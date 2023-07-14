Kelly: definition of ‘common carrier’ in state law vague

To the Editor,

Carrie Stadheim’s article on carbon capture was fantastic, but I believe there is still some clarification called for and there are a few things I would like to add.

The ability of Summit Carbon Solutions to use eminent domain in the state of South Dakota is contingent upon its status as a “common carrier,” that is, a private company given a special authorization by the state Public Utilities Commission (PUC) to function as a monopoly. Other examples of common carriers include electrical utilities, natural gas carriers, and in some instances even water outside of municipal jurisdictions — private entities all.

The ability of common carriers to utilize eminent domain has been enshrined in South Dakota state law since at least the era of rural electrification in the early 20th century; there is truly nothing new under the sun, not even the idea of private companies taking land for private gain. What is new is the rise of new industries (such as carbon capture) being declared as common carriers under the PUC. For those who believe that the system is corrupt, it is worth noting that the system is functioning exactly as it was intended. The definition of “common carrier” in state law is so vague as to essentially leave that question to the PUC and the court battles necessary to contest such decisions tend to be a severe and unreasonable drain on most South Dakota landowners’ resources.

If you feel as though the legislature and Governor Noem have failed the people of the State of South Dakota, don’t depend on the PUC or the courts to make it right.

Ryan Kelly

Aberdeen, South Dakota