3C / NLC 50th Annual Bull Sale

TSLN Rep: Dennis Ginkens

Date of Sale: March 19, 2021

Location: at the Ranch Wessington, South Dakota

Auctioneer: Dustin Carter

Averages:

1,470 Bulls – $4,209

Sale Highlights

Great day for the 3C and NLC Bull Sale, weather was great and a big crowd on the seats to bid on this outstanding offering.

Lot 14 at $10,000 Dob 4-6-2020, sired by LCDR Favor x 3C Crocus 43738B sold to Elkwood Manor and Andrew Oliver, Remington, Virginia.

Lot 30 at $8,000 Dob 4-5-2020, sired by Yardley Titanium x MS NLC Avenus 5157C, sold to Evan Blevebberg, Sioux Center, Iowa.

Lot 22 at $7,500, Dob 4-13-2020, Sired by MR NLC Handsome 6050 x MS NLC Titanium, sold to Frank Imhoff, Pleasanton, California.

Lot 84 at $7,500, Dob 3-3-2020, sired by CCR Boulder 1339A x AFCR AVE 807F B, sold to Elkwood Manor and Andrew Oliver, Remington, Virginia.

Lot 18 at $7,250, Dob 4-16-2020, sired by BCLB Cassh Flow XO100, sold to Rod Griffiths, Wallace, Nebraska.





