Niemi: Articles touched my heart

Editor’s note

Dear Kathleen

Thank you for the beautiful note. We love to hear from our readers (especially with compliments!). We, too, enjoy the writing of our columnists and freelancers. Our friends in the livestock industry are the reason for our existence and it is our hope that we can educate or at least entertain you each and every week. Ultimately, our goal is to play a role in ensuring that you and the next generation can continue live this life that we love.

Thanks again,

Carrie