
|12
|8
|Steven Dent
|10
|825.0/10
|6
|9
|Mason Clements
|10
|746.5/9
|10
|10
|Bill Tutor
|10
|802.5/10
|8
|11
|Jake Brown
|10
|510.0/6
|15
|12
|Ty Breuer
|10
|814.5/10
|7
|13
|Wyatt Denny
|10
|617.5/8
|13
|14
|R.C. Landingham
|10
|728.0/9
|11
|15
Steer Wrestling
|Perf
|Place
|Contestant
|Score/
Time
|Stock Contractor
|Stock Name
|Prize Money
|10
|1
|Tyler Waguespack
|3.20
|$26,230.77
|10
|2
|Scott Guenthner
|3.60
|$20,730.77
|10
|3
|J.D. Struxness
|4.20
|$15,653.85
|10
|4
|Ty Erickson
|4.50
|$11,000.00
|10
|5
|Jon Ragatz
|4.70
|$6,769.23
|10
|6
|Kyle Irwin
|4.80
|$4,230.77
|10
|Olin Hannum
|4.90
|$0.00
|10
|Chason Floyd
|5.10
|$0.00
|10
|Dakota W Eldridge
|5.20
|$0.00
|10
|Tyler Pearson
|5.20
|$0.00
|10
|Tanner Milan
|C
|$0.00
|10
|Rowdy Parrott
|C
|$0.00
|10
|Baylor Roche
|C
|$0.00
|10
|Nick Guy
|C
|$0.00
|10
|Ryle Smith
|C
|$0.00
2017 NFR Final Standings
|Contestant
|Current As Of
|Average Score
|Average Placement
|Projected World Standings
(Total Money + Projected Average Payout)
|Tyler Pearson
|10
|45.90/10
|2
|1
|Ty Erickson
|10
|66.00/10
|6
|2
|Dakota W Eldridge
|10
|45.40/10
|1
|3
|Tyler Waguespack
|10
|30.50/8
|11
|4
|Kyle Irwin
|10
|46.60/10
|3
|5
|Scott Guenthner
|10
|58.30/10
|5
|6
|J.D. Struxness
|10
|56.50/10
|4
|7
|Tanner Milan
|10
|35.60/8
|12
|8
|Olin Hannum
|10
|43.50/9
|8
|9
|Baylor Roche
|10
|33.50/5
|15
|10
|Chason Floyd
|10
|44.70/9
|9
|11
|Rowdy Parrott
|10
|41.40/9
|7
|12
|Jon Ragatz
|10
|56.90/9
|10
|13
|Nick Guy
|10
|38.40/8
|13
|14
|Ryle Smith
|10
|25.50/5
|14
|15
Team Roping (Headers)
|Perf
|Place
|Contestant
|Score/
Time
|Stock Contractor
|Stock Name
|Prize Money
|10
|1
|Garrett Rogers
|4.10
|$26,230.77
|10
|2
|Kaleb Driggers
|4.70
|$20,730.77
|10
|3
|Coleman Proctor
|4.80
|$15,653.85
|10
|4
|Chad Masters
|5.40
|$11,000.00
|10
|5
|Erich Rogers
|8.30
|$6,769.23
|10
|6
|Riley Minor
|9.60
|$4,230.77
|10
|Charly Crawford
|9.80
|$0.00
|10
|Dustin Egusquiza
|10.00
|$0.00
|10
|Tom Richards
|C
|$0.00
|10
|Cody Snow
|C
|$0.00
|10
|Dustin Bird
|C
|$0.00
|10
|Jr. Dees
|C
|$0.00
|10
|Clay Tryan
|C
|$0.00
|10
|Clay Smith
|C
|$0.00
|10
|Luke Brown
|C
|$0.00
2017 NFR Final Standings
|Contestant
|Current As Of
|Average Score
|Average Placement
|Projected World Standings
(Total Money + Projected Average Payout)
|Erich Rogers
|10
|53.90/9
|2
|1
|Kaleb Driggers
|10
|58.90/8
|7
|2
|Riley Minor
|10
|56.70/9
|3
|3
|Luke Brown
|10
|36.20/7
|8
|4
|Clay Smith
|10
|43.80/7
|9
|5
|Chad Masters
|10
|61.20/10
|1
|6
|Coleman Proctor
|10
|61.60/9
|4
|7
|Dustin Egusquiza
|10
|45.30/8
|6
|8
|Charly Crawford
