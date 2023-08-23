Kenner: Cramer stands strong for cattlemen, women

I’m a third-generation farmer-rancher from Leeds, N.D. Cattle have been our family’s “bread and butter” for decades, and I know who has been fighting for our industry.

Ms. Vanhorne’s Aug. 14 letter is a gross mischaracterization of Sen. Kevin Cramer, one of our strongest advocates, and filled with some wild and inaccurate assertions.

A common-sense, transparent, effective leader, Sen. Cramer has stood strong for the state’s cattlemen and women throughout his time in Congress. Here are a few examples that come to mind:

• Cramer helped correct critical flaws in the Livestock Indemnity Program after the catastrophic Blizzard Haley last year;

• Was one of the first to request the DOJ anti-trust investigation into the packing industry;

• Successfully led efforts to reduce regulations and provide market opportunities for producers and small and regional processors;

• Instigated a long-awaited Senate Ag Committee hearing on the state of the cattle markets; and

• And, maybe most noteworthy, pushed back on government overreach that impacts ranching families like mine.

Sen. Cramer has routinely sounded the alarm and put out-of-touch, overreaching government agencies and officials on notice on issues ranging from the 30×30 initiative and wetlands determinations to the BLM’s latest proposed rule.

These are real issues with real dollars-and-cents implications for ranchers. Their outcome will make a difference in our industry for this generation and the next. Kevin Cramer gets that, and is on top of it.

Sincerely,

Erika Kenner

Leeds, North Dakota