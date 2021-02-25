R Lazy B Ranch Annual Production Sale
TSLN Rep: Dennis Ginkens
Date of Sale: Feb. 19, 2021
Location: Hub City Livestock Aberdeen, South Dakota
Auctioneer: Seth Weishaar
Averages:
67 Bulls – $7,011
Sale Highlights
The Birklid family offered a great set of Charolais bulls to a great crowd of new and past customers on the seats.
Lot 523 at $16,000, RLB MR FARGO 523H Dob 3-21-2020, Reg M944766, RBM Fargo Y111 x RLB Miss Superior 523C, sold to Mark Beck, Britton, South Dakota.
Lot 672 at $14,000 RLB FARGO TRACTOR 672H, Dob 3-12-2020, Reg M944785, RBM Fargo Y111 x RLB Miss Wind 6720, sold to Starr Charolais, Cando, North Dakota.
Lot 339 at $13,500 RLB COMMISSIONER DOB 3-30-2020, Reg M944738, LT Commissioner 5232 x RLB MS Maria 339A, sold to Kim Stiegelmeyer, Britton, South Dakota.
Lot 329 at $13,500, RLB MR RANSOM 329H, Dob 3-19-2020, Reg M944768, LT Ransom 7657 x RLB Wendy 329A, sold to Kim Stiegmeyer, Britton, South Dakota.
Lot 464 at $12,500 RLB HARVESTOR 464H, Dob 4-11-2020, Reg M944733, LT Commissioner 5232 x RLB MS Sweety4648, sold to Mike Peterson, Cresbard, South Dakota.
Lot 742 at $12,500, RLB GENERAL 742, Dob 3-3-12-2020, Reg M944781, LT Ransom 8644 x RLB MISS Sybil, sold to Mike Peterson, Cresbard, South Dakota
