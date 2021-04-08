15th Annual Kammerer Livestock and CK Bar Ranch Bull sale with TCM Simmental and Perli Angus

TSLN Rep: Scott Dirk

Date of Sale: April 2, 2021

Location: St. Onge Livestock, St. Onge, SD

Auctioneer: Justin Tupper

Averages:

21 Kammerer Livestock Angus bulls avg. $3,388

18 CK Bar Ranch Simmental & SimAngus bulls avg. $3,864

10 TCM Simmental bulls avg. $2,548

10 Perli Angus bulls avg $1,775

Kammerer Livestock held their 15th Annual Bull sale with CK Bar Ranch, TCM Simmental and Perli Angus on a beautiful spring day at St. Onge, SD. There were bulls in this sale to fit any rancher looking to add power, calving ease and performance with either Angus, Simmental or SimAngus genetics. These bulls are rancher bulls, not overfed for top gains, but fed to express their natural ability and soundness.

Sale highlights include:

Lot 48, KECH Mr. 875, 4/2020, 3/4 SimAngus son of THR 8522F x GFI Magnum K52 to Loren Sorenson, Grenora, ND for $7,000.

Lot 3, KAR Justified 019, 2/20 son of JK Justified 3023 x Crook Mt. Really Windy 34 from Kammerer Livestock to Bruce Blair, Piedmont, SD for $6,000.

Lot 1, KAR Soo Line Motive 006, 2/20 son of Soo Line Motive 9016 x VDAR Wind Break 7062, selling to Bruce Blair, Piedmont, SD for $5,500.

Lot 49, KECH Mr. 434, 4/20, 3/4 SimAngus son of THR 8522F x STF Z7T6 to Dean Clawson, Raymond, MT for $5,500.

Lot 36, KECH Mr. 304, 3/20, 5/8 SimAngus son of KBHR Wentz E190 x STF Endangerment XY94 to Michael Nathe, Redstone, MT for $5,000.

Jay McPherson, Kammerer Livestock bull buyer.



Mike and Cane Grant got a couple bulls at the Kammerer & CK Bar sale.