|10
|43.00/8
|5
|9
|Clay Tryan
|10
|26.20/5
|12
|10
|Jr. Dees
|10
|31.80/6
|10
|11
|Garrett Rogers
|10
|26.10/5
|11
|12
|Dustin Bird
|10
|28.50/4
|13
|13
|Cody Snow
|10
|28.70/4
|14
|14
|Tom Richards
|10
|17.40/3
|15
|15
Team Roping (Heelers)
|Perf
|Place
|Contestant
|Score/
Time
|Stock Contractor
|Stock Name
|Prize Money
|10
|1
|Jake Minor
|4.10
|$26,230.77
|10
|2
|Junior Nogueira
|4.70
|$20,730.77
|10
|3
|Billie Jack Saebens
|4.80
|$15,653.85
|10
|4
|Travis Graves
|5.40
|$11,000.00
|10
|5
|Cory Petska
|8.30
|$6,769.23
|10
|6
|Brady Minor
|9.60
|$4,230.77
|10
|Joseph Harrison
|9.80
|$0.00
|10
|Kory Koontz
|10.00
|$0.00
|10
|Jeremy Buhler
|C
|$0.00
|10
|Wesley Thorp
|C
|$0.00
|10
|Russell Cardoza
|C
|$0.00
|10
|Tyler McKnight
|C
|$0.00
|10
|Jade Corkill
|C
|$0.00
|10
|Paul Eaves
|C
|$0.00
|10
|Jake Long
|C
|$0.00
2017 NFR Final Standings
|Contestant
|Current As Of
|Average Score
|Average Placement
|Projected World Standings
(Total Money + Projected Average Payout)
|Cory Petska
|10
|53.90/9
|2
|1
|Junior Nogueira
|10
|58.90/8
|7
|2
|Brady Minor
|10
|56.70/9
|3
|3
|Jake Long
|10
|36.20/7
|8
|4
|Travis Graves
|10
|61.20/10
|1
|5
|Paul Eaves
|10
|43.80/7
|9
|6
|Billie Jack Saebens
|10
|61.60/9
|4
|7
|Kory Koontz
|10
|45.30/8
|6
|8
|Joseph Harrison
|10
|43.00/8
|5
|9
|Jade Corkill
|10
|26.20/5
|12
|10
|Tyler McKnight
|10
|31.80/6
|10
|11
|Russell Cardoza
|10
|28.50/4
|13
|12
|Jake Minor
|10
|26.10/5
|11
|13
|Wesley Thorp
|10
|28.70/4
|14
|14
|Jeremy Buhler
|10
|17.40/3
|15
|15
Saddle Bronc Riding
|Perf
|Place
|Contestant
|Score/
Time
|Stock Contractor
|Stock Name
|Prize Money
|10
|1
|Taos Muncy
|87.50
|Bar T Rodeo
|Son of Sadie
|$26,230.77
|10
|2/3
|Jake Wright
|86.50
|Flying 5 Rodeo
|Spring Planting
|$18,192.31
|10
|2/3
|CoBurn Bradshaw
|86.50
|Big Bend Rodeo
|Kool Toddy
|$18,192.31
|10
|4
|Brody Cress
|86.00
|Frontier Rodeo
|Delta Force
|$11,000.00
|10
|5
|Clay Elliott
|83.50
|Burch Rodeo
|Lunatic From Hell
|$6,769.23
|10
|6/6
|Cody DeMoss
|82.00
|Dakota Rodeo
|Bartender
|$2,115.38
|10
|6/6
|Hardy Braden
|82.00
|Andrews Rodeo
|Fire Lane
|$2,115.38
|10
|Zeke Thurston
|79.50
|C5 Rodeo
|Double D
|$0.00
|10
|Sterling Crawley
|C
|Stace Smith Pro Rodeos
|Resistols Top Hat
|$0.00
|10
|Layton Green
|C
|Beutler & Son Rodeo
|Wound Up
|$0.00
|10
|Jacobs Crawley
|C
|Calgary Stampede
|Tokyo Bubbles
|$0.00
|10
|Audy Reed
|C
|Sankey Pro Rodeo & Robinson Bulls
|Black Box
|$0.00
|10
|Heith Allan DeMoss
|C
|Calgary Stampede
|Wild Cherry
|$0.00
|10
|Jesse Wright
|C
|Frontier Rodeo
|Medicine Woman
|$0.00
|10
|Ryder Wright
