2022 Ellingson Angus Real – World Genetics Production Sale Chad and Julie Ellingson and Family

Date of Sale: Feb. 5, 2022

Location: Ellingson Angus Ranch, St. Anthony, North Dakota

Auctioneer: Joe Goggins and Greg Goggins

Averages:

305 bulls – $12,407

232 commercial bred heifers – $2,247

443 heifer calves – $1,379

What beautiful day at the Ellingson Angus Ranch today.

Chad and Julie Ellingson family and entire crew had a outstanding sale, offering a great set of powerful Angus bulls to a full house and many online buyers.

High-Selling Bull:

Lot 1, Ellingson Profound 1290, a March 1, 2021, son of Ellingson Profound 8155 and EA Queen 8070, sold for $175,000 to ST Genetics of Texas.

Second High-Selling Bull:

Lot 112, Ellingson Rangeland 1356, a March 12, 2021, son of Ellingson Rangeland and EA Emblynette 9473, sold for $160,000 to Hamilton Ranch of Alberta, Canada, and MWC Investments of Alberta, Canada.

Third High-Selling Bull:

Lot 77, Ellingson Barricade 1192, a Feb. 23, 2021, son of Sitz Barricade 632F and EA Bells Girl 7617, sold for $85,000 to Katus X7 Ranch of South Dakota, Roseland Ranch of South Dakota, Landon Davis of South Dakota and Carlson Angus Ranch of North Dakota.

Fourth High-Selling Bull:

Lot 127, Ellingson Rangeland 1035, a Feb. 15, 2021, son of Ellingson Rangeland and EA Bells Girl 2181, sold for $47,500 to JPM Farms of Saskatchewan, Canada.

Fifth High-Selling Bulls:

Lot 3, Ellingson Profound 1260, a Feb. 27, 2021, son of Ellingson Profound 8155 and EA Blackcap 7110, sold for $37,500 to Lewis Farms of Alberta, Canada, and Brooking Angus of Saskatchewan, Canada.

Lot 72, Ellingson Powerpoint 1004, a Feb. 11, 2021, son of S Powerpoint WS 5503 and EA Rosetta 6157, sold for $37,500 to M Diamond Angus of Wyoming.

Lot 80, Ellingson Barricade 1090, a Feb. 18, 2021, son of Sitz Barricade 632F and EA Blanche 7456, sold for $37,500 to Buford Ranches of Oklahoma.

Sixth High-Selling Bull:

Lot 33, Ellingson Profound 1421, a March 17, 2021, son of Ellingson Profound 8155 and EA Blacklass 5633, sold for $30,000 to Justin Walter of Alberta, Canada

COMMERCIAL FEMALES

