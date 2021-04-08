TSLN Rep: Matt Wznick

Date of Sale: April 1, 2021

Location: Glasgow Stockyards Inc. -Glasgow, Montana

Auctioneer: Kyle Shobe

Averages:

49 Yearling Red Angus Bulls – $3,209

8 Registered Open Heifers Averaged $1,600

40 Commercial Red Angus Open Heifers Averaged $1,116

Beautiful warm Spring weather was on hand April 1, 2021 for the 16th Annual Bowles J5 Reds “Quality & Integrity” Production Sale Held at Glasgow Stockyards Inc. in Glasgow, Montana. The Bowles family has a long history of raising cattle designed to help produce and efficient mother and marketable calves for their customers. Congratulations on a great sale!

Lot 11 at $5,750, J5 ROCKIN 0030, DOB 3/17/20, #4322195, 5L MERLIN PRIDE 2963-718E x J5 31A MATTILDA 6020, Sold to Cloverdale Ranch Inc., Redstone, Montana

Lot 38 at $5,000, J5 COUPE 0006, DOB 3/10/20, #4322167, J5 CADILLAC C43 x J5 31A PINEMARIE 6164, Sold to Ken Solberg, Larslan, Montana

Lot 12 at $4,750, J5 SPECIALIST 0065, DOB 3/21/20, #4322245, 5L MERLIN PRIDE 2963-718E x DCC MISS ROSE 806, Sold to Dale Drawbond, Westby, Montana

Lot 14 at $4,750, J5 THRILL POWER 0134, DOB 3/27/20, #4322331, J5 0226 THRILLER C147 x J5 X44 LAKINA 6024, Sold to Ken Siroky, Roy, Montana

Lot 54 at $4,750, J5 LIKEABLE 0003, DOB 3/8/20, #4322163, BECKTON LIKABLE F506 S6 x J5 ST DONNA 8042, Sold to Dale Drawbond, Westby, Montana