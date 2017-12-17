 Wrangler NFR Round 10 Results and Final Standings | TSLN.com

Wrangler NFR Round 10 Results and Final Standings

Bareback

Perf Place Contestant Score/
Time		 Stock Contractor Stock Name Prize Money
10 1/2 Mason Clements 88.00 Pickett Pro Rodeo Top Flight $23,480.77
10 1/2 Steven Dent 88.00 Pete Carr’s Classic Pro Rodeo Scarlett’s Web $23,480.77
10 3 Bill Tutor 87.50 Frontier Rodeo Gun Fire $15,653.85
10 4/5 Ty Breuer 86.50 Pete Carr Pro Rodeo Dirty Jacket $8,884.61
10 4/5 Richmond Champion 86.50 Hi Lo ProRodeo Wilson Sanchez $8,884.61
10 6 JR Vezain 86.00 Pete Carr Pro Rodeo Good Time Charlie $4,230.77
10 Tim O’Connell 85.50 Wayne Vold Rodeo Mucho Dinero $0.00
10 Caleb Bennett 84.00 Pickett Pro Rodeo Scarlet Belle $0.00
10 Tanner Aus 82.50 J Bar J Colorado Bulldog $0.00
10 Clayton Biglow 82.00 Brookman Rodeo Risky Business $0.00
10 Orin Larsen 81.50 Pete Carr’s Classic Pro Rodeo Fancy Free $0.00
10 Wyatt Denny 81.00 Korkow Rodeos Onion Ring $0.00
10 R.C. Landingham 79.50 J Bar J Blessed Assurance $0.00
10 Jake Brown C Pickett Pro Rodeo Uncapped $0.00
10 Jake Vold INJ $0.00

2017 NFR Final Standings

Contestant Current As Of Average Score Average Placement Projected World Standings
(Total Money + Projected Average Payout)
Tim O’Connell 10 853.5/10 1 1
Richmond Champion 10 847.5/10 2 2
Tanner Aus 10 829.5/10 5 3
JR Vezain 10 842.0/10 3 4
Clayton Biglow 10 750.0/9 9 5
Caleb Bennett 10 835.5/10 4 6
Jake Vold 10 598.5/7 14 7
Orin Larsen 10 727.0/9 12 8
Steven Dent 10 825.0/10 6 9
Mason Clements 10 746.5/9 10 10
Bill Tutor 10 802.5/10 8 11
Jake Brown 10 510.0/6 15 12
Ty Breuer 10 814.5/10 7 13
Wyatt Denny 10 617.5/8 13 14
R.C. Landingham 10 728.0/9 11 15

Steer Wrestling

Perf Place Contestant Score/
Time		 Stock Contractor Stock Name Prize Money
10 1 Tyler Waguespack 3.20 $26,230.77
10 2 Scott Guenthner 3.60 $20,730.77
10 3 J.D. Struxness 4.20 $15,653.85
10 4 Ty Erickson 4.50 $11,000.00
10 5 Jon Ragatz 4.70 $6,769.23
10 6 Kyle Irwin 4.80 $4,230.77
10 Olin Hannum 4.90 $0.00
10 Chason Floyd 5.10 $0.00
10 Dakota W Eldridge 5.20 $0.00
10 Tyler Pearson 5.20 $0.00
10 Tanner Milan C $0.00
10 Rowdy Parrott C $0.00
10 Baylor Roche C $0.00
10 Nick Guy C $0.00
10 Ryle Smith C $0.00

 

2017 NFR Final Standings

Contestant Current As Of Average Score Average Placement Projected World Standings
(Total Money + Projected Average Payout)
Tyler Pearson 10 45.90/10 2 1
Ty Erickson 10 66.00/10 6 2
Dakota W Eldridge 10 45.40/10 1 3
Tyler Waguespack 10 30.50/8 11 4
Kyle Irwin 10 46.60/10 3 5
Scott Guenthner 10 58.30/10 5 6
J.D. Struxness 10 56.50/10 4 7
Tanner Milan 10 35.60/8 12 8
Olin Hannum 10 43.50/9 8 9
Baylor Roche 10 33.50/5 15 10
Chason Floyd 10 44.70/9 9 11
Rowdy Parrott 10 41.40/9 7 12
Jon Ragatz 10 56.90/9 10 13
Nick Guy 10 38.40/8 13 14
Ryle Smith 10 25.50/5 14 15

