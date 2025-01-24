Rohrich’s Cutting Edge Ranch Sale

TSLN Rep: Kelly Klein



Date of Sale: Jan. 18, 2025



Location: Kist Livestock Mandan ND



Auctioneer: Matt Lowery



Averages:

50 Yearling Bulls $7,855

27 Two Yr Olds $8,092





It was a great day for the hard working Rohrich family. Temperatures were freezing outside but quickly heated up once the sale started. The Rohrich’s have invested in some of the top bulls and donor females across the country to better their herd and expand their customer base. Congratulations on a great set of bulls and barn burning sale.



Sale Highlights:

Lot 1 $27,000 CER MOON PIE 4010, 1-26-24 son of Red SSS Moon Pie 680K x CER MS Red Bird 0024 to Triple L Angus of Viscount, SK, CA.

Lot 3 $23,000 CER HENNESSY 4046, 2-4-24 son of Red Wilbur Hennessy 3K x CER 0061 to Jacob Kindler of Branson, Colorado.

Lot 2 $20,000 CER MOON PIE 4036, 2-1-24 son of Red SSS Moon Pie 680K x CER MS Red Bird 0024 to ST Genetics of Navasota, Texas.

Lot 18 $19,000 CER MOON PIE 4025, 1-30-24 son of Red SSS Moon Pie 680K x CER MS Evie 0114 to Premium Beef Genetics of Perkins, Oklahoma.

Lot 55 $15,500 CER THE LEGEND 3284, 5-18-23 son of Stra the Legend 022 x CER Country Queen 628D to Claude Olson of Selby, South Dakota.

Lot 66 $13,500 CER MERLIN 3359, 5-21-23 son of Nsfr Merlin H63 x CER 9051 to Justin Olson of Tappen, North Dakota.



Pat and Marcy Roehrich picked up 3 Heifer Bulls.

Jacob Kindler of Branson CO bought several front end bulls