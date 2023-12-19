Seward: David and Goliath 

The sword of revolution is sharpened on the whetting ~stone of ideas. “Bhagat Singh”.

In the heartland of America, a quiet yet profound battle unfolds between resilient independent cowmen and colossal meatpacking corporations, along with their government allies and closely guarded beef organizations. This clash goes beyond profits; it’s a fight for the essence of our agricultural landscape.

The independent cattleman, often a family-owned business, embodies traditional values of hard work and dedication to the industry. However, they face powerful meatpacking companies controlling a significant market share. These corporations influence price clouding, transparency, and set terms that can make or break the livelihoods of independent cowmen.



Recent concerns about monopolistic practices by these meatpacking giants and their connections in Washington have escalated. This dominance stifles competition, resulting in unfair pricing and limited opportunities for small-scale producers. Independent cowmen, committed to sustainable and humane practices, struggle to maintain viable businesses amid industry consolidation.



The consequences extend beyond agriculture, impacting consumers who value diverse food sources and the preservation of rural communities. As big packers tighten their grip, there’s a growing urgency to support policies fostering fair competition and protecting independent cattlemen.

In this David versus Goliath narrative, the survival of the independent cowman relies on cultivating a more equitable marketplace. Organizations like R-CALF USA and the Iowa Stock Growers Association play a crucial role in raising awareness and advocating for the Davids of the industry.

Adam Seward, Iowa Stock Growers Association