Team Roping (Headers)

Perf Place Contestant Score/
Time		 Stock Contractor Stock Name Prize Money
10 1 Garrett Rogers 4.10 $26,230.77
10 2 Kaleb Driggers 4.70 $20,730.77
10 3 Coleman Proctor 4.80 $15,653.85
10 4 Chad Masters 5.40 $11,000.00
10 5 Erich Rogers 8.30 $6,769.23
10 6 Riley Minor 9.60 $4,230.77
10 Charly Crawford 9.80 $0.00
10 Dustin Egusquiza 10.00 $0.00
10 Tom Richards C $0.00
10 Cody Snow C $0.00
10 Dustin Bird C $0.00
10 Jr. Dees C $0.00
10 Clay Tryan C $0.00
10 Clay Smith C $0.00
10 Luke Brown C $0.00

 

2017 NFR Final Standings

Contestant Current As Of Average Score Average Placement Projected World Standings
(Total Money + Projected Average Payout)
Erich Rogers 10 53.90/9 2 1
Kaleb Driggers 10 58.90/8 7 2
Riley Minor 10 56.70/9 3 3
Luke Brown 10 36.20/7 8 4
Clay Smith 10 43.80/7 9 5
Chad Masters 10 61.20/10 1 6
Coleman Proctor 10 61.60/9 4 7
Dustin Egusquiza 10 45.30/8 6 8
Charly Crawford 10 43.00/8 5 9
Clay Tryan 10 26.20/5 12 10
Jr. Dees 10 31.80/6 10 11
Garrett Rogers 10 26.10/5 11 12
Dustin Bird 10 28.50/4 13 13
Cody Snow 10 28.70/4 14 14
Tom Richards 10 17.40/3 15 15

Team Roping (Heelers)

Perf Place Contestant Score/
Time		 Stock Contractor Stock Name Prize Money
10 1 Jake Minor 4.10 $26,230.77
10 2 Junior Nogueira 4.70 $20,730.77
10 3 Billie Jack Saebens 4.80 $15,653.85
10 4 Travis Graves 5.40 $11,000.00
10 5 Cory Petska 8.30 $6,769.23
10 6 Brady Minor 9.60 $4,230.77
10 Joseph Harrison 9.80 $0.00
10 Kory Koontz 10.00 $0.00
10 Jeremy Buhler C $0.00
10 Wesley Thorp C $0.00
10 Russell Cardoza C $0.00
10 Tyler McKnight C $0.00
10 Jade Corkill C $0.00
10 Paul Eaves C $0.00
10 Jake Long C $0.00

 

2017 NFR Final Standings

Contestant Current As Of Average Score Average Placement Projected World Standings
(Total Money + Projected Average Payout)
Cory Petska 10 53.90/9 2 1
Junior Nogueira 10 58.90/8 7 2
Brady Minor 10 56.70/9 3 3
Jake Long 10 36.20/7 8 4
Travis Graves 10 61.20/10 1 5
Paul Eaves 10 43.80/7 9 6
Billie Jack Saebens 10 61.60/9 4 7
Kory Koontz 10 45.30/8 6 8
Joseph Harrison 10 43.00/8 5 9
Jade Corkill 10 26.20/5 12 10
Tyler McKnight 10 31.80/6 10 11
Russell Cardoza 10 28.50/4 13 12
Jake Minor 10 26.10/5 11 13
Wesley Thorp 10 28.70/4 14 14
Jeremy Buhler 10 17.40/3 15 15

