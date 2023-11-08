Thullner: It will be a Dusty road back to South Dakota

Oct. 21, 2023

Dear Editor,

Congressman Dusty Johnson sold the farm by letting the bright city lights and lobbying money get to

him. Just listen to this over-anxious politician with his new expensive wardrobe. It is not the manner he

was dressed when he left the state after his first election win. He is South Dakota’s young ‘counterfeit’

Representative.

Why would Representative Johnson be backing a Congressman Jim Jordan, who has never voted for a

farm bill or had any personally introduced bill passed? This week feeder cattle future prices dropped

nearly $10 CWT. This means a loss of $100 or more per head. Hog prices are now the lowest in

three years. Short demand for export grain markets caused all commodity prices to drop below the cost of production further depleting American farm profits. New wealth is lost for local communities three times over.

I am sure that Congressman Johnson will say that farmers and ranchers have the security of crop and

livestock insurance for income. Who is paying the farm bill costs compared to the costs of Ukraine and

Israel? When this dust settles in rural America, there is no money for future earned entitlement

indemnity payments due to an expired farm bill. It is going to be a very “Dusty” road back to South

Dakota.

Sincerely,

Robert Thullner

10589 US HWY 83

Herreid, South Dakota 57632

Phone 605-437-2620

Cell 605-850-3972