RJ, Lisa Wright: Is South Dakota Still the Land of the Free and For Whom?

South Dakota landowner rights and protections have been bought by Summit Carbon and its lobbyists to the detriment of its landowners and counties. Summit and supporters have been misleading the public through tv ads and other media to intentionally sway folks into thinking that landowner rights are and were in their (Summit’s and state government leaders’) best interests.

On March 7, 2024, the “Summit Carbon Bill of Rights” was signed into law. Through the work of Summit’s allies and lobbyists, Rep. Mortensen, and Sen. Crabtree, South Dakota landowners and counties are now some of the worst in the country when it comes to eminent domain and protection against huge private pipeline companies.

None of this protects the landowners from the abuses of Summit. Eminent domain and invasive destructive land surveys against property owners’ will were both ignored. Each of the so-called landowner rights describes what landowners can already obtain, Summit has already agreed to do, or the law already allows. These bills are 100 percent pro-pipeline as they kill local control, destroy PUC discretion and handcuff them from doing their job as they have since 1975.

In 2023, SD landowners and counties pulled off two historic victories against hazardous Co2 pipelines. After that, corporate lobbyists and legislators changed the rules. Losing on merit and under laws since statehood, they “gamed” the system and laws in their favor, creating these bills. We now have less landowner protections than Iowa or Minnesota. Is South Dakota still the land of the free? Or free, meaning just for big corporations under “SD We’re Open for Business” all at the expense of South Dakota landowner rights?

How could this happen in South Dakota? Landowner voices were shut out – when they made suggestions/offered solutions, they were ignored. Every committee hearing was a formality with the outcome predetermined, leaving landowners frustrated. The real “work” occurred in secret meetings orchestrated by Summit’s lobbyists and hand-picked legislators. For the rest of the story, watch YouTube video “Fighting Eminent Domain Takeover” with Amanda Radke.

RJ and Lisa Wright

Brandon, South Dakota

SD Landowners