Saddle Bronc Riding

Perf Place Contestant Score/
Time		 Stock Contractor Stock Name Prize Money
10 1 Taos Muncy 87.50 Bar T Rodeo Son of Sadie $26,230.77
10 2/3 Jake Wright 86.50 Flying 5 Rodeo Spring Planting $18,192.31
10 2/3 CoBurn Bradshaw 86.50 Big Bend Rodeo Kool Toddy $18,192.31
10 4 Brody Cress 86.00 Frontier Rodeo Delta Force $11,000.00
10 5 Clay Elliott 83.50 Burch Rodeo Lunatic From Hell $6,769.23
10 6/6 Cody DeMoss 82.00 Dakota Rodeo Bartender $2,115.38
10 6/6 Hardy Braden 82.00 Andrews Rodeo Fire Lane $2,115.38
10 Zeke Thurston 79.50 C5 Rodeo Double D $0.00
10 Sterling Crawley C Stace Smith Pro Rodeos Resistols Top Hat $0.00
10 Layton Green C Beutler & Son Rodeo Wound Up $0.00
10 Jacobs Crawley C Calgary Stampede Tokyo Bubbles $0.00
10 Audy Reed C Sankey Pro Rodeo & Robinson Bulls Black Box $0.00
10 Heith Allan DeMoss C Calgary Stampede Wild Cherry $0.00
10 Jesse Wright C Frontier Rodeo Medicine Woman $0.00
10 Ryder Wright C Sutton Rodeos Prom Night $0.00

 

2017 NFR Final Standings

Contestant Current As Of Average Score Average Placement Projected World Standings
(Total Money + Projected Average Payout)
Ryder Wright 10 702.5/8 7 1
Brody Cress 10 841.5/10 1 2
CoBurn Bradshaw 10 757.5/9 3 3
Hardy Braden 10 764.0/9 2 4
Jacobs Crawley 10 649.5/8 8 5
Sterling Crawley 10 742.5/9 4 6
Zeke Thurston 10 563.0/7 10 7
Jake Wright 10 718.5/9 6 8
Layton Green 10 498.5/6 13 9
Cody DeMoss 10 561.5/7 11 10
Taos Muncy 10 544.0/7 12 11
Audy Reed 10 721.5/9 5 12
Heith Allan DeMoss 10 587.5/7 9 13
Clay Elliott 10 496.0/6 14 14
Jesse Wright 10 330.0/4 15 15

Tie-Down Roping

Perf Place Contestant Score/
Time		 Stock Contractor Stock Name Prize Money
10 1 Marcos Costa 7.80 $26,230.77
10 2 Cory Solomon 8.10 $20,730.77
10 3 Tyson Durfey 8.20 $15,653.85
10 4 Caleb Smidt 8.30 $11,000.00
10 5/6 Cade Swor 8.90 $5,500.00
10 5/6 Marty Yates 8.90 $5,500.00
10 Trevor Brazile 9.90 $0.00
10 Cooper Martin 10.10 $0.00
10 Ryan Jarrett 10.10 $0.00
10 J.C. Malone 10.90 $0.00
10 Tuf Cooper 11.00 $0.00
10 Matt Shiozawa 11.40 $0.00
10 Timber Moore 11.50 $0.00
10 Randall Carlisle 13.70 $0.00
10 Shane Hanchey 14.10 $0.00

 

2017 NFR Final Standings

Contestant Current As Of Average Score Average Placement Projected World Standings
(Total Money + Projected Average Payout)
Marcos Costa 10 81.30/10 1 1
Tuf Cooper 10 91.00/10 2 2
Marty Yates 10 84.50/9 6 3
Cade Swor 10 103.70/10 4 4
Caleb Smidt 10 64.80/6 15 5
Shane Hanchey 10 103.90/10 5 6
Cory Solomon 10 96.50/10 3 7
Trevor Brazile 10 71.50/8 9 8
Cooper Martin 10 61.50/7 14 9
Timber Moore 10 87.10/9 8 10
Ryan Jarrett 10 90.90/8 12 11
Tyson Durfey 10 81.10/8 10 12
Matt Shiozawa 10 101.90/8 13 13
J.C. Malone 10 86.20/9 7 14
Randall Carlisle 10 88.60/8 11 15