|C
|Sutton Rodeos
|Prom Night
|$0.00
2017 NFR Final Standings
|Contestant
|Current As Of
|Average Score
|Average Placement
|Projected World Standings
(Total Money + Projected Average Payout)
|Ryder Wright
|10
|702.5/8
|7
|1
|Brody Cress
|10
|841.5/10
|1
|2
|CoBurn Bradshaw
|10
|757.5/9
|3
|3
|Hardy Braden
|10
|764.0/9
|2
|4
|Jacobs Crawley
|10
|649.5/8
|8
|5
|Sterling Crawley
|10
|742.5/9
|4
|6
|Zeke Thurston
|10
|563.0/7
|10
|7
|Jake Wright
|10
|718.5/9
|6
|8
|Layton Green
|10
|498.5/6
|13
|9
|Cody DeMoss
|10
|561.5/7
|11
|10
|Taos Muncy
|10
|544.0/7
|12
|11
|Audy Reed
|10
|721.5/9
|5
|12
|Heith Allan DeMoss
|10
|587.5/7
|9
|13
|Clay Elliott
|10
|496.0/6
|14
|14
|Jesse Wright
|10
|330.0/4
|15
|15
Tie-Down Roping
|Perf
|Place
|Contestant
|Score/
Time
|Stock Contractor
|Stock Name
|Prize Money
|10
|1
|Marcos Costa
|7.80
|$26,230.77
|10
|2
|Cory Solomon
|8.10
|$20,730.77
|10
|3
|Tyson Durfey
|8.20
|$15,653.85
|10
|4
|Caleb Smidt
|8.30
|$11,000.00
|10
|5/6
|Cade Swor
|8.90
|$5,500.00
|10
|5/6
|Marty Yates
|8.90
|$5,500.00
|10
|Trevor Brazile
|9.90
|$0.00
|10
|Cooper Martin
|10.10
|$0.00
|10
|Ryan Jarrett
|10.10
|$0.00
|10
|J.C. Malone
|10.90
|$0.00
|10
|Tuf Cooper
|11.00
|$0.00
|10
|Matt Shiozawa
|11.40
|$0.00
|10
|Timber Moore
|11.50
|$0.00
|10
|Randall Carlisle
|13.70
|$0.00
|10
|Shane Hanchey
|14.10
|$0.00
2017 NFR Final Standings
|Contestant
|Current As Of
|Average Score
|Average Placement
|Projected World Standings
(Total Money + Projected Average Payout)
|Marcos Costa
|10
|81.30/10
|1
|1
|Tuf Cooper
|10
|91.00/10
|2
|2
|Marty Yates
|10
|84.50/9
|6
|3
|Cade Swor
|10
|103.70/10
|4
|4
|Caleb Smidt
|10
|64.80/6
|15
|5
|Shane Hanchey
|10
|103.90/10
|5
|6
|Cory Solomon
|10
|96.50/10
|3
|7
|Trevor Brazile
|10
|71.50/8
|9
|8
|Cooper Martin
|10
|61.50/7
|14
|9
|Timber Moore
|10
|87.10/9
|8
|10
|Ryan Jarrett
|10
|90.90/8
|12
|11
|Tyson Durfey
|10
|81.10/8
|10
|12
|Matt Shiozawa
|10
|101.90/8
|13
|13
|J.C. Malone
|10
|86.20/9
|7
|14
|Randall Carlisle
|10
|88.60/8
|11
|15
Barrel Racing
|Perf
|Place
|Contestant
|Score/
Time
|Stock Contractor
|Stock Name
|Prize Money
|10
|1
|Hailey Kinsel
|13.17
|$26,230.77
|10
|2
|Sydni Blanchard
|13.39
|$20,730.77
|10
|3
|Amberleigh Moore
|13.42
|$15,653.85
|10
|4
|Taci Bettis
|13.54
|$11,000.00
|10
|5
|Ivy Conrado
|13.60
|$6,769.23
|10
|6
|Lisa Lockhart
|13.76
|$4,230.77
|10
|Nellie Miller
|13.85
|$0.00
|10
|Tiany Schuster
|13.92
|$0.00
|10
|Kathy Grimes
|13.97
|$0.00
|10
|Tillar Murray
|14.00
|$0.00
|10
|Brittany Pozzi Tonozzi
|14.08
|$0.00
|10
|Kellie Collier
|14.25
|$0.00
|10
