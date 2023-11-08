Thullner: It will be a Dusty road back to South Dakota
Oct. 21, 2023
Dear Editor,
Congressman Dusty Johnson sold the farm by letting the bright city lights and lobbying money get to
him. Just listen to this over-anxious politician with his new expensive wardrobe. It is not the manner he
was dressed when he left the state after his first election win. He is South Dakota’s young ‘counterfeit’
Representative.
Why would Representative Johnson be backing a Congressman Jim Jordan, who has never voted for a
farm bill or had any personally introduced bill passed? This week feeder cattle future prices dropped
nearly $10 CWT. This means a loss of $100 or more per head. Hog prices are now the lowest in
three years. Short demand for export grain markets caused all commodity prices to drop below the cost of production further depleting American farm profits. New wealth is lost for local communities three times over.
I am sure that Congressman Johnson will say that farmers and ranchers have the security of crop and
livestock insurance for income. Who is paying the farm bill costs compared to the costs of Ukraine and
Israel? When this dust settles in rural America, there is no money for future earned entitlement
indemnity payments due to an expired farm bill. It is going to be a very “Dusty” road back to South
Dakota.
Sincerely,
Robert Thullner
Herreid, South Dakota
Herreid, South Dakota 57632
Phone 605-437-2620
Cell 605-850-3972