Barrel Racing

Perf Place Contestant Score/
Time		 Stock Contractor Stock Name Prize Money
10 1 Hailey Kinsel 13.17 $26,230.77
10 2 Sydni Blanchard 13.39 $20,730.77
10 3 Amberleigh Moore 13.42 $15,653.85
10 4 Taci Bettis 13.54 $11,000.00
10 5 Ivy Conrado 13.60 $6,769.23
10 6 Lisa Lockhart 13.76 $4,230.77
10 Nellie Miller 13.85 $0.00
10 Tiany Schuster 13.92 $0.00
10 Kathy Grimes 13.97 $0.00
10 Tillar Murray 14.00 $0.00
10 Brittany Pozzi Tonozzi 14.08 $0.00
10 Kellie Collier 14.25 $0.00
10 Stevi Hillman 14.35 $0.00
10 Kassie Mowry 18.49 $0.00
10 Kimmie Wall 21.83 $0.00

 

2017 NFR Final Standings

Contestant Current As Of Average Score Average Placement Projected World Standings
(Total Money + Projected Average Payout)
Nellie Miller 10 137.32/10 1 1
Hailey Kinsel 10 144.95/10 6 2
Tiany Schuster 10 154.36/10 9/10 3
Amberleigh Moore 10 156.49/10 11 4
Ivy Conrado 10 137.40/10 2 5
Tillar Murray 10 142.89/10 4 6
Lisa Lockhart 10 138.12/10 3 7
Stevi Hillman 10 176.05/10 13 8
Kassie Mowry 10 154.36/10 9/10 9
Taci Bettis 10 128.05/9 15 10
Brittany Pozzi Tonozzi 10 144.01/10 5 11
Kathy Grimes 10 149.55/10 7 12
Sydni Blanchard 10 164.97/10 12 13
Kellie Collier 10 153.08/10 8 14
Kimmie Wall 10 177.92/10 14 15

Bull Riding

Perf Place Contestant Score/
Time		 Stock Contractor Stock Name Prize Money
10 1 Sage Steele Kimzey 88.00 4L & Diamond S Rodeo Girl Money $28,980.77
10 2 Jordan Wacey Spears 86.00 Salt River Rodeo Big Jake $23,480.77
10 3 Joe Frost 82.50 Dakota Rodeo Brown Sugar $18,403.85
10 4 Ty Wallace 80.50 Andrews Rodeo Hard Knox $13,750.00
10 Trey Benton III C Dakota Rodeo More Big Bucks $0.00
10 Garrett Smith C Universal Rodeos Crime Boss $0.00
10 Cole Melancon C Sankey Pro Rodeo & Robinson Bulls Mr. Mustachio $0.00
10 Jordan Hansen C 4L & Diamond S Rodeo Last Cigarette $0.00
10 Roscoe Jarboe C Rafter G Rodeo Johnny Cash $0.00
10 Boudreaux Campbell C Calgary Stampede Night Moves $0.00
10 Brennon Eldred C Bridwell Pro Rodeo 100X Helmet’s Boothill $0.00
10 Guthrie Murray C Beutler & Son Rodeo Record Rack’s Shootin’ Stars $0.00
10 Tim Bingham C Dakota Rodeo Red Bandana $0.00
10 Dustin Bowen C Pete Carr Pro Rodeo Black Gold $0.00
10 Trevor Reiste C Bar T Rodeo Broken Arrow $0.00

 

2017 NFR Final Standings

Contestant Current As Of Average Score Average Placement Projected World Standings
(Total Money + Projected Average Payout)
Sage Steele Kimzey 10 601.5/7 1 1
Trey Benton III 10 530.5/6 3 2
Ty Wallace 10 500.5/6 4 3
Joe Frost 10 585.0/7 2 4
Garrett Smith 10 252.5/3 8 5
Cole Melancon 10 340.0/4 5 6
Jordan Wacey Spears 10 254.0/3 7 7
Jordan Hansen 10 338.0/4 6 8
Roscoe Jarboe 10 242.0/3 9 9
Boudreaux Campbell 10 170.5/2 10 10
Tim Bingham 10 85.5/1 12 11
Guthrie Murray 10 165.5/2 11 12
Trevor Reiste 10 13
Dustin Bowen 10 14
Brennon Eldred 10 15