|Stevi Hillman
|14.35
|$0.00
|10
|Kassie Mowry
|18.49
|$0.00
|10
|Kimmie Wall
|21.83
|$0.00
2017 NFR Final Standings
|Contestant
|Current As Of
|Average Score
|Average Placement
|Projected World Standings
(Total Money + Projected Average Payout)
|Nellie Miller
|10
|137.32/10
|1
|1
|Hailey Kinsel
|10
|144.95/10
|6
|2
|Tiany Schuster
|10
|154.36/10
|9/10
|3
|Amberleigh Moore
|10
|156.49/10
|11
|4
|Ivy Conrado
|10
|137.40/10
|2
|5
|Tillar Murray
|10
|142.89/10
|4
|6
|Lisa Lockhart
|10
|138.12/10
|3
|7
|Stevi Hillman
|10
|176.05/10
|13
|8
|Kassie Mowry
|10
|154.36/10
|9/10
|9
|Taci Bettis
|10
|128.05/9
|15
|10
|Brittany Pozzi Tonozzi
|10
|144.01/10
|5
|11
|Kathy Grimes
|10
|149.55/10
|7
|12
|Sydni Blanchard
|10
|164.97/10
|12
|13
|Kellie Collier
|10
|153.08/10
|8
|14
|Kimmie Wall
|10
|177.92/10
|14
|15
Bull Riding
|Perf
|Place
|Contestant
|Score/
Time
|Stock Contractor
|Stock Name
|Prize Money
|10
|1
|Sage Steele Kimzey
|88.00
|4L & Diamond S Rodeo
|Girl Money
|$28,980.77
|10
|2
|Jordan Wacey Spears
|86.00
|Salt River Rodeo
|Big Jake
|$23,480.77
|10
|3
|Joe Frost
|82.50
|Dakota Rodeo
|Brown Sugar
|$18,403.85
|10
|4
|Ty Wallace
|80.50
|Andrews Rodeo
|Hard Knox
|$13,750.00
|10
|Trey Benton III
|C
|Dakota Rodeo
|More Big Bucks
|$0.00
|10
|Garrett Smith
|C
|Universal Rodeos
|Crime Boss
|$0.00
|10
|Cole Melancon
|C
|Sankey Pro Rodeo & Robinson Bulls
|Mr. Mustachio
|$0.00
|10
|Jordan Hansen
|C
|4L & Diamond S Rodeo
|Last Cigarette
|$0.00
|10
|Roscoe Jarboe
|C
|Rafter G Rodeo
|Johnny Cash
|$0.00
|10
|Boudreaux Campbell
|C
|Calgary Stampede
|Night Moves
|$0.00
|10
|Brennon Eldred
|C
|Bridwell Pro Rodeo
|100X Helmet’s Boothill
|$0.00
|10
|Guthrie Murray
|C
|Beutler & Son Rodeo
|Record Rack’s Shootin’ Stars
|$0.00
|10
|Tim Bingham
|C
|Dakota Rodeo
|Red Bandana
|$0.00
|10
|Dustin Bowen
|C
|Pete Carr Pro Rodeo
|Black Gold
|$0.00
|10
|Trevor Reiste
|C
|Bar T Rodeo
|Broken Arrow
|$0.00
2017 NFR Final Standings
|Contestant
|Current As Of
|Average Score
|Average Placement
|Projected World Standings
(Total Money + Projected Average Payout)
|Sage Steele Kimzey
|10
|601.5/7
|1
|1
|Trey Benton III
|10
|530.5/6
|3
|2
|Ty Wallace
|10
|500.5/6
|4
|3
|Joe Frost
|10
|585.0/7
|2
|4
|Garrett Smith
|10
|252.5/3
|8
|5
|Cole Melancon
|10
|340.0/4
|5
|6
|Jordan Wacey Spears
|10
|254.0/3
|7
|7
|Jordan Hansen
|10
|338.0/4
|6
|8
|Roscoe Jarboe
|10
|242.0/3
|9
|9
|Boudreaux Campbell
|10
|170.5/2
|10
|10
|Tim Bingham
|10
|85.5/1
|12
|11
|Guthrie Murray
|10
|165.5/2
|11
|12
|Trevor Reiste
|10
|13
|Dustin Bowen
|10
|14
|Brennon Eldred
|10
|15